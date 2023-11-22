BrandSpark International Announces the 2024 Canadian Most Trusted Consumer Product, Services, and Retail Brands Nationally and in Quebec

22 Nov, 2023, 06:30 ET
BrandSpark International unveils the winners of the 2024 Most Trusted Awards, marking 11 years of recognizing the trust Canadians place in their chosen brands. The awards are the result of an extensive national survey that garnered responses from over 25,161 Canadian shoppers, representing 181,000 individual brand evaluations across 262 diverse consumer product and service categories.
TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International, a leading research and consulting firm, continues its research of over a decade into understanding the role trust plays in which brands consumers choose. The 2024 winners, determined by the unaided citations of qualified Canadian shoppers, were revealed this morning at a prestigious event, held in collaboration with the Association of Canadian Advertisers at Corus Quay in Toronto, Ontario. Associate Vice-President of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, Adam Bellisario, said, "We are honoured to celebrate the brands that have earned the highest consumer trust levels in the country".
Since 2014, the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards have recognized the brands that shoppers trust to deliver exceptional service and quality products, thereby establishing a strong bond with consumers. In a constantly evolving market impacted by economic disruption and shifting consumer behaviour, brand trust remains a beacon for consumers seeking reliability and consistency in their purchasing decisions.
In this edition, BrandSpark International broadened the scope of the BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study by expanding into new categories in segments including Automotive, Household Cleaning, Hospitality, and Petcare. BrandSpark President Robert Levy said that "BrandSpark Most Trusted aspires to be the most extensive and credible list of brands trusted coast to coast in Canada". BrandSpark issued an extensive list of Quebec-specific winners this year. This expansion ensures a more detailed and diverse perspective on the brands that are resonating with the unique perspective of the Quebec market. "Interestingly, out of a total of 262 categories, 44 categories had a different trust leader in Quebec", said Levy.
BrandSpark's Extensive Trust Database: Harnessing the Power of Consumer Insight
BrandSpark has emerged as a definitive voice in understanding consumer trust, thanks to its extensive Study that annually collects over 100,000 open-text responses explaining why Canadians trust the specific brands they do. This database provides a unique window into the consumer psyche, revealing the drivers of trust in hundreds of categories.
This year, BrandSpark has taken a significant leap by developing AI-driven analytical tools to further explore this vast repository. This expanded analysis confirms that Canadian consumers continue to focus on fundamental aspects of trust, beginning with the value equation – a critical first step for any brand.
Achieving a deeper level of brand trust, beyond the tangible signifiers of value, involves a blend of recommendation, innovation, heritage, and value identification initiatives. The more elements a brand establishes, the stronger and more resilient the trust bond with its consumers becomes.
Navigating Inflation with Brand Trust
The BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study reveals that, despite the challenges posed by inflation, consumers prioritize product quality and are willing to pay a premium for brands that consistently deliver excellence. Brand names continue to dominate the list, demonstrating that established brands continue to deliver value to Canadians. BrandSpark Vice-President of Shopper Insights Phil Scrutton said that "new challengers are appearing in many categories, often online and at much lower price points, but the best brands are proving resilient with Canadian consumers when they focus on delivering and communicating the strengths that made them trusted names in the first place". As consumer landscapes shift, brand trust emerges as a resilient force in maintaining consumer loyalty.
Recognizing Excellence: Notable Winners from the 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
- The Interior Paint, Exterior Paint, and Exterior Stain categories were all won by Behr, sold exclusively in Home Depot, proving that national consumer trust can be won with exclusive distribution when you are providing a quality product that delivers value to consumers.
- In the highly competitive telecom space, Bell was Most Trusted in all 5 communications categories studied: High Speed Internet Provider, High Speed Internet Provider for Wifi Connectivity, Home Phone Service Provider, TV Service Provider, Cellular Service Provider (Tie).
- Sofina Foods won 4 newly studied categories including Prosciutto and Mortadella (San Daniele), Salami (Mastro), and Frozen Breaded Chicken Products (Janes).
- Expansion into plant-based categories included studying Almond Plant-Based beverage and Plant-Based Yogurt, in addition to the repeating Oat Plant-based Beverage; Silk was the winner of all 3.
