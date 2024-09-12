WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Autumn has arrived, welcoming cooler temperatures and a new chance to enjoy seasonal flowers. Fall presents a new opportunity to embrace the beauty of the outdoors. It's the perfect time of year to decorate with the colours of the season and experiment with plants that thrive in the crisp air and warm soil, such as Cool Wave® Pansies.

Flowers with a friendly face

Cool Wave Golden Yellow Spreading Pansy and Cool Wave Purple Spreading Pansy

Pansies are lively plants that flourish throughout the autumn season. Flower choices like Cool Wave® Pansies are the key to bringing a burst of colour to your garden as the weather turns colder. These cheerful, hardy flowers outperform other pansies, quickly filling your garden with bright blooms. They are incredibly resilient, enduring frost and providing beautiful seasonal colour alongside other fall favourites like mums and ornamental kale.

Cool Wave® Pansies are a low-maintenance, fast-growing, long-lasting trailing pansy available in a variety of colours, making them perfect for refreshing your outdoor space and customizing the garden for fall. A cool-season gardener's dream, these blooms are reliable and thrive throughout the season, even as temperatures fluctuate.

Combos that count

While you can plant pansies in a single colour for a monochrome look, why not try combining different hues? Planting Cool Wave® Pansies in a variety of colours allows each individual shade to complement the other, adding a pop of colour that will brighten up your space. Try mixing different shades a stunning combination.

As a solo star, enjoy the vibrant hue of Cool Wave® Golden Yellow Pansies. While they are versatile enough to be used in gardens across seasons, they make especially charming fall garden decorations, adding a touch of friendly pansy cheer, especially at your front door for seasonal visitors.

Or, pair these yellow pansies with Cool Wave® Purple and Cool Wave® Violet Wing for a captivating contrast in your cool-season garden. The deep shade of Cool Wave® Purple adds a rich, moody feel to your designs. The Violet Wing Pansies feature a dark purple cap atop a cheerful white-and-yellow center, bringing a dramatic flair to winter landscapes.

How to keep your pansies thriving

Perfect for any space needing an overflow of flowers, Cool Wave® Pansies can be planted in landscapes, hanging baskets, balconies and patio containers. To ensure your Cool Wave® Pansies thrive this autumn, follow these few simple rules:

Planting: Plant pansies in loose, moist, well-drained soil. They prefer full or partial sun and cooler temperatures, with an ideal location receiving morning sun while avoiding the heat of the late afternoon.

Spacing: When planting directly in the ground, space pansies about 25-30 cm apart. They will spread about 60-76 cm and grow 15-20 cm tall.

Containers: Pansies are great container plants. Plant 3-4 Cool Wave® Pansies in a 25-30 cm container, placing them evenly around the edge of the container so they trail over the sides.

Watering and feeding: Water pansies regularly to prevent wilting, but avoid oversaturating the soil. Apply a general, all-purpose fertilizer every two weeks before a hard frost to help them grow. Remove faded or dead flowers to encourage more blooms and prolong the blooming season.

Companion planting: Place your Cool Wave® Pansies where you've also planted spring bulbs. Their hardiness (USDA zone 5a) ensures they will be among the first flowers to reappear in the spring, giving you two seasons of vibrant colour.

Brighten up your outdoor spaces this autumn with welcoming pansy colour. To learn more about these fall-friendly plants, visit WaveGardening.com.

