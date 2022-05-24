Bridgehouse Asset Managers Announces Management Fee Reductions

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse), the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., today announces management fee reductions to be effective on or about May 24, 2022 for the Brandes Global Equity Fund and the Brandes U.S. Equity Fund.

Management Fee Reductions

The following management fee reductions will be effective on or about May 24, 2022:

Fund Series Current Management

Fee New Management Fee Brandes

Global Equity

Fund Series A 1.85% 1.75% Series AH 1.90% 1.80% Series F 0.85% 0.75% Series FH 0.90% 0.80%

Brandes U.S.

Equity Fund Series A 1.85% 1.65% Series AH 1.90% 1.70% Series F 0.85% 0.65% Series FH 0.90% 0.70%

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., GQG Partners LLC, Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc., Morningstar Associates Inc. and Sionna Investment Managers Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.

For more about Bridgehouse visit: bridgehousecanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Brandes Investment Partners & Co. is the manager of the Bridgehouse Funds. Securities of the Bridgehouse Funds are available through registered dealers only and not available through Bridgehouse. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This news release is for information purposes only.

SOURCE Bridgehouse Asset Managers

For further information: Media Contact: Samantha Hill, AVP, Sales and Marketing, Bridgehouse Asset Managers, 416-306-5723, [email protected]