- Loblaws Brands won a variety of grocery, loyalty, and financial categories, including President's Choice (Private Label brand for value), PC Optimum (Loyalty Program), PC Financial (No Fee Credit Card), No Frills (Affordable Grocery Nationally and Ontario), Maxi (Affordable Grocery Store Quebec), Real Canadian Superstore (Affordable Grocery Western Canada).
- Notable shifts included Fontaine Santé taking over top spot nationally in Hummus from Sabra, and Air Canada taking over Most Trusted Airline nationally from WestJet.
- Quebecers displayed different brand preferences from the rest of Canada in several categories such as Restaurant for Chicken (St-Hubert), Convenience Store (Couche-Tard), Cat Litter (OdourLock), Plant-Based Meat Alternative (Yves), Retailer of Camping Gear (SAIL), Dog Shampoo & Conditioner (Hartz), Premium Ice Cream (Häagen-Dazs), Whole Grain Bread (St-Méthode), Face Primer (L'Oréal), Premium Ground Coffee (non-espresso) (Van Houtte), Online Retailer for Pet Supplies (Mondou), and Windshield Repair and Replacement (Lebeau).
The 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. For more information visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com
|
HOUSEHOLD & CLEANING
|
CATEGORY
|
NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)
|
QUEBEC WINNER
|
Air Freshener
|
Febreze
|
Febreze
|
All-Purpose Cleaner
|
Lysol/Mr. Clean (TIE)
|
Hertel
|
Bathroom Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
Lysol
|
BBQ Grill Cleaner
|
Easy-Off/Weber (TIE)
|
Broom & Dustpan
|
Vileda
|
Vileda
|
Carpet Cleaner & Shampoo
|
Bissell
|
Bissell
|
Carpet Stain Remover
|
Resolve
|
Bissell
|
Dish Soap
|
Dawn
|
Dawn
|
Dishwasher Detergent
|
Cascade
|
Cascade
|
Dishwasher Rinse Aid
|
Finish
|
Finish
|
Disinfectant Spray
|
Lysol
|
Lysol
|
Drain Cleaner
|
Drano
|
Drano
|
Dryer Sheets
|
Bounce
|
Bounce
|
Exterior Paint
|
Behr
|
Exterior Stain
|
Behr
|
Fabric Rinse for Odor Removal
|
Downy
|
Downy
|
Fabric Softener
|
Downy
|
Downy
|
Food Storage Bags
|
Ziploc
|
Ziploc
|
Food Storage Containers
|
Ziploc
|
Garbage Bags
|
Glad
|
Glad
|
Glass Cleaner
|
Windex
|
Windex
|
Insect Control
|
Raid
|
Raid
|
Insect Repellant
|
OFF!
|
OFF!
|
Interior Paint
|
Behr
|
Laundry Detergent
|
Tide
|
Tide
|
Laundry Detergent For Overall Value
|
Tide
|
Tide
|
Laundry Disinfectant
|
Lysol/Tide (TIE)
|
Tide
|
Laundry Machine Cleaner
|
Tide
|
Tide
|
Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash)
|
Downy
|
Downy
|
Laundry Stain Remover
|
Resolve
|
Resolve
|
Laundry Wrinkle Protection
|
Bounce
|
Bounce
|
Mop and Bucket
|
Vileda
|
Vileda
|
Mosquito Repelling Device
|
OFF!
|
OFF!
