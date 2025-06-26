Rethinking a Vital Sector

GATINEAU, QC, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Brigil today unveils its Espace Canevas community project, a bold real estate concept that will revitalize this important urban hub in Gatineau, representing investments of approximately $1.3 billion. The transformation of the former Village Cartier shopping center will offer a brand new vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable living environment.

The project, which includes the potential for 2,600 residential units, 192,000 square feet of commercial space, and 182,000 square feet of office space, has been designed to stimulate the local economy, foster human connections, prioritize green and community spaces, while emphasizing active mobility.

"What we are proposing with the Espace Canevas community is the redefinition of our urban spaces for the benefit of the Gatineau-Ottawa population. Reflecting the ambitions of the neighborhood, the project offers a second life to the Village Cartier shopping center and demonstrates the immense potential for transforming large commercial spaces to increase the number of available units in the context of a housing crisis," says Jessy Desjardins, Vice President of Development at Brigil.

Complementary to the heart of downtown Gatineau and in line with major municipal development orientations, Espace Canevas is innovative by integrating respectful and human density and varying building heights to offer a space that breathes and inspires.

After six years of transformation, design, and discussions with neighborhood residents, our partners, merchants, and the City, we are at a pivotal moment where we are redefining the vocation of shopping centers.

From Copenhagen to Gatineau

The Espace Canevas project is part of Brigil's commitment to offering innovative solutions to societal challenges by creating living environments inspired by the best international practices in sustainable development and land planning.

The Brigil team also undertook an immersion trip to Denmark in the spring of 2025 to refine its vision and perfect certain aspects of its project.

"We held working sessions with architects, urban planners, and Canadian and Danish experts to identify concrete ways to improve the quality of life for the population within real estate projects. We return from these visits more motivated than ever, and Brigil intends to continue playing a leading role in redefining the social function of public spaces in the region," he concludes.

A documentary on this exercise will be presented to the Gatineau community on June 26 at Espace Canevas.

The Canevas Project at a Glance

A project with 2,600 residential units, commercial and office spaces.

A wide variety of rental housing.

A dynamic neighborhood life, accessible green spaces and community places, integrated mobility prioritizing pedestrians, bicycles, and active transportation.

Innovative designs, trees, and greenery with a visible rainwater management system integrated into the landscape.

Numerous services with local businesses such as a café, restaurant.

Integration with the surrounding neighborhood and a significant step towards creating a complete neighborhood.

A Rich Cultural Destination and a Hub for Experiences

An incubator for merchants wishing to test innovative ideas in an evolving urban setting.

A strong focus on supporting the local economy and the sharing economy, offering a space to promote local products and services.

An incubator for unique experiences fostering authentic connections between consumers and retailers ready to test new concepts.

Regular programming aimed at generating meetings and exchanges around musical, artistic, and community experiences.

A diverse culinary selection, combining classics and gastronomic trends to satisfy all tastes.

About Brigil

Established in 1985 by Gilles Desjardins, Brigil has contributed significantly to the economic development of the National Capital Region. Brigil has provided homes for an entire generation and intends to continue building for those to come. Closely linked to the communities it serves, Brigil has donated several million dollars to more than 400 organizations in the National Capital Region.

Gilles Desjardins has also been recognized as one of Quebec's leading philanthropists and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal of Canada by the Governor General on November 5, 2018. The company currently has about 30 communities in the National Capital Region (14,000 units) and plans to build 44,000 new housing units over the next 15 years. Sustainable development and environmental protection are part of Brigil's DNA, as is the enhancement of heritage and historic buildings. This is why our mission goes beyond that of a builder.

We are building with purpose.

