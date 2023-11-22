BrandSpark International Announces the 2024 Canadian Most Trusted Consumer Product, Services, and Retail Brands Nationally and in Quebec

BrandSpark International unveils the winners of the 2024 Most Trusted Awards, marking 11 years of recognizing the trust Canadians place in their chosen brands. The awards are the result of an extensive national survey that garnered responses from over 25,161 Canadian shoppers, representing 181,000 individual brand evaluations across 262 diverse consumer product and service categories.

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International, a leading research and consulting firm, continues its research of over a decade into understanding the role trust plays in which brands consumers choose. The 2024 winners, determined by the unaided citations of qualified Canadian shoppers, were revealed this morning at a prestigious event, held in collaboration with the Association of Canadian Advertisers at Corus Quay in Toronto, Ontario. Associate Vice-President of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, Adam Bellisario, said, "We are honoured to celebrate the brands that have earned the highest consumer trust levels in the country".

Since 2014, the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards have recognized the brands that shoppers trust to deliver exceptional service and quality products, thereby establishing a strong bond with consumers. In a constantly evolving market impacted by economic disruption and shifting consumer behaviour, brand trust remains a beacon for consumers seeking reliability and consistency in their purchasing decisions.

In this edition, BrandSpark International broadened the scope of the BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study by expanding into new categories in segments including Automotive, Household Cleaning, Hospitality, and Petcare. BrandSpark President Robert Levy said that "BrandSpark Most Trusted aspires to be the most extensive and credible list of brands trusted coast to coast in Canada". BrandSpark issued an extensive list of Quebec-specific winners this year. This expansion ensures a more detailed and diverse perspective on the brands that are resonating with the unique perspective of the Quebec market. "Interestingly, out of a total of 262 categories, 44 categories had a different trust leader in Quebec", said Levy.

BrandSpark's Extensive Trust Database: Harnessing the Power of Consumer Insight

BrandSpark has emerged as a definitive voice in understanding consumer trust, thanks to its extensive Study that annually collects over 100,000 open-text responses explaining why Canadians trust the specific brands they do. This database provides a unique window into the consumer psyche, revealing the drivers of trust in hundreds of categories.

This year, BrandSpark has taken a significant leap by developing AI-driven analytical tools to further explore this vast repository. This expanded analysis confirms that Canadian consumers continue to focus on fundamental aspects of trust, beginning with the value equation – a critical first step for any brand.

Achieving a deeper level of brand trust, beyond the tangible signifiers of value, involves a blend of recommendation, innovation, heritage, and value identification initiatives. The more elements a brand establishes, the stronger and more resilient the trust bond with its consumers becomes.

Navigating Inflation with Brand Trust

The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study reveals that, despite the challenges posed by inflation, consumers prioritize product quality and are willing to pay a premium for brands that consistently deliver excellence. Brand names continue to dominate the list, demonstrating that established brands continue to deliver value to Canadians. BrandSpark Vice-President of Shopper Insights Phil Scrutton said that "new challengers are appearing in many categories, often online and at much lower price points, but the best brands are proving resilient with Canadian consumers when they focus on delivering and communicating the strengths that made them trusted names in the first place".  As consumer landscapes shift, brand trust emerges as a resilient force in maintaining consumer loyalty.

Recognizing Excellence: Notable Winners from the 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

  • The Interior Paint, Exterior Paint, and Exterior Stain categories were all won by Behr, sold exclusively in Home Depot, proving that national consumer trust can be won with exclusive distribution when you are providing a quality product that delivers value to consumers.

  • In the highly competitive telecom space, Bell was Most Trusted in all 5 communications categories studied: High Speed Internet Provider, High Speed Internet Provider for Wifi Connectivity, Home Phone Service Provider, TV Service Provider, Cellular Service Provider (Tie).

  • Sofina Foods won 4 newly studied categories including Prosciutto and Mortadella (San Daniele), Salami (Mastro), and Frozen Breaded Chicken Products (Janes).

  • Expansion into plant-based categories included studying Almond Plant-Based beverage and Plant-Based Yogurt, in addition to the repeating Oat Plant-based Beverage; Silk was the winner of all 3.

