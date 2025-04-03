Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® Inc. Announces Upcoming Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Mr. Glen McMillan

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Glen McMillan, will be retiring in the third quarter of 2025.

The Company has initiated a formal search for a successor to Mr. McMillan. The Board of Directors expects to appoint a new CFO before Mr. McMillan's retirement to ensure a seamless transition.

Mr. McMillan joined Bridgmarq in 2015 and, over his tenure, he has been instrumental in guiding Bridgemarq's financial strategy and in supporting the Company's growth objectives. Mr. McMillan will continue to serve as CFO until his retirement date, working closely with the management team to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities to his successor.

"Glen has been a steady and impactful leader, guiding Bridgemarq's financial strategy with integrity and dedication. On behalf of the Board and our employees, I want to thank Glen for his many contributions and wish him the very best in his retirement," said Spencer Enright, Chief Executive Officer of Bridgemarq.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of approximately 21,000 REALTORS® through its franchise network and corporately owned brokerages. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage®, Proprio Direct®, Via Capitale®, Johnston & Daniel® and Les Immeubles Mont-Tremblant brands. For more information, go to www.bridgemarq.com.

