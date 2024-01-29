BrandSpark International announces its 21st annual 2024 Best New Product Awards winners, recognizing the Best New Food, Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, Kids, Pet, Household Care, Home Goods & Footwear, Restaurant Menu Items and Services based on a nationwide survey of Canadian consumers

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International has announced the winners of the 21st annual 2024 Best New Product Awards™ ("BNPA"), Canada's largest and most credible new product awards program. This year, over 15,000 Canadians participated in the national survey to rate products in 106 categories for the latest and greatest in Food, Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, Kids, Pet, Household Care, Home Goods & Footwear, Restaurant Menu Items and Services. The winners are 100% consumer-voted and were determined based on real shoppers who purchased these winning products.

The 2024 Best New Product Awards winners are listed below. For more information on the program and winners, visit: www.bestnewproductawards.com

"There are so many new products launched every year and the Best New Product Awards program continues to help guide consumers to discover those stand-out new products that can meet their evolving needs." says Kim Diamond, Vice-President of Best New Product Awards Inc. "At the end of the day, the Best New Product Awards spotlight innovative products that are worth consumers' hard earned dollars."

"Every year we see brands leveraging their wins across all channels, such as e-commerce, social media, and on-pack, and we see this directly and positively affect their sales because leveraging the BNPA win delivers a proven ROI" says Robert Levy, President of Best New Product Awards Inc. "The Awards are 100% consumer-voted, without juries, and are backed by leading market research firm BrandSpark International. The Best New Product Awards are regarded as Canada's leading new product awards," Levy adds.

The Best New Product Awards winners will be featured in a widespread PR and media campaign including the Global TV Network, Walmart.ca, TikTok, Chatelaine, The Kit, on the Flipp flyer app, and in an online shoppable gallery on ShopperArmy.com - an engaged nationwide community of shoppers who try and review products.

Some key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study & the Best New Product Awards

The BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study revealed that two years into the onset of rapid inflation, 3 in 4 consumers have continued to evolve their shopping habits, driven by the higher prices that 4 in 5 say they've seen for 'most products' they buy.

revealed that two years into the onset of rapid inflation, 3 in 4 consumers have continued to evolve their shopping habits, driven by the higher prices that 4 in 5 say they've seen for 'most products' they buy. For many products, 3 in 5 say that store brands are just as good as brand names, challenging major brands to maintain their leadership with products that increase value through meaningful innovation and superior performance, and to ensure that consumers recognize the superior benefits offered.

Fortunately, many new products were up to this challenge and rated highly with Canadian shoppers, 75% of whom report that they continue to like trying new products. Even in the current economic climate, 3 in 5 say they are willing to pay more for a new product if it is better than what was previously available. Dyson achieved big wins in home goods, illustrating how there is still an appetite for leading innovation from premium brands.

The primary trends driving successful innovation were superior performance/efficacy, convenience, experiential innovation with taste or scent, enhanced health benefits, and sustainability.

The most common way to enhance new products was with unique alternative ingredients or materials. In food & beverage this is exemplified by an array of plant-based alternatives from mainstream brands.

These innovations are underpinned by efforts to deliver more value: Canadian marketers reported in the 2023 BrandSpark/ACA Marketers Survey that a 'focus on value' has been the most significant trend guiding their recent product launches, followed by health, sustainability, and convenience.

Many of the 2024 Best New Product Awards winners align with these trends:

Leading food and beverage innovations have embraced alternative ingredients to cater to evolving dietary preferences. 3 in 10 Canadians have some form of dietary restriction, led by lactose sensitivity or intolerance, while many more are open to new alternatives whether for health or variety.

Several of the highest-rated products in the Study delivered amazing taste in plant-based formats, accessible to those on vegan or lactose-free diets, or simply looking for an alternative. These five winning products all rated within the top 10 this year: Häagen-Dazs Plant-Based Frozen Dessert, HERSHEY'S OAT MADE Vegan Chocolate Creamy Almond & Sea Salt, Gardein Supreme Chick'n, Silk Probiotic Plant-Based Yogurt, and Gay Lea Pumpkin Spice Coconut Whipped Topping.

Meanwhile, dairy features prominently among the other top food innovations for 2024 including Liberté Méditerranée Dessert Collection, DRUMSTICK Toffee Graham Crunch, and Cracker Barrel Signature Smoked Cheddar Range.

