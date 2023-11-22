BrandSpark International Announces the 2024 Canadian Most Trusted Consumer Product, Services, and Retail Brands Nationally and in Quebec

BrandSpark International unveils the winners of the 2024 Most Trusted Awards, marking 11 years of recognizing the trust Canadians place in their chosen brands. The awards are the result of an extensive national survey that garnered responses from over 25,161 Canadian shoppers, representing 181,000 individual brand evaluations across 262 diverse consumer product and service categories.

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International, a leading research and consulting firm, continues its research of over a decade into understanding the role trust plays in which brands consumers choose. The 2024 winners, determined by the unaided citations of qualified Canadian shoppers, were revealed this morning at a prestigious event, held in collaboration with the Association of Canadian Advertisers at Corus Quay in Toronto, Ontario. Associate Vice-President of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, Adam Bellisario, said, "We are honoured to celebrate the brands that have earned the highest consumer trust levels in the country".

Since 2014, the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards have recognized the brands that shoppers trust to deliver exceptional service and quality products, thereby establishing a strong bond with consumers. In a constantly evolving market impacted by economic disruption and shifting consumer behaviour, brand trust remains a beacon for consumers seeking reliability and consistency in their purchasing decisions.

In this edition, BrandSpark International broadened the scope of the BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study by expanding into new categories in segments including Automotive, Household Cleaning, Hospitality, and Petcare. BrandSpark President Robert Levy said that "BrandSpark Most Trusted aspires to be the most extensive and credible list of brands trusted coast to coast in Canada". BrandSpark issued an extensive list of Quebec-specific winners this year. This expansion ensures a more detailed and diverse perspective on the brands that are resonating with the unique perspective of the Quebec market. "Interestingly, out of a total of 262 categories, 44 categories had a different trust leader in Quebec", said Levy.

BrandSpark's Extensive Trust Database: Harnessing the Power of Consumer Insight

BrandSpark has emerged as a definitive voice in understanding consumer trust, thanks to its extensive Study that annually collects over 100,000 open-text responses explaining why Canadians trust the specific brands they do. This database provides a unique window into the consumer psyche, revealing the drivers of trust in hundreds of categories.

This year, BrandSpark has taken a significant leap by developing AI-driven analytical tools to further explore this vast repository. This expanded analysis confirms that Canadian consumers continue to focus on fundamental aspects of trust, beginning with the value equation – a critical first step for any brand.

Achieving a deeper level of brand trust, beyond the tangible signifiers of value, involves a blend of recommendation, innovation, heritage, and value identification initiatives. The more elements a brand establishes, the stronger and more resilient the trust bond with its consumers becomes.

Navigating Inflation with Brand Trust

The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study reveals that, despite the challenges posed by inflation, consumers prioritize product quality and are willing to pay a premium for brands that consistently deliver excellence. Brand names continue to dominate the list, demonstrating that established brands continue to deliver value to Canadians. BrandSpark Vice-President of Shopper Insights Phil Scrutton said that "new challengers are appearing in many categories, often online and at much lower price points, but the best brands are proving resilient with Canadian consumers when they focus on delivering and communicating the strengths that made them trusted names in the first place". As consumer landscapes shift, brand trust emerges as a resilient force in maintaining consumer loyalty.

Recognizing Excellence: Notable Winners from the 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

The Interior Paint, Exterior Paint, and Exterior Stain categories were all won by Behr, sold exclusively in Home Depot, proving that national consumer trust can be won with exclusive distribution when you are providing a quality product that delivers value to consumers.





In the highly competitive telecom space, Bell was Most Trusted in all 5 communications categories studied: High Speed Internet Provider, High Speed Internet Provider for Wifi Connectivity, Home Phone Service Provider, TV Service Provider, Cellular Service Provider (Tie).





Sofina Foods won 4 newly studied categories including Prosciutto and Mortadella (San Daniele), Salami (Mastro), and Frozen Breaded Chicken Products (Janes).





