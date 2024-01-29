BrandSpark International announces its 21st annual 2024 Best New Product Awards winners, recognizing the Best New Food, Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, Kids, Pet, Household Care, Home Goods & Footwear, Restaurant Menu Items and Services based on a nationwide survey of Canadian consumers

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International has announced the winners of the 21st annual 2024 Best New Product Awards ("BNPA"), Canada's largest and most credible new product awards program. This year, over 15,000 Canadians participated in the national survey to rate products in 106 categories for the latest and greatest in Food, Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, Kids, Pet, Household Care, