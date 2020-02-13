Bridgehouse Asset Managers Announces Changes to its Investment Fund Lineup

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse), the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., today announced a proposal to merge the following funds effective on or about May 22, 2020, subject to obtaining all necessary securityholder and regulatory approvals:

Terminating Funds Continuing Funds Lazard Global Equity Income Fund Lazard Global Managed Volatility Fund Lazard Emerging Markets Multi-Asset Fund Lazard Global Balanced Income Fund

Bridgehouse has also decided to change the name of the Lazard Global Managed Volatility Fund to Lazard Defensive Global Dividend Fund and modify the investment strategies to factor in a company's ability to pay sustainable and attractive levels of dividends, each change effective February 28, 2020. Bridgehouse will also be changing the Lazard Global Managed Volatility Fund's distribution policy to monthly, effective March 15, 2020.

Bridgehouse has decided to implement the proposed mergers of the Terminating Funds into the Continuing Funds due to the benefits of scale that are expected to be achieved by merging the Terminating Funds with the Continuing Funds.

Approval from securityholders of the Terminating Funds and Lazard Global Managed Volatility Fund will be sought at special meetings to be held on or about May 12, 2020. In advance of the meetings, full details of the proposed mergers will be set out in a notice of meetings and management information circular that will be sent or made available to securityholders of record as at March 24, 2020. The notice of meetings and management information circular will also be available on SEDAR at sedar.com.

If the proposed mergers are approved, the mergers are expected to be implemented on or about May 22, 2020. Securityholders of each series of the Terminating Funds will receive securities of the equivalent series of the Continuing Funds. The Terminating Funds will be wound up as soon as possible following the mergers. The Independent Review Committee of the funds listed above has reviewed the potential conflict of interest matters related to the proposed mergers and has provided Bridgehouse, the manager of the funds, with a positive recommendation for the mergers after determining that the mergers, if implemented, achieve a fair and reasonable result for the funds.

In anticipation of the proposed mergers, the Terminating Funds will be closed to new purchases, excluding pre-authorized debit plan purchases, effective as of close of business on February 28, 2020.

Effective February 28, 2020, the Lazard Global Managed Volatility Fund will be renamed Lazard Defensive Global Dividend Fund and the Fund's investment strategies will be modified to factor in a company's ability to pay sustainable and attractive levels of dividends. In addition, the Fund's distribution policy will be changed to monthly, effective March 15, 2020.

