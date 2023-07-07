Brandt Group of Companies Makes Historic $2M Donation to CNIB, Supporting Operations, Mobile Hub Expansion, and CNIB Guide Dogs

REGINA, SK, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ -The Brandt Group of Companies, a long-standing supporter of the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB), has made an unprecedented contribution of $2 million in support of CNIB programs in Western Canada. This momentous donation, which was made possible by Brandt's Thanks a Billion program, marks the largest single gift ever received by CNIB Saskatchewan in CNIB's 100+ years of serving the community.

Representatives from CNIB and the Brandt Group of Companies pose together for a photo while holding the $2M cheque at the Saskatchewan Roughriders Game. There are two CNIB Guide Dogs wearing green jerseys. In the back, from left to right: Shaun Semple, President, Brandt Group of Companies, Christall Beaudry, Vice President, Western Canada, CNIB, John M. Rafferty, President & CEO, CNIB, Gavin Semple, Chairman and Founder, Brandt Group of Companies. In the front, from left to right: Jack Hannah, CNIB Puppy Raiser with future guide dog Voih, Austin Zerr, CNIB Participant and Hannah Guttorsman, Puppy Raiser Supervisor with future guide dog Bambi. (CNW Group/Canadian National Institute for the Blind)

Over the years, Brandt has continuously demonstrated its commitment to supporting CNIB and its initiatives, sponsoring various events and activities, including the CNIB Guide Dogs with Purpose Gala, as well as the unforgettable fireworks event on New Year's Eve in 2020.

"Brandt has been an exceptional partner to CNIB, and their support continues to have a significant impact on the lives of our participants across Canada," says Christall Beaudry, Vice President, Western Canada at CNIB. "This historic donation will profoundly shape CNIB's endeavors in Saskatchewan, while also enabling the growth of the Mobile Hub and CNIB Guide Dogs programs across Canada."

CNIB's Mobile Hub is an initiative that brings essential services and programs directly to communities, both large and small, across Canada. The Mobile Hub team travels extensively, offering a diverse range of programs, such as technology training, employment skills workshops, and recreational activities like adaptive yoga.

The gift will also directly support CNIB Guide Dogs, an integral program that raises, trains, and matches guide dogs with Canadians who are blind or partially sighted.

"The work of CNIB is a gamechanger for thousands of Canadians whose lives have been impacted by blindness," says Shaun Semple, Brandt CEO. "Brandt is proud to offer tangible support for critical community programming through CNIB and its many initiatives."

CNIB expresses its deepest appreciation to the Brandt Group of Companies for their unwavering commitment to empowering individuals with sight loss and creating a more inclusive society. The symbolic presentation of the generous donation took place on July 6th, during a Saskatchewan Roughriders game, emphasizing the shared vision of fostering positive change in the community.

"As a part of the fundraising efforts launched at the game earlier this week, we have set up a text-to-donate line where members of the community can simply text CNIB to 20222 to make a $5 donation," Beaudry adds. "We encourage everyone to join us in this initiative and contribute to the vital programs and services offered by CNIB."

About CNIB

CNIB is a non-profit organization driven to change what it is to be blind today. We deliver innovative programs and powerful advocacy that empower Canadians impacted by blindness to live their dreams while tearing down barriers to inclusion. Our work as a blind foundation is powered by a network of volunteers, donors and partners in communities across Canada. To learn more or get involved, visit cnib.ca.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies is a family-owned manufacturing and distribution company that serves a growing international audience in industries such as agriculture, construction, forestry, rail, mining, steel, transportation, material handling, and energy. The company has 6000+ employees and more than 170 locations in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and the USA.

SOURCE Canadian National Institute for the Blind

For further information: For media inquiries or more information about CNIB, please contact: Shannon Simpson, Executive Lead, Regional Development, Marketing and Communications, (226) 377-2801 | [email protected]