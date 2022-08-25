BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, BRIDGING INCOME FUND LP, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT FUND LP, BRIDGING INCOME RSP FUND, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT RSP FUND, BRIDGING PRIVATE DEBT INSTITUTIONAL LP, BRIDGING REAL ESTATE LENDING FUND LP, BRIDGING SMA 1 LP, BRIDGING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LP, AND BRIDGING INDIGENOUS IMPACT FUND, File No. 2021-15
Ontario Securities Commission
Aug 25, 2022, 19:26 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that the motion hearing in the above named matter scheduled to be heard on September 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. will be heard on September 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.
