MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - A new national survey conducted by Leger reveals a concerning gap in awareness and understanding of gynaecological cancers among Canadian women aged 40 and older. These cancers which include ovarian, endometrial (uterine), cervical, vaginal, and vulvar cancers, impact thousands of women every year,i yet significant challenges remain in recognizing symptoms, understanding risks, and seeking timely care.ii

Despite advances in healthcare and research, nearly 60% of survey respondents expressed uncertainty about whether gynaecological cancers exhibit early warning signs. While family history and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) were widely recognized as risk factors, fewer women were aware of other common contributors, such as age and obesity.

Alarmingly, over 80% of respondents surveyed revealed they lack awareness of the symptoms and risk factors of endometrial cancer, also known as uterine cancer—a troubling gap in knowledge given its rising prevalence. In 2024, 8,600 Canadian women were diagnosed, and 1,600 died from the disease iii. With cases steadily increasing, it is expected to become the second most diagnosed cancer among Canadian women within the next 15 years.iv

"Gynaecological cancers are often overlooked due to their subtle symptoms, which can be mistaken for less serious conditions. This delay in diagnosis may have devastating effects on patient outcomes," said Michelle Horn, Country Medical Director, GSK Canada. "Although these cancers are sometimes referred to as silent, many do present noticeable signs—signs that must not be ignored or dismissed. Women need to feel empowered to have proactive discussions with their healthcare providers about their gynaecological health."

A Silent Health Concern to Women's Health

Gynaecological cancers disrupt the natural balance of cell replacement in a women's reproductive organs, causing abnormal growths that develop into tumours, invade healthy tissues, and spread throughout the body.v

Despite the severity of these conditions, conversations about gynaecological health remain infrequent. Nearly half of respondents surveyed said they did not discuss gynaecological matters during their most recent healthcare check-up—or couldn't recall if they did. This is not due to a lack of trust, as 92% of women believe their healthcare provider would address their concerns appropriately, with 87% stating that their provider is knowledgeable about gynaecological topics and that they feel comfortable discussing related symptoms with them. However, many women expressed a desire for their healthcare providers to proactively discuss gynaecological health during routine visits, with 85% stating they want their doctors to initiate these discussions.

Encouragingly, when respondents were provided with a list of common symptoms and risk factors associated with gynaecological cancers, 73% said they were likely to seek a gynaecological check-up based on the information they had received.

Barriers to Awareness and Action

The survey highlighted several reasons why women may delay seeking care for gynaecological symptoms, including:

Lack of awareness of symptoms: 69% identified this as a contributing factor.

69% identified this as a contributing factor. Symptom dismissal: 61% admitted to dismissing potential signs of cancer.

61% admitted to dismissing potential signs of cancer. Confusion with other conditions: 60% reported that symptoms are frequently mistaken for other health issues.

These findings underscore the need for more accessible and reliable information about gynaecological cancers. While 62% of respondents seek information from their healthcare providers, search engines are nearly as popular, with more than half using online resources. Yet, one in five women aged 60+ admitted they haven't sought any information at all, and only 14% recall seeing a disease awareness campaign in the past year.

"These findings confirm what we've heard from women for decades: female gynaecological cancers are overlooked and not well understood," concluded Tania Vrionis, CEO of Ovarian Cancer Canada. "The healthcare community and patient organizations have a unique opportunity to drive change that improves women's healthcare. By encouraging open conversations about gynaecological health, raising awareness of these diseases, and providing accessible resources, we can empower women and enhance early detection, ultimately improving outcomes for these cancers."

A Path Forward: Empowerment Through Awareness

Looking ahead, the survey results reflect a growing demand among Canadian women for increased conversations and resources about gynaecological cancers. Over 70% of respondents emphasized the need for publicly accessible information, while 89% expressed comfort in discussing gynaecological health concerns with their healthcare providers. These findings underscore the importance of fostering open dialogue and providing women with the tools they need to make informed decisions about their health.

Disease awareness campaigns also play a pivotal role in bridging the knowledge gap with women who recalled such campaigns reporting greater awareness of symptoms and risk factors. While cervical cancer campaigns were the most frequently remembered, the research highlights a clear need for broader efforts to educate the public about all gynaecological cancers.

"There is work to do to raise awareness of gynaecological cancers in Canada," said Dr. Alon Altman, Gynecologic Oncologist and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Manitoba, and Chief Strategy Officer and Former President of The Society of Gynecologic Oncology of Canada (GOC). "This survey sheds light on the gaps in awareness and provides critical insights into the reasons many women experience delays in diagnosis, which ultimately impacts their ability to seek timely treatment and care."

About the survey

The national survey, commissioned by GSK Canada, was conducted from April 10th – April 17th, 2025, among a nationally representative sample of 1,510 Canadian women aged 40+ who are members of Leger's online panel. A margin of error cannot be calculated for non-probability samples, such as the web panel used in this study. However, for context, a probability sample of 1,510 respondents would yield a margin of error of ±2.5%, with a confidence level of 95% (19 times out of 20).

About gynaecological cancers

Gynaecological cancers are cancers that begin in a woman's reproductive organs. The five main types include cervical, ovarian, uterine (endometrial), vaginal, and vulvar cancer. Each type has distinct risk factors, symptoms, and treatment options, but early detection and prompt care can significantly improve outcomes. Gynaecological cancers impact thousands of women globally each year, affecting their physical, emotional, and reproductive health. These cancers account for nearly 40% of all cancer cases and over 30% of cancer-related deaths among women worldwide.vi

Common symptoms may include abnormal bleeding or any bleeding after menopause, pelvic pain, bloating, or changes in urinary or bowel habits. Treatment typically involves a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy and/or immunotherapy, depending on the cancer type and stage. Raising awareness, supporting research, and ensuring access to care are essential in the fight against gynaecological cancers.

GSK in gynaecologic oncology

GSK is committed to maximizing patient survival through transformational medicines with current efforts on breakthroughs in oncology, including gynaecologic cancers, some of the most common cancers affecting women. We are focused on developing new medicines across a range of different modalities for a variety of cancers, including ovarian and endometrial.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at www.ca.gsk.com/en-ca.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section in GSK's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024, and GSK's Q1 Results for 2025.

