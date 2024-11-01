Brent Hesje appointed to EPCOR Board of Directors

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent Hesje to its Board of Directors.

"Mr. Hesje's business acumen and leadership is highly regarded, and his care and commitment for communities is widely recognized," said Janice G. Rennie, EPCOR Board Chair. "His years leading a high-profile, customer-centric company – combined with the experience he draws upon through participation on boards within the health, hospitality and education sectors – will bring significant value and expertise to our board."

Mr. Hesje serves as the Executive Chair of Fountain Tire, a company he formerly led as CEO for 17 years. Headquartered in Edmonton, with over 165 locations across Central and Western Canada, the company is an Alberta success story and has a core purpose of "helping people get there safely, sustainably and successfully."

Fountain Tire achieved significant success and growth over Mr. Hesje's tenure. Named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies since 1994, its annual revenues approach $1-billion. The company is recognized for supporting the community through non-profits where Fountain Tire operates, and developing their employees through mentorship-based programs.

"These attributes all closely align with EPCOR's values and priorities in putting safety first, supporting our workforce in growing and becoming future leaders, and making commitments to creating sustainable futures for the communities where EPCOR operates," explained Rennie.

Mr. Hesje also serves on the boards of Alberta Blue Cross and Great Western Brewing Company. He formerly served as Chair of the Board of Governors of NAIT, the Automotive Industries Association of Canada, and The Support Network. In October of 2023, he was inducted into the Northern Alberta Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame.

"We look forward to adding Mr. Hesje's voice to our board, benefiting from his entrepreneurial spirit, sharp focus on customers, and perspectives on growing strong and sustainable communities," shared Rennie.

About EPCOR

EPCOR builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and sanitary and stormwater systems in Canada and the United States. EPCOR also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is committed to conducting its business and operations safely and responsibly. Environmental stewardship, public health and community well-being are at the heart of EPCOR's mission to provide clean water and safe, reliable energy. EPCOR is one of Alberta's Top 80 Employers, is ranked among Corporate Knights' 2024 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada, and is designated a Utility of the Future Today by the Water Environment Federation.