|
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes
|
Lysol
|
Lysol
|
Oven Cleaner
|
Easy-Off
|
Easy-Off
|
Paper Towels
|
Bounty
|
Bounty
|
Strong Hold Glue
|
Gorilla
|
Gorilla / Krazy Glue (TIE)
|
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
|
Lysol
|
Lysol
|
PETCARE
|
CATEGORY
|
NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)
|
QUEBEC WINNER
|
Cat Food
|
Purina
|
Purina / Royal Canin (TIE)
|
Cat Litter
|
Arm & Hammer/Purina Tidy Cats (TIE)
|
OdourLock
|
Cat Treats
|
Temptations
|
Temptations
|
Dental Chews for Dogs
|
Pedigree Dentastix
|
Pedigree Dentastix
|
Dog Shampoo & Conditioner
|
Burt's Bees
|
Hartz
|
Dog Treats
|
Milk-Bone
|
Pedigree
|
Dog Vitamins and Supplements
|
Purina Pro Plan
|
Dry Dog Food
|
Purina
|
Purina
|
Dryer Sheets to Repel Pet Hair
|
Bounce
|
Bounce
|
Flea & Tick Prevention
|
Advantage II /K9 Advantix II
|
Advantage II / K9 Advantix II
|
Wet Dog Food
|
Cesar
|
Cesar
|
HOME GOODS
|
CATEGORY
|
NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)
|
QUEBEC WINNER
|
Comfort Footwear
|
Skechers
|
Skechers
|
Cookware
|
Lagostina/T-Fal (TIE)
|
Lagostina
|
Electric Fan
|
Honeywell
|
Honeywell
|
Extreme Cold Outerwear
|
Columbia/The North Face (TIE)
|
The North Face
|
Food Processor
|
KitchenAid/Ninja (TIE)
|
KitchenAid
|
Hiking Footwear
|
Merrell
|
Merrell
|
Home Generator
|
Champion Power Equipment
|
Champion Power Equipment
|
Humidifier
|
Honeywell
|
Honeywell
|
Massage Gun
|
Theragun
|
Theragun
|
Mattress
|
Sealy
|
Mattress-in-a-Box
|
Endy
|
Endy
|
Oven / Range
|
LG/Samsung (TIE)
|
LG / Samsung (TIE)
|
Portable Speaker
|
Bose/JBL (TIE)
|
Bose / JBL (TIE)
|
Single Serve Coffee Maker
|
Keurig
|
Keurig
|
Space Heater
|
Honeywell
|
Honeywell
|
Stand Mixer
|
KitchenAid
|
KitchenAid
|
Vacuum
|
Dyson
|
Dyson
|
Weighted Blanket
|
Hush
|
FOOD & BEVERAGE
|
CATEGORY
|
NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)
|
QUEBEC WINNER
|
Almond Plant-Based Beverage
|
Silk
|
Silk
|
Bottled Water
|
Pure Life
|
Butter
|
Lactantia
|
Lactantia
|
Cannabis Beverages (containing THC)
|
Tweed
|
Cannabis Edibles (containing THC)
|
Tweed
|
Cannabis Flower (containing THC)
|
Tweed
|
Canned Chili
|
Stagg Chili
|
Tim Hortons
|
Canned Luncheon Meat
|
SPAM
|
Kam
|
Canned Seafood
|
Clover Leaf
|
Clover Leaf
|
Canned Soups & Broths
|
Campbell's
|
Campbell's
|
Canned Tomatoes
|
Aylmer
|
Aylmer
|
Caramel Candy
|
Werther's Original
|
Werther's Original
|
Chocolate Chip Cookies
|
Chips Ahoy!
|
Chips Ahoy!
|
Chocolate Chips
|
Hershey's Chipits
|
Hershey's Chipits
|
Chocolate Flavouring Mix (powder or syrup)
|
Nesquik
|
Nesquik
|
Coffee Creamer
|
International Delight
|
International Delight
|
Cooking Oil Spray
|
PAM
|
PAM
|
Dairy Free Cheese
|
Daiya
|
Dessert Mixes / Fillings
|
Betty Crocker
|
Betty Crocker
|
Easter Chocolate
|
Cadbury
|
Lindt
|
Eggs
|
Burnbrae Farms
|
Espresso Coffee (whole bean / ground)
|
Lavazza/Starbucks (TIE)
|
Lavazza / Van Houtte (TIE)
|
Flour
|
Robin Hood
|
Five Roses
|
Fresh Packaged Meat
|
Maple Leaf
|
Frozen Breaded Chicken Products
|
Janes
|
Flamingo
|
Frozen Fish
|
High Liner
|
High Liner
|
Frozen Pie Shells
|
Tenderflake
|
Tenderflake
|
Frozen Pizza
|
Dr. Oetker
|
Dr. Oetker
|
Frozen Potato Products
