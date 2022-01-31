Brazeau Seller Law is pleased to announce that David Reid has become a Partner of the firm

"Congratulations to David on this significant career milestone, it is extremely well deserved," said Fred Seller, Founding Partner, Brazeau Seller Law. "We are very proud of his career achievements and look forward to watching him take this next step in his growing career committed to delivering strong client service for our clients on complex commercial real estate transactions."

"With a legacy shaped by smart, innovative and passionate individuals, this admission to partner represents our commitment to see our team achieve personal growth", said Tanya Jenkins, Managing Director. "David represents our values of quality service and client satisfaction."

Best wishes to David for many more successful years as a Partner!

