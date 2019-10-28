Brandt Announces Specialized Division to Serve Roadbuilding Industry

In support of this new division, Brandt has also announced plans to open two Road Technology centres of excellence; one in Milton, Ontario and the other in Calgary, Alberta.

"Brandt has delivered value for Canadian roadbuilders for many years, but the time has come to sharpen that focus," says Brandt President and CEO, Shaun Semple. "With this announcement, we're confident that we have assembled the finest lineup of products and services in the country and are looking forward to supporting the roadbuilding industry like never before!"

In combination with the company's full-line offering of John Deere construction equipment and Topcon positioning technologies, the Road Technology division will deliver a broad range of specialized Wirtgen Group road construction products including Vögele pavers, Hamm compaction equipment, and Wirtgen milling and concrete paving products.

To support the division's expanding lineup of premium equipment, Brandt has assembled a team of experienced industry professionals; highly-specialized and focused exclusively on this business. And, roadbuilders will soon have access to over 100 service points across the country as a result of Brandt's recently announced acquisition of Nortrax Canada, set to close today, October 28, 2019.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies - headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada - is comprised of Brandt Agricultural Products, Brandt Engineered Products, Brandt Equipment Solutions, Brandt Road Rail, Brandt Positioning Technology, Brandt Truck Rigging & Trailers, Brandt Finance, Brandt Developments Ltd., and Brandt Tractor Ltd. - the world's largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment dealer. Brandt currently has over 50 locations in Canada and the US, over 2500 employees and a growing international audience; serving the construction, forestry, agriculture, rail, mining, steel, and energy industries with unique custom products. Brandt is one of Canada's largest privately-owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Members of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