|
McCain
|
McCain
|
Fruit Juice
|
Oasis
|
Oasis
|
Ginger Ale
|
Canada Dry
|
Canada Dry
|
Hazelnut Spread
|
Nutella
|
Nutella
|
Hummus
|
Fontaine Santé
|
Fontaine Santé
|
Jerky
|
Jack Link's
|
Jack Link's
|
K-Cup Coffee Pods
|
Tim Hortons
|
Tim Hortons / Van Houtte (TIE)
|
Milk
|
Farmers (Atlantic)
|
Milk
|
Neilson (Ontario)
|
Milk
|
Québon
|
Milk
|
Dairyland (West)
|
Milk Chocolate Bar
|
Cadbury
|
Lindt
|
Mortadella
|
San Daniele
|
San Daniele
|
Mozzarella
|
Saputo
|
Saputo
|
Oat Plant-Based Beverage
|
Silk
|
Silk
|
Oatmeal
|
Quaker
|
Quaker
|
Peanut Butter
|
Kraft
|
Kraft
|
Plant-Based Meat Alternative
|
Beyond Meat
|
Yves
|
Plant-Based Yogurt
|
Silk
|
Silk
|
Potato Chips
|
Lay's
|
Lay's
|
Premade Caesar Drink Mix
|
Mott's Clamato
|
Mott's Clamato
|
Premade Cooking Sauce / Marinade
|
VH
|
VH
|
Premium Aged Cheddar
|
Balderson
|
Balderson
|
Premium Ground Coffee (non-espresso)
|
Folgers/Starbucks/Tim Hortons (TIE)
|
Van Houtte
|
Premium Ice Cream
|
Chapman's
|
Häagen-Dazs
|
Private Label Brand for Value
|
President's Choice
|
no name / President's Choice (TIE)
|
Prosciutto
|
San Daniele
|
San Daniele
|
Rehydration Drink
|
Gatorade
|
Gatorade
|
Rice
|
Ben's Original
|
Ben's Original
|
Salami
|
Mastro
|
Mastro
|
Sparkling Water
|
Perrier
|
Perrier
|
Tea
|
Tetley
|
Tetley
|
Tortilla Chips
|
Tostitos
|
Tostitos
|
Tortilla Wraps
|
Dempster's
|
POM
|
White Bread
|
Wonder
|
Whole Grain Bread
|
Dempster's
|
St-Méthode
|
Whole Grain Crackers
|
Breton
|
Breton
|
BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE
|
CATEGORY
|
NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)
|
QUEBEC WINNER
|
Anti-Aging Skin Care Products
|
Olay
|
Olay
|
Body Moisturizer
|
Aveeno
|
Aveeno
|
Concealer
|
Covergirl/Maybelline (TIE)
|
Maybelline
|
Face Cleanser
|
CeraVe
|
Face Moisturizer
|
Olay
|
Face Primer
|
e.l.f.
|
L'Oréal
|
Face Wipes
|
Neutrogena
|
Lip Colour
|
Revlon
|
L'Oréal / Revlon (TIE)
|
Mascara
|
Maybelline
|
L'Oréal / Maybelline (TIE)
|
Men's Hair Colour
|
Just For Men
|
Just For Men
|
Men's Shaving
|
Gillette
|
Gillette
|
Micellar Water
|
Garnier
|
Garnier
|
Natural Cosmetics
|
Burt's Bees
|
Self-Tanner
|
Jergens
|
Nuda
|
Shampoo & Conditioner for Men
|
Head & Shoulders
|
Shampoo & Conditioner for Women
|
Dove
|
Dove
|
Teeth Whitening
|
Crest
|
Crest
|
Whitening Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth
|
Sensodyne
|
Sensodyne
|
Women's Hair Colour
|
L'Oréal
|
L'Oréal
|
Women's Shaving
|
Gillette Venus
|
Gillette Venus
|
OVER-THE-COUNTER HEALTH
|
CATEGORY
|
NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)
|
QUEBEC WINNER
|
Acne Patch
|
COSRX
|
Adult Multivitamin
|
Centrum
|
Centrum
|
Allergy Eye Drops
|
Visine
|
Systane
|
Allergy Relief
|
Reactine
|
Reactine
|
Bandages
|
Band-Aid
|
Band-Aid
|
Black Elderberry Products
|
Sambucol
|
Sambucol
|
Blood Glucose Monitor
|
OneTouch
|
Cold Sore Remedy
|
Abreva
|
Abreva
|
Collagen Powder
|
Organika
|
Organika
|
Contact Lens Solution
|
Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)
|
Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)
|
Contact Lenses
|
Acuvue
|
Acuvue
|
Cotton Swab
|
Q-Tips
|
Q-Tips
|
Cough Drops/Lozenge
|
Halls
|
Halls
|
Denture Adhesive
|
Poligrip
|
Poligrip
