Breaking the Ice and Shattering Glass Ceilings with The Brand is Female's PWHL Podcast Miniseries

Listen to the stories of female hockey trailblazers like Brianne Jenner, Emma Maltais and Manon Rhéaume, who are redefining women's role in professional sports

MONTREAL, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Brand is Female is proud to announce the launch of a new podcast miniseries which spotlights individuals who have been trailblazers for the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)'s inaugural season. Presented by Goodlife Fitness, this series underscores The Brand is Female's commitment to championing visibility and advocacy for women in sports and its greater mission to support females in all underrepresented industries. The Brand is Female's 2024 podcast season is presented by TD Women in Enterprise.

The PWHL's inaugural season marked a historic milestone in women's sports, capturing audiences across North America and beyond with record-breaking attendance figures. This success, fueled by determination, resilience, and unwavering community support, reflects a broader movement toward gender equity. The Brand is Female's 6-episode miniseries delves into the pivotal moments that defined the PWHL's first season, from the passionate fan base to the stories of individuals who shaped this unforgettable season. Moreover, the series explores the broader impact of the PWHL on women's sports, emphasizing its role as a catalyst for progress and a symbol of shattered glass ceilings.

In the debut episode, PWHL Ottawa goaltender Emma Maltais reflects on the significance of women 's representation in sports, stating: "It's not about how skilled and good we are at hockey. It's more than that. As women hockey players, we have such a unique opportunity in the sport of hockey to write our own story and inspire youth in different ways than hockey players have stereotypically done in the past."

The series kicks off with Emma Maltais, an exceptional forward for PWHL Toronto and Olympic Gold Medalist, who not only tied for the scoring lead among rookies in the league's first season but also secured the seventh spot overall in league scoring. Listeners can also enjoy insights from power couple and Olympic Gold Medalists Emerance Maschmeyer and Geneviève Lacasse. Emerance, celebrated Goaltender for PWHL Ottawa joins forces with Geneviève, a former member of Canada's women's national ice hockey team who now works in PWHL's front office, to share their experiences and perspectives. Additionally, the podcast series features Olympic Gold Medalist Brianne Jenner, Captain of PWHL Ottawa and a prominent advocate for women's sports. Jenner served on the Board of Directors for the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) and, upon the formation of the PWHL in 2023, was named to the labour union's executive committee. Listeners can also look forward to hearing from the legendary Manon Rhéaume, the first woman to play in an NHL exhibition game and an Olympic silver medalist.

Tammy Brazier, SVP of Marketing, Partnerships & External Relations at GoodLife Fitness remarked: "The Brand is Female podcast's mini-series dedicated to the PWHL's inaugural season not only highlights the incredible achievements of these pioneering athletes but also aligns with our commitment to empowering women in sports and fitness. We believe in the importance of providing a platform for these inspiring stories to motivate future generations. Together, we celebrate the progress and resilience of women in sports, and we look forward to witnessing the continued growth and success of the PWHL."

Eva Hartling, Founder of The Brand is Female and podcast host, remarks: "The PWHL's inaugural season represents a monumental stride toward gender equity in sports. The achievements of these athletes reflect not just personal triumphs but a broader societal movement toward inclusivity and recognition of women's capabilities on and off the ice. We're excited to have our audience join us in honouring these trailblazers who redefine what's possible for women in sports."

The series will also spotlight the experiences of PWHL players who are part of the LGBTQ+ community and the organizations that support them. Representatives from You Can Play, an organization dedicated to ensuring the safety and inclusion of LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches, and fans in sports, will discuss their efforts to break down barriers and promote inclusivity.

Emerance Maschmeyer and Geneviève Lacasse reflect on the PWHL's impact, emphasizing, "In the past, we engaged with fans to promote the game of women's hockey, not ourselves. With the visibility gained from the PWHL, our skills speak for themselves. Every player can authentically build their platform, reflecting their true selves. For many LGBTQ players, this shift has been monumental. We commend You Can Play for elevating voices that haven't had a seat at the table for so many years."

The Brand is Female's PWHL podcast miniseries celebrates the remarkable strides in women's hockey, offering listeners an intimate glimpse into the lives and careers of athletes who are not just breaking barriers but inspiring future generations. Tune in and honour these trailblazers and their contributions to the sport, society, and the ongoing fight for equality. The Brand is Female podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

