Brett Millard, CFP®, joins FP Canada™ as its new Vice President, Business Development

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Brett Millard, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional, has joined FP Canada in the newly established role of Vice President, Business Development. Millard will lead the organization's strategies and targets around business growth and revenue diversification, including extending the impact of FP Canada Institute™ products and services.

Brett Millard (CNW Group/FP Canada)

Millard will work to increase and enhance opportunities around partnerships and strategic alliances to meet FP Canada's revenue objectives, and to deepen the organization's relationships through products and offerings to its partners in industry and academia.

"I am very excited to take on this role at an organization I am so passionate about," said Millard. "The opportunity to expand the reach of the FP Canada Institute, FP Canada's certifications and to advance the profession of financial planning as part of such a highly regarded organization is a challenge I'm ready to take on."

Tashia Batstone, FP Canada's President & CEO, describes Millard as an excellent addition to the organization's executive leadership team as it continues its drive to deliver professional education and products to support the Canadian financial planning community and its network of academic and professional partners.

"Brett is a sales and operations expert with proven success in business development focusing on new client acquisition, revenue diversification and sales growth," she says. "More importantly, he brings the perspective of the broader financial planning community to this role. He is a true champion for the profession, and we couldn't be more excited to have him aboard."

Most recently, Millard has supported high financial planning standards and financial literacy as a regional director at IG Wealth Management and as a columnist for Kelowna's Daily Courier and Castanet.net. He also founded his own successful wealth management practice and has additional experience in product development for a global business enterprise.

Millard is a dedicated supporter of his local community who has served on the Board of Directors for the local chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association as well as the Ballet Kelowna Society. As a fully certified Search and Rescue Manager for the BC Provincial Emergency Program, Brett also volunteers with the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team.

In his new role, Millard will divide his time between Kelowna, B.C., and FP Canada headquarters in Toronto, ON.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

SOURCE FP Canada

For further information: Contact for media inquiries: Lee-Anne Goodman, FP Canada, [email protected]