Brian Pallister stands alone as last paid vaccination leave holdout in the west

Alberta implemented three hours of paid vaccination leave on April 21, following similar measures which came into effect in Saskatchewan on March 18. The British Columbia government introduced paid vaccination leave earlier this week. Manitoba is now the sole Western Canadian province where workers cannot take work time for vaccination without risk of financial penalty.

"When it comes to protecting Manitobans from a deadly virus, Brian Pallister clearly isn't up to the job," said Gavin McGarrigle. "Manitobans deserve better than a part-time premier who won't step up during a crisis. They deserve paid vaccination leave and paid sick leave."

Unifor is helping lead the nation-wide campaign for paid sick leave for all workers.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