|
Electric Toothbrush
|
Oral-B
|
Oral-B
|
Feminine Hygiene Pads
|
Always
|
Always
|
Fibre Supplement
|
Metamucil
|
Metamucil
|
Hair Regrowth Products
|
Rogaine
|
L'Oréal / Nutricap (TIE)
|
Hair Removal
|
Nair
|
Headache Relief
|
Tylenol
|
Tylenol
|
Heart Health Supplement
|
Jamieson
|
Jamieson
|
Heartburn Relief
|
TUMS
|
TUMS
|
Joint Health Supplement
|
Jamieson
|
Adrien Gagnon / Jamieson (TIE)
|
Laxative
|
Exlax/RestoraLAX/Senokot (TIE)
|
Lax-a-day
|
Memory Support Supplement
|
Jamieson
|
Adrien Gagnon / Jamieson (TIE)
|
Migraine Relief
|
Tylenol
|
Tylenol
|
Mouthwash
|
Listerine
|
Listerine
|
Nasal Spray
|
hydraSense
|
hydraSense
|
Oral Back Pain Relief
|
Robax
|
Robax
|
Pain Relief Patch
|
Salonpas
|
Salonpas
|
Prostate Health Supplement
|
Webber Naturals
|
Webber Naturals
|
Tampons
|
Tampax
|
Tampax
|
Upset Stomach Relief
|
Pepto-Bismol
|
Gaviscon / TUMS (TIE)
|
Water Flosser
|
Waterpik
|
Waterpik
|
Yeast Infection Medication
|
Canesten
|
Canesten
|
BABY & KIDS
|
CATEGORY
|
NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)
|
QUEBEC WINNER
|
Baby and Kids Laundry Detergent
|
Ivory Snow
|
Ivory Snow
|
Baby Gear
|
Graco
|
Graco
|
Baby Monitor
|
VTech
|
VTech
|
Baby Wash & Shampoo
|
Johnson's Baby
|
Johnson's Baby
|
Baby / Toddler Feeding Products
|
Munchkin
|
Munchkin
|
Breast Pump
|
Medela
|
Medela
|
Children's Cough Medicine
|
Children's Tylenol
|
Children's Tylenol
|
Children's Thermometer
|
Braun
|
Braun
|
Diapers
|
Pampers
|
Dolls
|
Barbie
|
Barbie
|
Infant / Baby Feeding Products
|
Philips Avent
|
Philips Avent
|
Natural Baby Care
|
Johnson's Baby
|
Aveeno Baby / Johnson's Baby (TIE)
|
Nursing Pads
|
Lansinoh
|
Medela
|
Organic Baby Food
|
Gerber
|
Gerber
|
Toys
|
Fisher-Price
|
Fisher-Price
|
AUTOMOTIVE
|
CATEGORY
|
NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)
|
QUEBEC WINNER
|
Auto Brake Service Provider (non-dealer)
|
Canadian Tire
|
Canadian Tire / NAPA Auto Parts (TIE)
|
Auto Muffler Service Provider (non-dealer)
|
Midas
|
Auto Rental Company
|
Enterprise
|
Enterprise
|
Car Detailing Products
|
Armor All
|
Armor All
|
Hybrid Gas / Electric Car
|
Toyota
|
Toyota
|
Oil and Lube Change Service
|
Mr. Lube
|
Pickup Truck
|
Ford
|
Ford
|
Sedan (non-compact)
|
Toyota
|
Toyota
|
Tire Sales & Service
|
Canadian Tire
|
Canadian Tire
|
Tire Sales & Service
|
Kal Tire (West)
|
Tires
|
Michelin
|
Michelin
|
Windshield Repair / Replacement Service
|
Speedy Glass
|
Lebeau
|
RESTAURANTS & RETAIL
|
CATEGORY
|
NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)
|
QUEBEC WINNER
|
Convenience Store
|
7-Eleven
|
Couche-Tard
|
Dollar Store
|
Dollarama
|
Dollarama
|
Frozen Foods Retailer
|
M&M Food Market
|
M&M Food Market
|
Gas Station
|
Esso / Shell / Petro-Canada (TIE) (National)
|
Esso / Shell / Petro-Canada (TIE)
|
Gas Station
|
Esso / Petro-Canada (TIE) (Ontario)
|
Gas Station
|
Shell (West)
|
Grocery Pickup and Delivery
|
Walmart
|
Metro / IGA (TIE)
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability
|
No Frills (National)
|
Maxi
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability
|
Walmart (Atlantic)
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability
|
No Frills (Ontario)
