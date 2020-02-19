Breather Announces Strong Year for Office Product with 200% Revenue Growth

One-year post Bryan Murphy joining as CEO, the company has successfully reinvented the business to meet a trillion-dollar market opportunity with strong customer demand

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- Breather , a leading provider of flexible, private office and meeting space, today announced the results of a strong year for the company's office product with 200% year-over-year revenue growth and 95% of spaces rented at launch. In his first year as CEO, Bryan Murphy, former eBay executive, has fostered impressive growth by reinventing the Breather business model to meet the needs of customers who want private office space on flexible terms in the trillion-dollar commercial office market. Breather plans to continue expanding the office product with 40 new private office spaces launching in 2020.

Meeting an unmet need with flexible, private office space

A key to the company's 2019 success has been the addition of 35 purpose-built private office spaces to their global portfolio of on-demand spaces. These spaces provide fully serviced, move-in ready headquarters and satellite offices for customers who require the flexibility that a traditional lease can't provide and the privacy that coworking lacks. In addition to the physical office product, Breather has continued to innovate its proprietary space-as-a-service platform, which provides real-time access to Breather's growing network of spaces, allowing customers to book office space as easily as an Uber while delivering a world-class customer experience. "There has never been as great of a need for flexibility in business. Modern companies grow and flex more rapidly and the lease model for office space has not kept up," said Bryan Murphy, CEO of Breather. "Previously companies either had to sign a restrictive lease or put up with distracting coworking environments. We're now enabling high growth companies to have the benefits of a private office on flexible terms."

Breather's spaces are purposefully designed and crafted with productivity in mind. Every detail within each Breather space from lighting and acoustics to work and collaboration areas are optimized for maximum efficiency for a team. As a result, 90% of customers report that their Breather space is better than their former office, and 75% of employees under 35 years old report that they would be more inclined to take a job that operated out of a Breather space1.

Growing executive team with passionate and seasoned leaders

Murphy understands how to foster growth and has quickly built a seasoned leadership team consisting of industry experts with a record of scaling high growth companies. One of the most recent new hires is Samantha Goldman, former Head of Business Marketing at Lyft, who joins Breather as Vice President of Marketing. Goldman brings a strong B2B marketing and growth background working with disruptive companies and beloved brands and will leverage those strategies in her new role, fueling the growth of Breather as the company continues to scale.

"As a loyal customer, I have always been impressed by Breather's ability to seamlessly provide well-designed workspace on-demand," said Samantha Goldman, Vice President, Marketing of Breather. "With the market shifting to more flexible work environments, Breather's combination of private office and on-demand meeting spaces positions us to be at the forefront of the workplace transformation. I'm excited to work alongside this seasoned and passionate leadership team to further differentiate Breather as the leader in flexible office and meeting space."

Throughout the remainder of 2020 Breather will focus on aggressively expanding in the company's core markets with 40 spaces planned to launch this year. Additionally, the company plans to enhance the current user experience by streamlining the discovery, booking and management of their meeting and office space product offerings.

For more information, please visit Breather.com.

About Breather

Breather is a leading flexible, private workspace provider with a mission to create frictionless access to private, productive space on flexible terms, enabling businesses and their people to reach their full potential. Our space-as-a-service platform and growing network of private office and meeting spaces give businesses access to a variety of space solutions on their terms — by the hour, day, or month. Breather has hundreds of spaces across 10 cities including New York, San Francisco, Toronto, and London that are fully furnished, all-inclusive, and purposely designed with high growth teams in mind. Savvy companies like Uber, Spotify, Candid, and Airbnb use Breather for their space needs from headquarters and satellite offices, to offsites, workshops, and more. Learn more and explore office and meeting spaces at Breather.com .

Media Contact

N6A for Breather

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (212) 334-9753 Ext. 101

1 Study conducted by Breather, June 2019

SOURCE Breather

Related Links

http://Breather.com

