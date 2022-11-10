Brett Millard and Jason Pereira awarded FP Canada™ Fellow distinction

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - FP Canada is very pleased to announce that Brett Millard, CFP®, and Jason Pereira, CFP, have been awarded the FP Canada Fellow distinction.

The FP Canada Fellow distinction was established to recognize individuals who have made a significant contribution to furthering FP Canada's mandate of advancing professional financial planning in Canada. All nominees are evaluated by an independent committee of financial planners, and the criteria are very high.

From left to right: FP Canada Fellow distinction recipients Brett Millard and Jason Pereira (CNW Group/FP Canada)

"FP Canada is pleased to honour Brett and Jason for their contributions to advancing the financial planning profession in Canada," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "We commend you on your leadership, commitment, and dedication to the financial planning profession."

Brett Millard is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional and regional Vice President for IG Wealth Management. He also sat on FP Canada's Board of Directors for seven years and served as board chair from 2019 to 2021. During this time, he was involved in facilitating the organization's transformation from the Financial Planning Standards Council (FPSC) to FP Canada, the national professional body it is today. He also helped negotiate the organization's partnership with Institut québécois de planification financière (IQPF) and implement post-secondary education requirements for FP Canada certifications.

Mr. Millard's other contributions to FP Canada include (but are not limited to) leading the committee to find a new president and CEO for the organization and supporting the development of IMAGINE 2030 – FP Canada's vision for a future where all Canadians have access to financial well-being. He also helped FP Canada navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. He continues to support high financial planning standards and financial literacy in his regional Vice President position and as a financial planning columnist for Castanet.net. More recently, he was appointed to the board of the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) for a term starting in the spring of 2023.

Jason Pereira is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional and industry advocate. He is Director of the Institute of Advanced Financial Planners (IAFP) and sits on the board of the Individual Finance & Insurance Decision Centre (IFID) as well as the National Advisory Board for Investment Planning Counsel. Mr. Pereira is also a member of the Proficiency Committee for the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and President and Founder of the Financial Planning Association of Canada (FPAC).

Mr. Pereira's direct contributions to FP Canada include supporting the development of the organization's Financial Planning Body of Knowledge as a member of the Small Business Subgroup and focusing on exam development as a member of the CFP Level 1 Examination Item Writing Committee. He is also a podcaster, blogger, and columnist (at Advisor.ca and Globe Advisor).

About FP Canada

A national certification and professional oversight body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are about 17,000 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professionals and about 2,000 QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals (as of September 30, 2022), who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Visit the FP Canada website for more information.

SOURCE FP Canada

For further information: Megan Harman, FP Canada, [email protected]