In the realm of sustainability, top-rated innovations represent a commitment to eco-friendly practices. 74% of Canadian shoppers say they appreciate when companies make products more environmentally-friendly.

The highest-rated innovation in Household Care was Glad Compostable Drawstring Bags, delivering superior sustainability with performance.

The Simba Green Hybrid Mattress takes a proactive approach by prioritizing organic and recyclable materials, appealing to consumers who value sustainable and responsibly sourced products.

In personal care & beauty, 3 in 5 believe that ongoing research & development is continually leading to better products. 'Gentleness on skin' tops the list of consumer requirements, and the top-rated innovations delivered through effective and natural ingredients.

Burt's Bees Renewal Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Face Cream took the top spot in the Natural Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer category, and Aveeno Calm + Restore Skin Therapy Balm won in the Skin Balm category, which both deliver effectiveness.

2024 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS LIST OF WINNERS*

WINNING PRODUCT FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORIES Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Sweet Chili Puffs Better-for-you Savoury Snack Siggi's High Protein Yogurts: Banana & Raspberry Better-for-you Yogurt Balderson Mature Tasting Trio Block Cheese Thomas' Breakfast Breads Breakfast Bread Dole Canned Fruit No Sugar Added, No Artificial Sweeteners Canned Fruit Kellogg's Cinnabon Cereal Cereal Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Bar Chocolate Bar Lavazza Nespresso Compatible Capsules in Aluminum Coffee Pods Maple Leaf Fully Cooked Rotisserie Chicken Legs and Pork

Tenderloin Cooked Entrée Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake Cookie Little Bites Cookies Cookie Snack Pack P.F. Chang's Home Menu Cooking Sauces Cooking Sauce Liberté Méditerranée Dessert Collection Dessert Yogurt Canada Dry Ginger Ale Zero Sugar Diet Carbonated Soft Drink Chiwis Chocolate Orange Chips Dried Fruit Catelli Legume Pasta Dry Pasta Naturegg Omega Plus Solar Free Range Brown Eggs Eggs Cheez-It Snap'd Parmesan Ranch Flavoured Cracker Farm Boy Caramel Popcorn Flavoured Popcorn Origin Organic Sparkling Water Flavoured Sparkling Water Oggi Gluten Free 4 Cheese Tortellini Fresh Pasta P.F. Chang's Home Menu Frozen Meals Frozen Asian Meal DRUMSTICK Toffee Graham Crunch Frozen Dessert Giovanni Rana Lasagna: 4 Cheese, Meat Ready-to-Heat Italian Meal OREO Double Stuf Gluten Free Gluten-Free Cookie Woolwich Dairy Cheese Pops Gourmet Cheese Kicking Horse Decaf Coffee Ground Coffee Dairyland 18g of Protein, Neilson 18g of Protein Higher Protein Milk Laura Secord 3D Hot Chocolate Mixes - Caramel Hot Chocolate Nescafé Gold Smooth Instant Coffee 100g Instant Coffee Lay's Flavours From India Potato Chips International Flavoured Chip Miss Vickie's All Dressed Up Flavour Kettle Cooked Chips Kettle Chip SunRype Fruit To Go Blue Raspberry and Pink Lemonade Kids Fruit Snack Great Canadian Meat Six Pac Sausage Sticks Meat Snacks Organic Traditions Focus Fuel Mushroom Coffee Mushroom Enhanced Beverage Cadbury Easter Micro Mini Eggs 190g Novelty Chocolate Happy Wolf Fridge-Fresh Snack Bars Organic Kids Snack Schneiders Sliced Meats Packaged Sliced Meat Smucker's Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Jam Snack Silk Nextmilk Whole Plant-Based Beverage Gardein Supreme Chick'n Plant-Based Chicken Häagen-Dazs Plant-Based Frozen Dessert Plant-Based Frozen Dessert Silk Probiotic Plant-Based Yogurt Plant-Based Yogurt The Secret Nature of Fruit Probiotic Sodas Probiotic Beverage Love Good Protein Bar Protein Bar Gay Lea Pumpkin Spice Coconut Whipped Topping Pumpkin Spice Dairy Alternative Saputo Cheese Fries Ready-to-Cook Cheese Tilda Steamed Jasmine Rice Rice Cracker Barrel Mediterranean Medley Blends Shredded Cheese Cracker Barrel Signature Smoked Cheddar Range Smoked Cheese Nature Valley Crunchy Dipped Granola Squares Snack Bar NIBBLERS Natural Cheese Snacks Snacking Cheese Sour Patch Kids Lemonade Sour Candy Mamba Chewy Candies 150g Sweet Candy Longo's Cantina Style Jalapeno Cheddar Tortilla Chips Tortilla Chip Boulangerie Grissol Melba Sourdough Unflavoured Cracker HERSHEY'S OAT MADE Vegan Chocolate