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability
|
Real Canadian Superstore (West)
|
Grocery Store for Natural & Organic Food
|
Whole Foods Market
|
Avril
|
Juice And Smoothie Bar
|
Booster Juice
|
Jugo Juice
|
Mattress Retailer
|
Sleep Country / Dormez-vous
|
Dormez-vous
|
Neighbourhood Hardware Store
|
Home Hardware
|
RONA
|
Online Health and Wellness Store
|
Well.ca
|
Jean Coutu
|
Online Retailer for Pet Supplies
|
PetSmart
|
Mondou
|
Pharmacy
|
Shoppers Drug Mart / Pharmaprix
|
Jean Coutu
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Burgers
|
McDonald's
|
McDonald's
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Chicken Sandwiches
|
McDonald's
|
McDonald's
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Pizza
|
Domino's
|
Domino's / Pizza Hut / Salvatoré (TIE)
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches
|
Subway
|
Subway
|
Restaurant Chain for Chicken
|
KFC
|
St-Hubert
|
Retailer For Pet Supplies
|
PetSmart
|
Mondou
|
Retailer of Camping Gear
|
Canadian Tire
|
SAIL
|
Retailer of Hunting & Fishing Gear
|
Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's
|
SERVICES
|
CATEGORY
|
NATIONAL / REGIONAL WINNER (ex. Quebec)
|
QUEBEC WINNER
|
Airline
|
Air Canada
|
Air Canada / Air Transat (TIE)
|
Airline Rewards Credit Card
|
Aeroplan
|
Aeroplan
|
Auto Insurance Provider
|
Intact Insurance
|
Intact Insurance
|
Cashback Credit Card Provider
|
CIBC
|
Desjardins
|
Cellular Service Provider
|
Bell/TELUS/Rogers (TIE)
|
Credit Union
|
Desjardins
|
Desjardins
|
Direct Life Insurance Provider
|
Sun Life
|
Industrial Alliance
|
DNA Testing
|
Ancestry
|
Ancestry
|
Health Diagnostic Services
|
LifeLabs
|
High Speed Internet Provider
|
Bell
|
High Speed Internet Provider for Wifi Connectivity
|
Bell
|
Home Insurance Provider
|
Intact Insurance
|
Home Phone Service Provider
|
Bell
|
Home Security Provider
|
TELUS SmartHome Security
|
TELUS SmartHome Security
|
Junk Removal Service
|
1-800-GOT-JUNK?
|
1-800-GOT-JUNK?
|
Life Insurance Provider
|
Sun Life
|
Desjardins
|
Loyalty Program
|
PC Optimum
|
PC Optimum
|
Meal Kit Delivery Service
|
HelloFresh
|
HelloFresh
|
News Network
|
CBC
|
CBC
|
No Annual Fee Credit Card
|
PC Financial
|
Online Casino
|
OLG (Ontario)
|
Loto-Québec
|
Online Healthcare Platform
|
TELUS Health
|
Online Language Learning
|
Duolingo
|
Duolingo
|
Online Real Estate Marketplace
|
REALTOR.ca
|
Centris.ca
|
Online Sports Book
|
Bet365/OLG (TIE) (Ontario)
|
Loto-Québec
|
Parcel Delivery Service
|
Canada Post
|
Amazon
|
Personal Banking
|
TD/RBC (TIE)
|
Desjardins
|
Real Estate Agency
|
RE/MAX
|
RE/MAX
|
TV Service Provider
|
Bell
|
Website Builder
|
Wix
|
Weight Loss Program
|
WW (Weight Watchers)
|
WW (Weight Watchers)
In the 2024 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, BrandSpark surveyed a nationally representative sample of 25,161 Canadian shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in Canada. Their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category.
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the insights necessary to understand omnichannel shoppers, refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches.
Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.