Expansion into plant-based categories included studying Almond Plant-Based beverage and Plant-Based Yogurt, in addition to the repeating Oat Plant-based Beverage; Silk was the winner of all 3.





Loblaws Brands won a variety of grocery, loyalty, and financial categories, including President's Choice (Private Label brand for value), PC Optimum (Loyalty Program), PC Financial (No Fee Credit Card), No Frills (Affordable Grocery Nationally and Ontario ), Maxi (Affordable Grocery Store Quebec), Real Canadian Superstore (Affordable Grocery Western Canada).





), Maxi (Affordable Grocery Store Quebec), Real Canadian Superstore (Affordable Grocery Western Canada). Notable shifts included Fontaine Santé taking over top spot nationally in Hummus from Sabra, and Air Canada taking over Most Trusted Airline nationally from WestJet.





Quebecers displayed different brand preferences from the rest of Canada in several categories such as Restaurant for Chicken ( St-Hubert ), Convenience Store (Couche-Tard), Cat Litter (OdourLock), Plant-Based Meat Alternative (Yves), Retailer of Camping Gear (SAIL), Dog Shampoo & Conditioner (Hartz), Premium Ice Cream (Häagen-Dazs), Whole Grain Bread (St-Méthode), Face Primer (L'Oréal), Premium Ground Coffee (non-espresso) ( Van Houtte ), Online Retailer for Pet Supplies (Mondou), and Windshield Repair and Replacement (Lebeau).

The 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. For more information visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING CATEGORY NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec) QUEBEC WINNER Air Freshener Febreze Febreze All-Purpose Cleaner Lysol/Mr. Clean (TIE) Hertel Bathroom Cleaner Lysol Lysol BBQ Grill Cleaner Easy-Off/Weber (TIE)

Broom & Dustpan Vileda Vileda Carpet Cleaner & Shampoo Bissell Bissell Carpet Stain Remover Resolve Bissell Dish Soap Dawn Dawn Dishwasher Detergent Cascade Cascade Dishwasher Rinse Aid Finish Finish Disinfectant Spray Lysol Lysol Drain Cleaner Drano Drano Dryer Sheets Bounce Bounce Exterior Paint Behr

Exterior Stain Behr

Fabric Rinse for Odor Removal Downy Downy Fabric Softener Downy Downy Food Storage Bags Ziploc Ziploc Food Storage Containers Ziploc

Garbage Bags Glad Glad Glass Cleaner Windex Windex Insect Control Raid Raid Insect Repellant OFF! OFF! Interior Paint Behr

Laundry Detergent Tide Tide Laundry Detergent For Overall Value Tide Tide Laundry Disinfectant Lysol/Tide (TIE) Tide Laundry Machine Cleaner Tide Tide Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash) Downy Downy Laundry Stain Remover Resolve Resolve Laundry Wrinkle Protection Bounce Bounce Mop and Bucket Vileda Vileda Mosquito Repelling Device OFF! OFF! Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes Lysol Lysol Oven Cleaner Easy-Off Easy-Off Paper Towels Bounty Bounty Strong Hold Glue Gorilla Gorilla / Krazy Glue (TIE) Toilet Bowl Cleaner Lysol Lysol

PETCARE CATEGORY NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec) QUEBEC WINNER Cat Food Purina Purina / Royal Canin (TIE) Cat Litter Arm & Hammer/Purina Tidy Cats (TIE) OdourLock Cat Treats Temptations Temptations Dental Chews for Dogs Pedigree Dentastix Pedigree Dentastix Dog Shampoo & Conditioner Burt's Bees Hartz Dog Treats Milk-Bone Pedigree Dog Vitamins and Supplements Purina Pro Plan

Dry Dog Food Purina Purina Dryer Sheets to Repel Pet Hair Bounce Bounce Flea & Tick Prevention Advantage II /K9 Advantix II Advantage II / K9 Advantix II Wet Dog Food Cesar Cesar

