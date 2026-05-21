News provided byBridgehouse Asset Managers
May 21, 2026, 13:33 ET
TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse) today announced a management fee reduction for the Lazard Defensive Global Dividend Fund.
Effective June 1, 2026, the management fees applicable to Series A, AH, F and FH of the Lazard Defensive Global Dividend Fund will be reduced as indicated below:
|
Fund Name
|
Series
|
Current Management
Fee
|
New Management
Fee
|
Lazard Defensive Global Dividend Fund
|
Series A
|
1.70 %
|
1.60 %
|
Lazard Defensive Global Dividend Fund
|
Series AH
|
1.75 %
|
1.65 %
|
Lazard Defensive Global Dividend Fund
|
Series F
|
0.70 %
|
0.60 %
|
Lazard Defensive Global Dividend Fund
|
Series FH
|
0.75 %
|
0.65 %
About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:
Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots, including: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P.; GQG Partners, LLC; Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc.; Nuveen Asset Management, LLC; Sionna Investment Managers Inc. and T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.
For more about Bridgehouse, please visit bridgehousecanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
This news release is for information purposes only.
SOURCE Bridgehouse Asset Managers
Media Contact: Samantha Hill, VP, Marketing and Sales Support, Bridgehouse Asset Managers, 416-306-5723, [email protected]
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