  • Loblaws Brands won a variety of grocery, loyalty, and financial categories, including President's Choice (Private Label brand for value), PC Optimum (Loyalty Program), PC Financial (No Fee Credit Card), No Frills (Affordable Grocery Nationally and Ontario), Maxi (Affordable Grocery Store Quebec), Real Canadian Superstore (Affordable Grocery Western Canada).

  • Notable shifts included Fontaine Santé taking over top spot nationally in Hummus from Sabra, and Air Canada taking over Most Trusted Airline nationally from WestJet.

  • Quebecers displayed different brand preferences from the rest of Canada in several categories such as Restaurant for Chicken (St-Hubert), Convenience Store (Couche-Tard), Cat Litter (OdourLock), Plant-Based Meat Alternative (Yves), Retailer of Camping Gear (SAIL), Dog Shampoo & Conditioner (Hartz), Premium Ice Cream (Häagen-Dazs), Whole Grain Bread (St-Méthode), Face Primer (L'Oréal), Premium Ground Coffee (non-espresso) (Van Houtte), Online Retailer for Pet Supplies (Mondou), and Windshield Repair and Replacement (Lebeau).

The 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. For more information visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING

CATEGORY

NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)

 

QUEBEC WINNER

Air Freshener

Febreze

Febreze

All-Purpose Cleaner

Lysol/Mr. Clean (TIE)

Hertel

Bathroom Cleaner

Lysol

Lysol

BBQ Grill Cleaner

Easy-Off/Weber (TIE)

Broom & Dustpan

Vileda

Vileda

Carpet Cleaner & Shampoo

Bissell

Bissell

Carpet Stain Remover

Resolve

Bissell

Dish Soap

Dawn

Dawn

Dishwasher Detergent

Cascade

Cascade

Dishwasher Rinse Aid

Finish

Finish

Disinfectant Spray

Lysol

Lysol

Drain Cleaner

Drano

Drano

Dryer Sheets

Bounce

Bounce

Exterior Paint

Behr

Exterior Stain

Behr

Fabric Rinse for Odor Removal

Downy

Downy

Fabric Softener

Downy

Downy

Food Storage Bags

Ziploc

Ziploc

Food Storage Containers

Ziploc

Garbage Bags

Glad

Glad

Glass Cleaner

Windex

Windex

Insect Control

Raid

Raid

Insect Repellant

OFF!

OFF!

Interior Paint

Behr

Laundry Detergent

Tide

Tide

Laundry Detergent For Overall Value

Tide

Tide

Laundry Disinfectant

Lysol/Tide (TIE)

Tide

Laundry Machine Cleaner

Tide

Tide

Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash)

Downy 

Downy

Laundry Stain Remover

Resolve

Resolve

Laundry Wrinkle Protection

Bounce

Bounce

Mop and Bucket

Vileda

Vileda

Mosquito Repelling Device

OFF!

OFF!

Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes

Lysol

Lysol

Oven Cleaner

Easy-Off

Easy-Off

Paper Towels

Bounty

Bounty

Strong Hold Glue

Gorilla

Gorilla / Krazy Glue (TIE)

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Lysol

Lysol

PETCARE

CATEGORY

NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)

 

QUEBEC WINNER

Cat Food

Purina

Purina / Royal Canin (TIE)

Cat Litter

Arm & Hammer/Purina Tidy Cats (TIE)

OdourLock

Cat Treats

Temptations

Temptations

Dental Chews for Dogs

Pedigree Dentastix

Pedigree Dentastix

Dog Shampoo & Conditioner

Burt's Bees

Hartz

Dog Treats

Milk-Bone

Pedigree

Dog Vitamins and Supplements

Purina Pro Plan

Dry Dog Food

Purina

Purina

Dryer Sheets to Repel Pet Hair

Bounce

Bounce

Flea & Tick Prevention

Advantage II /K9 Advantix II

Advantage II / K9 Advantix II

Wet Dog Food

Cesar

Cesar

HOME GOODS

CATEGORY

NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)

 

QUEBEC WINNER

Comfort Footwear

Skechers

Skechers

Cookware

Lagostina/T-Fal (TIE)

Lagostina

Electric Fan

Honeywell

Honeywell

Extreme Cold Outerwear

Columbia/The North Face (TIE)

The North Face

Food Processor

KitchenAid/Ninja (TIE)