HOME GOODS CATEGORY NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec) QUEBEC WINNER Comfort Footwear Skechers Skechers Cookware Lagostina/T-Fal (TIE) Lagostina Electric Fan Honeywell Honeywell Extreme Cold Outerwear Columbia/The North Face (TIE) The North Face Food Processor KitchenAid/Ninja (TIE) KitchenAid Hiking Footwear Merrell Merrell Home Generator Champion Power Equipment Champion Power Equipment Humidifier Honeywell Honeywell Massage Gun Theragun Theragun Mattress Sealy

Mattress-in-a-Box Endy Endy Oven / Range LG/Samsung (TIE) LG / Samsung (TIE) Portable Speaker Bose/JBL (TIE) Bose / JBL (TIE) Single Serve Coffee Maker Keurig Keurig Space Heater Honeywell Honeywell Stand Mixer KitchenAid KitchenAid Vacuum Dyson Dyson Weighted Blanket Hush



FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORY NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec) QUEBEC WINNER Almond Plant-Based Beverage Silk Silk Bottled Water Pure Life

Butter Lactantia Lactantia Cannabis Beverages (containing THC) Tweed

Cannabis Edibles (containing THC) Tweed

Cannabis Flower (containing THC) Tweed

Canned Chili Stagg Chili Tim Hortons Canned Luncheon Meat SPAM Kam Canned Seafood Clover Leaf Clover Leaf Canned Soups & Broths Campbell's Campbell's Canned Tomatoes Aylmer Aylmer Caramel Candy Werther's Original Werther's Original Chocolate Chip Cookies Chips Ahoy! Chips Ahoy! Chocolate Chips Hershey's Chipits Hershey's Chipits Chocolate Flavouring Mix (powder or syrup) Nesquik Nesquik Coffee Creamer International Delight International Delight Cooking Oil Spray PAM PAM Dairy Free Cheese Daiya

Dessert Mixes / Fillings Betty Crocker Betty Crocker Easter Chocolate Cadbury Lindt Eggs Burnbrae Farms

Espresso Coffee (whole bean / ground) Lavazza/Starbucks (TIE) Lavazza / Van Houtte (TIE) Flour Robin Hood Five Roses Fresh Packaged Meat Maple Leaf

Frozen Breaded Chicken Products Janes Flamingo Frozen Fish High Liner High Liner Frozen Pie Shells Tenderflake Tenderflake Frozen Pizza Dr. Oetker Dr. Oetker Frozen Potato Products McCain McCain Fruit Juice Oasis Oasis Ginger Ale Canada Dry Canada Dry Hazelnut Spread Nutella Nutella Hummus Fontaine Santé Fontaine Santé Jerky Jack Link's Jack Link's K-Cup Coffee Pods Tim Hortons Tim Hortons / Van Houtte (TIE) Milk Farmers (Atlantic)

Milk Neilson (Ontario)

Milk

Québon Milk Dairyland (West)

Milk Chocolate Bar Cadbury Lindt Mortadella San Daniele San Daniele Mozzarella Saputo Saputo Oat Plant-Based Beverage Silk Silk Oatmeal Quaker Quaker Peanut Butter Kraft Kraft Plant-Based Meat Alternative Beyond Meat Yves Plant-Based Yogurt Silk Silk Potato Chips Lay's Lay's Premade Caesar Drink Mix Mott's Clamato Mott's Clamato Premade Cooking Sauce / Marinade VH VH Premium Aged Cheddar Balderson Balderson Premium Ground Coffee (non-espresso) Folgers/Starbucks/Tim Hortons (TIE) Van Houtte Premium Ice Cream Chapman's Häagen-Dazs Private Label Brand for Value President's Choice no name / President's Choice (TIE) Prosciutto San Daniele San Daniele Rehydration Drink Gatorade Gatorade Rice Ben's Original Ben's Original Salami Mastro Mastro Sparkling Water Perrier Perrier Tea Tetley Tetley Tortilla Chips Tostitos Tostitos Tortilla Wraps Dempster's POM White Bread Wonder

