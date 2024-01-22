Brazeau Seller Law is pleased to announce that Alexander Shaw has become a Partner of the firm

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Brazeau Seller Law, an Ottawa-based law firm, is pleased to announce that Alexander Shaw has joined the firm's partnership, effective January 1, 2024.

Alexander has been practising corporate and commercial law since his call to the Ontario Bar in 2013. In 2019, Alexander joined Brazeau Seller Law to continue his practice in Ottawa. Since joining the firm, Alexander has become an integral part of, and a leader in, the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions group. In addition to mergers and acquisitions, Alexander's practice also includes advising on corporate reorganizations, commercial agreements and secured transactions.

"Congratulations to Alexander on this well-earned career milestone," said Fred Seller, Founding Partner, Brazeau Seller Law. "Alexander is an excellent lawyer and has shown real leadership during his time at the firm. He has acted as a valued mentor to the firm's associates practising corporate and commercial law."

"I am honoured to join the partnership at Brazeau Seller Law and look forward to contributing to the firm's tradition of excellence in my new role!" said Alexander.

For more information about Brazeau Seller Law visit www.brazeauseller.com or call +1-613-237-4000.

About Brazeau Seller Law

Brazeau Seller Law was founded in 1989 and currently operates with 24 lawyers and 36 support staff. As a business law firm, Brazeau Seller Law has distinguished itself as a leader across a full range of service areas and is locally and nationally recognized. We have long-standing working relationships with business people in virtually every sector of the Ottawa business community, and offer a full range of services for owners, entrepreneurs, managers, and professionals around the world. Brazeau Seller Law is a proud member of Meritas Law Firms, a global alliance of independent, market-leading law firms providing borderless legal services to companies looking to effectively capture opportunities and solve issues anywhere in the world (www.Meritas.org).

For further information: Brazeau Seller Law Contact: Tricia Smith, Director of Operations, +1-613-237-4000, [email protected]