KitchenAid

Hiking Footwear

Merrell

Merrell

Home Generator

Champion Power Equipment

Champion Power Equipment

Humidifier

Honeywell

Honeywell

Massage Gun

Theragun

Theragun

Mattress

Sealy

Mattress-in-a-Box

Endy

Endy

Oven / Range

LG/Samsung (TIE)

LG / Samsung (TIE)

Portable Speaker

Bose/JBL (TIE)

Bose / JBL (TIE)

Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig

Keurig

Space Heater

Honeywell

Honeywell

Stand Mixer

KitchenAid

KitchenAid

Vacuum

Dyson

Dyson

Weighted Blanket

Hush

FOOD & BEVERAGE

CATEGORY

NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)

 

QUEBEC WINNER

Almond Plant-Based Beverage

Silk

Silk

Bottled Water

Pure Life

Butter

Lactantia

Lactantia

Cannabis Beverages (containing THC)

Tweed

Cannabis Edibles (containing THC)

Tweed

Cannabis Flower (containing THC)

Tweed

Canned Chili

Stagg Chili

Tim Hortons

Canned Luncheon Meat

SPAM

Kam

Canned Seafood

Clover Leaf

Clover Leaf

Canned Soups & Broths

Campbell's

Campbell's

Canned Tomatoes

Aylmer

Aylmer

Caramel Candy

Werther's Original

Werther's Original

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chips Ahoy!

Chips Ahoy!

Chocolate Chips

Hershey's Chipits

Hershey's Chipits

Chocolate Flavouring Mix (powder or syrup)

Nesquik

Nesquik

Coffee Creamer

International Delight

International Delight

Cooking Oil Spray

PAM

PAM

Dairy Free Cheese

Daiya

Dessert Mixes / Fillings

Betty Crocker

Betty Crocker

Easter Chocolate

Cadbury

Lindt

Eggs

Burnbrae Farms

Espresso Coffee (whole bean / ground)

Lavazza/Starbucks (TIE)

Lavazza / Van Houtte (TIE)

Flour

Robin Hood

Five Roses

Fresh Packaged Meat

Maple Leaf

Frozen Breaded Chicken Products

Janes

Flamingo

Frozen Fish

High Liner

High Liner

Frozen Pie Shells

Tenderflake

Tenderflake

Frozen Pizza

Dr. Oetker

Dr. Oetker

Frozen Potato Products

McCain

McCain

Fruit Juice

Oasis

Oasis

Ginger Ale

Canada Dry

Canada Dry

Hazelnut Spread

Nutella

Nutella

Hummus

Fontaine Santé

Fontaine Santé

Jerky

Jack Link's

Jack Link's

K-Cup Coffee Pods

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons / Van Houtte (TIE)

Milk

Farmers (Atlantic)

Milk

Neilson (Ontario)

Milk

Québon

Milk

Dairyland (West)

Milk Chocolate Bar

Cadbury

Lindt

Mortadella

San Daniele

San Daniele

Mozzarella

Saputo

Saputo

Oat Plant-Based Beverage

Silk

Silk

Oatmeal

Quaker

Quaker

Peanut Butter

Kraft

Kraft

Plant-Based Meat Alternative

Beyond Meat

Yves

Plant-Based Yogurt

Silk

Silk

Potato Chips

Lay's

Lay's

Premade Caesar Drink Mix

Mott's Clamato

Mott's Clamato

Premade Cooking Sauce / Marinade

VH

VH

Premium Aged Cheddar

Balderson

Balderson

Premium Ground Coffee (non-espresso)

Folgers/Starbucks/Tim Hortons (TIE)

Van Houtte

Premium Ice Cream

Chapman's

Häagen-Dazs

Private Label Brand for Value

President's Choice

no name / President's Choice (TIE)

Prosciutto

San Daniele

San Daniele

Rehydration Drink

Gatorade

Gatorade

Rice

Ben's Original

Ben's Original

Salami

Mastro

Mastro

Sparkling Water

Perrier

Perrier

Tea

Tetley

Tetley

Tortilla Chips

Tostitos

Tostitos

Tortilla Wraps

Dempster's

POM

White Bread

Wonder

Whole Grain Bread

Dempster's

St-Méthode

Whole Grain Crackers

Breton

Breton

BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE

CATEGORY

NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)

 

QUEBEC WINNER

Anti-Aging Skin Care Products

Olay

Olay

Body Moisturizer

Aveeno

Aveeno

Concealer

Covergirl/Maybelline (TIE)

Maybelline

Face Cleanser

CeraVe

Face Moisturizer

Olay

Face Primer

e.l.f.