Whole Grain Bread Dempster's St-Méthode Whole Grain Crackers Breton Breton

BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE CATEGORY NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec) QUEBEC WINNER Anti-Aging Skin Care Products Olay Olay Body Moisturizer Aveeno Aveeno Concealer Covergirl/Maybelline (TIE) Maybelline Face Cleanser CeraVe

Face Moisturizer Olay

Face Primer e.l.f. L'Oréal Face Wipes Neutrogena

Lip Colour Revlon L'Oréal / Revlon (TIE) Mascara Maybelline L'Oréal / Maybelline (TIE) Men's Hair Colour Just For Men Just For Men Men's Shaving Gillette Gillette Micellar Water Garnier Garnier Natural Cosmetics Burt's Bees

Self-Tanner Jergens Nuda Shampoo & Conditioner for Men Head & Shoulders

Shampoo & Conditioner for Women Dove Dove Teeth Whitening Crest Crest Whitening Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth Sensodyne Sensodyne Women's Hair Colour L'Oréal L'Oréal Women's Shaving Gillette Venus Gillette Venus

OVER-THE-COUNTER HEALTH CATEGORY NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec) QUEBEC WINNER Acne Patch COSRX

Adult Multivitamin Centrum Centrum Allergy Eye Drops Visine Systane Allergy Relief Reactine Reactine Bandages Band-Aid Band-Aid Black Elderberry Products Sambucol Sambucol Blood Glucose Monitor OneTouch

Cold Sore Remedy Abreva Abreva Collagen Powder Organika Organika Contact Lens Solution Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue) Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue) Contact Lenses Acuvue Acuvue Cotton Swab Q-Tips Q-Tips Cough Drops/Lozenge Halls Halls Denture Adhesive Poligrip Poligrip Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Oral-B Feminine Hygiene Pads Always Always Fibre Supplement Metamucil Metamucil Hair Regrowth Products Rogaine L'Oréal / Nutricap (TIE) Hair Removal Nair

Headache Relief Tylenol Tylenol Heart Health Supplement Jamieson Jamieson Heartburn Relief TUMS TUMS Joint Health Supplement Jamieson Adrien Gagnon / Jamieson (TIE) Laxative Exlax/RestoraLAX/Senokot (TIE) Lax-a-day Memory Support Supplement Jamieson Adrien Gagnon / Jamieson (TIE) Migraine Relief Tylenol Tylenol Mouthwash Listerine Listerine Nasal Spray hydraSense hydraSense Oral Back Pain Relief Robax Robax Pain Relief Patch Salonpas Salonpas Prostate Health Supplement Webber Naturals Webber Naturals Tampons Tampax Tampax Upset Stomach Relief Pepto-Bismol Gaviscon / TUMS (TIE) Water Flosser Waterpik Waterpik Yeast Infection Medication Canesten Canesten

BABY & KIDS CATEGORY NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec) QUEBEC WINNER Baby and Kids Laundry Detergent Ivory Snow Ivory Snow Baby Gear Graco Graco Baby Monitor VTech VTech Baby Wash & Shampoo Johnson's Baby Johnson's Baby Baby / Toddler Feeding Products Munchkin Munchkin Breast Pump Medela Medela Children's Cough Medicine Children's Tylenol Children's Tylenol Children's Thermometer Braun Braun Diapers Pampers

Dolls Barbie Barbie Infant / Baby Feeding Products Philips Avent Philips Avent Natural Baby Care Johnson's Baby Aveeno Baby / Johnson's Baby (TIE) Nursing Pads Lansinoh Medela Organic Baby Food Gerber Gerber Toys Fisher-Price Fisher-Price

AUTOMOTIVE CATEGORY NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec) QUEBEC WINNER Auto Brake Service Provider (non-dealer) Canadian Tire Canadian Tire / NAPA Auto Parts (TIE) Auto Muffler Service Provider (non-dealer) Midas

