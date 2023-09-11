Bravo's HeliTEM Survey Defines 17 Priority Exploration Drill Targets for Systematic testing at Luanga

"Bravo's HeliTEM has shown to be productive and highly encouraging, defining a significant number of EM anomalies. Following ground truthing and further examination in conjunction with Bravo's micro-gravity and ground magnetics geophysical dataset and the latest detailed geological and structural interpretations, 17 Priority Drill Targets have been selected for systematic drill testing," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. "EM plate modelling and drill hole design has started with drilling anticipated to commence soon. To that end, we have sourced an additional two drill rigs, bringing the total on site to six."

Highlights Include:

A HeliTEM geophysical survey (Figure 1) targeting massive sulphide mineralization that potentially could contain nickel ± copper, was completed over the Luanga project (7,810ha).

Numerous of EM anomalies have been identified in the survey, which includes 16 Priority One Anomalies and 16 Priority Two Anomalies. The remainder are lower priority anomalies.

From these anomalies, 17 Priority Drill Targets have been selected to be tested in the first round of drilling.

Work is now underway to create plate models and design proposed drill holes to test them.

Detailed ground micro-gravity and magnetic surveys have also been completed and utilised in this work.

Six drill rigs are now on-site, of which two will be assigned to the pending EM exploration drilling once ready.

Luanga Geophysics Update

Final data has been received from the HeliTEM (airborne electromagnetics) survey completed over the entire (7,810ha) Luanga project (Figure 4). Initial target identification and ranking has been completed, identifying a numerous EM anomalies including 16 Priority One anomalies, 16 priority two anomalies, with the remainder being low order anomalies.

Priority 1 and 2 anomalies were ranked using the newly completed ground micro-gravity and magnetic surveys, together with Bravo's latest detailed geological and structural interpretations, soil geochemistry data and the existing drilling database. From this work 17 Priority Drill Targets have been selected (Figure 2 and 3).

The Priority Drill Targets are all comprised of strong EM anomalies, which coincide with favourable ultramafic positions below or close to the previously identified main Luanga PGM+Au+Ni mineralization, or are proximal to (T6, T7, T8 and T9) the ultramafic which strikes East from Luanga and/or have favourable Ni/Cu soil geochemistry.

Detailed interpretation, including EM plate modelling and drill hole design has started, with drilling set to commence as soon as possible. Bravo has 2 drill rigs ready (of the 6 rigs now on site) available for this work.

Luanga Drilling Update

The Phase 2 Drilling Program targeting the continuation of PGM+Au+Ni mineralization to approximately 300m below surface, or twice as deep as Phase 1 or historical drilling, continues to progress well.

A total of 213 drill holes (78 in 2023) have been completed by Bravo to date, for 42,996 metres, including 8 planned twin holes and 8 metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying). Results have been reported for 186 Bravo drill holes to date. Results for 19 Bravo drill holes are currently outstanding (excluding the 8 metallurgical holes).

Schedule 1: HeliTEM Survey Specifications

Acquisition Equipment

Description Specification



Manufacturer Xcalibur

Model Helitem2

Frequency Base 15 Hz

Pulse Ramp 450 μs

Off time Channels 25

Power 560,000 Am2 (@+1°C)

Sensor Coil 3 Component

Loop Diameter 30 m

Sampling Rate 10 Hz

Base Station/System Clock

Description Specification



Manufacturer Scintrex CS-3 Cesium Vapor

Operating Range 15 - 105 nT

Sampling Rate 10 Hz