L'Oréal

Face Wipes

Neutrogena

Lip Colour

Revlon

L'Oréal / Revlon (TIE)

Mascara

Maybelline

L'Oréal / Maybelline (TIE)

Men's Hair Colour

Just For Men

Just For Men

Men's Shaving

Gillette

Gillette

Micellar Water

Garnier

Garnier

Natural Cosmetics

Burt's Bees

Self-Tanner

Jergens

Nuda

Shampoo & Conditioner for Men

Head & Shoulders

Shampoo & Conditioner for Women

Dove

Dove

Teeth Whitening

Crest

Crest

Whitening Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth

Sensodyne

Sensodyne

Women's Hair Colour

L'Oréal

L'Oréal

Women's Shaving

Gillette Venus

Gillette Venus

OVER-THE-COUNTER HEALTH

CATEGORY

NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)

 

QUEBEC WINNER

Acne Patch

COSRX

Adult Multivitamin

Centrum

Centrum

Allergy Eye Drops

Visine

Systane

Allergy Relief

Reactine

Reactine

Bandages

Band-Aid

Band-Aid

Black Elderberry Products

Sambucol

Sambucol

Blood Glucose Monitor

OneTouch

Cold Sore Remedy

Abreva

Abreva

Collagen Powder

Organika

Organika

Contact Lens Solution

Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)

Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)

Contact Lenses

Acuvue

Acuvue

Cotton Swab

Q-Tips

Q-Tips

Cough Drops/Lozenge

Halls

Halls

Denture Adhesive

Poligrip

Poligrip

Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B

Oral-B

Feminine Hygiene Pads

Always

Always

Fibre Supplement

Metamucil

Metamucil

Hair Regrowth Products

Rogaine

L'Oréal / Nutricap (TIE)

Hair Removal

Nair

Headache Relief

Tylenol

Tylenol

Heart Health Supplement

Jamieson

Jamieson

Heartburn Relief

TUMS

TUMS

Joint Health Supplement

Jamieson

Adrien Gagnon / Jamieson (TIE)

Laxative

Exlax/RestoraLAX/Senokot (TIE)

Lax-a-day

Memory Support Supplement

Jamieson

Adrien Gagnon / Jamieson (TIE)

Migraine Relief

Tylenol

Tylenol

Mouthwash

Listerine

Listerine

Nasal Spray

hydraSense

hydraSense

Oral Back Pain Relief

Robax

Robax

Pain Relief Patch

Salonpas

Salonpas

Prostate Health Supplement

Webber Naturals

Webber Naturals

Tampons

Tampax

Tampax

Upset Stomach Relief

Pepto-Bismol

Gaviscon / TUMS (TIE)

Water Flosser

Waterpik

Waterpik

Yeast Infection Medication

Canesten

Canesten

BABY & KIDS

CATEGORY

NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)

 

QUEBEC WINNER

Baby and Kids Laundry Detergent

Ivory Snow

Ivory Snow

Baby Gear

Graco

Graco

Baby Monitor

VTech

VTech

Baby Wash & Shampoo

Johnson's Baby

Johnson's Baby

Baby / Toddler Feeding Products

Munchkin

Munchkin

Breast Pump

Medela

Medela

Children's Cough Medicine

Children's Tylenol

Children's Tylenol

Children's Thermometer

Braun

Braun

Diapers

Pampers

Dolls

Barbie

Barbie

Infant / Baby Feeding Products

Philips Avent

Philips Avent

Natural Baby Care

Johnson's Baby

Aveeno Baby / Johnson's Baby (TIE)

Nursing Pads

Lansinoh

Medela

Organic Baby Food

Gerber

Gerber

Toys

Fisher-Price

Fisher-Price

AUTOMOTIVE

CATEGORY

NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)

 

QUEBEC WINNER

Auto Brake Service Provider (non-dealer)

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire / NAPA Auto Parts (TIE)

Auto Muffler Service Provider (non-dealer)