Auto Rental Company Enterprise Enterprise Car Detailing Products Armor All Armor All Hybrid Gas / Electric Car Toyota Toyota Oil and Lube Change Service Mr. Lube

Pickup Truck Ford Ford Sedan (non-compact) Toyota Toyota Tire Sales & Service Canadian Tire Canadian Tire Tire Sales & Service Kal Tire (West)

Tires Michelin Michelin Windshield Repair / Replacement Service Speedy Glass Lebeau

RESTAURANTS & RETAIL CATEGORY NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec) QUEBEC WINNER Convenience Store 7-Eleven Couche-Tard Dollar Store Dollarama Dollarama Frozen Foods Retailer M&M Food Market M&M Food Market Gas Station Esso / Shell / Petro-Canada (TIE) (National) Esso / Shell / Petro-Canada (TIE) Gas Station Esso / Petro-Canada (TIE) (Ontario)

Gas Station Shell (West)

Grocery Pickup and Delivery Walmart Metro / IGA (TIE) Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability No Frills (National) Maxi Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability Walmart (Atlantic)

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability No Frills (Ontario)

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability Real Canadian Superstore (West)

Grocery Store for Natural & Organic Food Whole Foods Market Avril Juice And Smoothie Bar Booster Juice Jugo Juice Mattress Retailer Sleep Country / Dormez-vous Dormez-vous Neighbourhood Hardware Store Home Hardware RONA Online Health and Wellness Store Well.ca Jean Coutu Online Retailer for Pet Supplies PetSmart Mondou Pharmacy Shoppers Drug Mart / Pharmaprix Jean Coutu Quick Service Restaurant for Burgers McDonald's McDonald's Quick Service Restaurant for Chicken Sandwiches McDonald's McDonald's Quick Service Restaurant for Pizza Domino's Domino's / Pizza Hut / Salvatoré (TIE) Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches Subway Subway Restaurant Chain for Chicken KFC St-Hubert Retailer For Pet Supplies PetSmart Mondou Retailer of Camping Gear Canadian Tire SAIL Retailer of Hunting & Fishing Gear Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's



SERVICES CATEGORY NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec) QUEBEC WINNER Airline Air Canada Air Canada / Air Transat (TIE) Airline Rewards Credit Card Aeroplan Aeroplan Auto Insurance Provider Intact Insurance Intact Insurance Cashback Credit Card Provider CIBC Desjardins Cellular Service Provider Bell/TELUS/Rogers (TIE)

Credit Union Desjardins Desjardins Direct Life Insurance Provider Sun Life Industrial Alliance DNA Testing Ancestry Ancestry Health Diagnostic Services LifeLabs

High Speed Internet Provider Bell

High Speed Internet Provider for Wifi Connectivity Bell

Home Insurance Provider Intact Insurance

Home Phone Service Provider Bell

Home Security Provider TELUS SmartHome Security TELUS SmartHome Security Junk Removal Service 1-800-GOT-JUNK? 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Life Insurance Provider Sun Life Desjardins Loyalty Program PC Optimum PC Optimum Meal Kit Delivery Service HelloFresh HelloFresh News Network CBC CBC No Annual Fee Credit Card PC Financial

Online Casino OLG (Ontario) Loto-Québec Online Healthcare Platform TELUS Health

Online Language Learning Duolingo Duolingo Online Real Estate Marketplace REALTOR.ca Centris.ca Online Sports Book Bet365/OLG (TIE) (Ontario) Loto-Québec Parcel Delivery Service Canada Post Amazon Personal Banking TD/RBC (TIE) Desjardins Real Estate Agency RE/MAX RE/MAX TV Service Provider Bell

Website Builder Wix

Weight Loss Program WW (Weight Watchers) WW (Weight Watchers)

How Winners Are Determined

In the 2024 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, BrandSpark surveyed a nationally representative sample of 25,161 Canadian shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in Canada. Their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the insights necessary to understand omnichannel shoppers, refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

