Brazeau Seller Law Earns Recertification in Meritas, the Premier Global Network of Independent Law Firms

OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Brazeau Seller Law, an Ottawa-based law firm, today announced that it has been awarded recertification in Meritas, the premier global alliance of independent business law firms. Brazeau Seller Law joined Meritas in 1999 and, as a condition of its membership, is required to successfully complete recertification every three years based on a rigorous review of its commitment to quality standards and exceptional client service.

Meritas is the only law firm alliance with an established and comprehensive means of monitoring the quality of its member firms, a process that saves clients time by prequalifying law firm credentials and experience. Meritas membership is selective and by invitation only. Firms are regularly assessed and recertified for the breadth of their practice expertise, client satisfaction, and high levels of cybersecurity to keep legal information safe. Meritas' extensive due diligence process ensures that only firms meeting the tenets of Meritas' unique quality assurance program are allowed to retain membership. The measurement of the firm's performance, based on input from clients and peers, is reflected in a satisfaction index score, which is available online at Meritas.org.

"Our recertification underscores our unwavering commitment to providing top-tier legal services and maintaining the highest standards of client satisfaction." said Tricia Smith, Director of Operations at Brazeau Seller Law. "Our membership in Meritas provides us with global reach for our clients. We've successfully collaborated with the highly vetted member firms around the world to solve our clients' issues and help them with their legal needs in other markets and industries. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Meritas, a globally recognized and esteemed network."

"Businesses trust the strong quality of our member firms and recognize our extensive collective capabilities. Meritas is easy to work with – clients tap into any member firm and access responsive, on-the-ground expertise in markets important to their success," said Sona Pancholy, president of Meritas. "Brazeau Seller Law has demonstrated these world-class legal standards and we're thrilled to have them continue their alliance with Meritas."

About Brazeau Seller Law

Brazeau Seller Law, a Meritas member firm, is celebrating 35 years in business. The firm was founded in 1989 and currently operates with 23 lawyers and 37 support staff. The firm has distinguished itself locally and nationally across a full range of service areas. We have long-standing working relationships in virtually every sector of the Ottawa business community, and offer a full range of services for owners, entrepreneurs, managers, and professionals around the world. For more information about Brazeau Seller Law's capabilities and the client benefits of its membership in Meritas, visit www.brazeauseller.com or call 613-237-4000.

About Meritas

Meritas' global alliance of independent, market-leading law firms provides borderless legal services to companies looking to effectively capture opportunities and solve issues anywhere in the world. Companies benefit from local knowledge, collective strength and new efficiencies when they work with Meritas law firms. The personal attention and care they experience is part of Meritas' industry-first commitment to the utmost in quality of service and putting client priorities above all else. Founded in 1990, Meritas has member firms in more than 240 markets worldwide with nearly 8,500 dedicated, collaborative lawyers. To locate a Meritas resource for a specific need or in a certain market, visit Meritas.org or call +1-612 339-8680.