Midas

Auto Rental Company

Enterprise

Enterprise

Car Detailing Products

Armor All

Armor All

Hybrid Gas / Electric Car

Toyota

Toyota

Oil and Lube Change Service

Mr. Lube

Pickup Truck

Ford

Ford

Sedan (non-compact)

Toyota

Toyota

Tire Sales & Service

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire

Tire Sales & Service

Kal Tire (West)

Tires

Michelin

Michelin

Windshield Repair / Replacement Service

Speedy Glass

Lebeau

RESTAURANTS & RETAIL

CATEGORY

NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)

 

QUEBEC WINNER

Convenience Store

7-Eleven

Couche-Tard

Dollar Store

Dollarama

Dollarama

Frozen Foods Retailer

M&M Food Market

M&M Food Market

Gas Station

Esso / Shell / Petro-Canada (TIE) (National)

Esso / Shell / Petro-Canada (TIE)

Gas Station

Esso / Petro-Canada (TIE) (Ontario)

Gas Station

Shell (West)

Grocery Pickup and Delivery

Walmart

Metro / IGA (TIE)

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability

No Frills (National)

Maxi

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability

Walmart (Atlantic)

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability

No Frills (Ontario)

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability

Real Canadian Superstore (West)

Grocery Store for Natural & Organic Food

Whole Foods Market

Avril

Juice And Smoothie Bar

Booster Juice

Jugo Juice

Mattress Retailer

Sleep Country / Dormez-vous

Dormez-vous

Neighbourhood Hardware Store

Home Hardware

RONA

Online Health and Wellness Store

Well.ca

Jean Coutu

Online Retailer for Pet Supplies

PetSmart

Mondou

Pharmacy

Shoppers Drug Mart / Pharmaprix

Jean Coutu

Quick Service Restaurant for Burgers

McDonald's

McDonald's

Quick Service Restaurant for Chicken Sandwiches

McDonald's

McDonald's

Quick Service Restaurant for Pizza

Domino's

Domino's / Pizza Hut / Salvatoré (TIE)

Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches

Subway

Subway

Restaurant Chain for Chicken

KFC

St-Hubert

Retailer For Pet Supplies

PetSmart

Mondou

Retailer of Camping Gear

Canadian Tire

SAIL

Retailer of Hunting & Fishing Gear

Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's

SERVICES

CATEGORY

NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)

 

QUEBEC WINNER

Airline

Air Canada

Air Canada / Air Transat (TIE)

Airline Rewards Credit Card

Aeroplan

Aeroplan

Auto Insurance Provider

Intact Insurance

Intact Insurance

Cashback Credit Card Provider

CIBC

Desjardins

Cellular Service Provider

Bell/TELUS/Rogers (TIE)

Credit Union

Desjardins

Desjardins

Direct Life Insurance Provider

Sun Life

Industrial Alliance

DNA Testing

Ancestry

Ancestry

Health Diagnostic Services

LifeLabs

High Speed Internet Provider

Bell

High Speed Internet Provider for Wifi Connectivity

Bell

Home Insurance Provider

Intact Insurance

Home Phone Service Provider

Bell

Home Security Provider

TELUS SmartHome Security

TELUS SmartHome Security

Junk Removal Service

1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK?

Life Insurance Provider

Sun Life

Desjardins

Loyalty Program

PC Optimum

PC Optimum

Meal Kit Delivery Service

HelloFresh

HelloFresh

News Network

CBC

CBC

No Annual Fee Credit Card

PC Financial

Online Casino

OLG (Ontario)

Loto-Québec

Online Healthcare Platform

TELUS Health

Online Language Learning

Duolingo

Duolingo

Online Real Estate Marketplace

REALTOR.ca

Centris.ca

Online Sports Book

Bet365/OLG (TIE) (Ontario)

Loto-Québec

Parcel Delivery Service

Canada Post

Amazon

Personal Banking

TD/RBC (TIE)

Desjardins

Real Estate Agency

RE/MAX

RE/MAX

TV Service Provider

Bell

Website Builder

Wix

Weight Loss Program

WW (Weight Watchers)

WW (Weight Watchers)
How Winners Are Determined

In the 2024 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, BrandSpark surveyed a nationally representative sample of 25,161 Canadian shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in Canada. Their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the insights necessary to understand omnichannel shoppers, refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