Creamy Almond & Sea Salt Vegan Chocolate Balzac's Anniversary Blend Whole Bean Coffee

WINNING PRODUCT HEALTH, BEAUTY, PERSONAL CARE

& KIDS CATEGORIES Centrum Tropical Fruit MultiGummies Adult Multivitamin Zarbee's Baby & Children's Immunity/Cough & Cold

Remedy Culturelle Baby Calm + Colic Probiotic Drops Baby Probiotic Aveeno Tone + Texture Daily Renewing Lotion Body Lotion Aveeno Kids Sensitive Skin Face & Body Gel

Cream Children's Face/Body Moisturizer Philips Sonicare for Kids Children's Powered Toothbrush Aveeno Kids Sensitive Skin Face & Body Wash Children's Wash TUMS Chewy Bites Assorted Berries Flavour

Extra Strength 750mg Digestive Aid Organika Electrolytes 60 Servings Electrolyte Drink Mix CeraVe Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating

Treatment Face Exfoliator St. Ives Exfoliating Toners Face Toner Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Foundation Foundation Revlon One-Step Air Straight Hair Tool Burt's Bees Advanced Relief Lip Repair Lip Balm Revlon ColorStay Suede Ink Lipstick Lipstick Burt's Bees Renewal Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Face

Cream Natural Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer e.l.f. Power Grip Primer + 4% Niacinamide Primer Aveeno Calm + Restore Skin Therapy Balm Skin Balm Colgate PerioGard Gum Care Toothpaste Toothpaste OLLY Happy Hoo Ha Women's Supplement

WINNING PRODUCT HOUSEHOLD CARE & PET CATEGORIES Air Wick Vibrant Air Freshener Glad Compostable Drawstring Bags Better-for-the-Environment Disposal Bags IAMS Advanced Health Dry Cat Food Cat Food Cascade Platinum Plus Action Pacs Dish Detergent Milk-Bone Celebration Biscuits Dog Treat Downy Rinse and Refresh Fabric Care Lysol Disinfectant Brand New Day Household Cleaner BEHR PREMIUM Specialty Spray Paint Paint

WINNING PRODUCT HOME GOODS & FOOTWEAR CATEGORIES Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Air Purifier Endy Upholstered Adjustable Bed Bed Frame The Simba Green Hybrid Mattress Hybrid Mattress-in-a-Box over $1,500 Hush Iced Hybrid Mattress Hybrid Mattress-in-a-Box under $1,500 Martha Stewart x Skechers Slip Ins

Ultra Flex 3 Lifestyle Shoe Sealy Posturepedic Plus Optimum Grand

Melody Europillowtop Mattress Hoka Mach X Running Shoe Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum Stick Vacuum Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Wet &

Dry Vacuum Wet/Dry Vacuum

Canadians continue to fulfill many of their meal needs at restaurants, with 69% reporting at least one restaurant dinner each week, including 56% ordering in or getting take-out.



WINNING PRODUCT MENU ITEM CATEGORIES Tim Hortons BBQ Crispy Chicken Loaded

Bowl Bowl McDonald's Mighty McMuffin Breakfast Popeyes Blackened Deluxe Chicken

Sandwich Chicken Sandwich Subway Signature Sandwiches: Canuck

Classic (#1), Great Canadian Club (#2),

Turkey Rancher (#3) Deli Sandwich A&W Frozen Lemonade Fruit Beverage Arby's Bacon Ranch Wagyu Burger Specialty Burger Tim Hortons Caramel Toffee Cold Brew Specialty Coffee Pizza Pizza Stuffed Crust Specialty Pizza

67% of Canadians look for innovations that will make their life easier, so we are excited to add growing segments that highlight consumers' top rated services.

WINNING PRODUCT SERVICE CATEGORIES PC Express Rapid Delivery Grocery Delivery Service Walmart Delivery Pass Online Grocery Subscription Pass PC Insiders World Elite Mastercard Rewards Credit Card

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the insights necessary to understand omnichannel shoppers, refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches.

*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the Best New Product Awards win or use the Best New Product Awards logo or winning claims.

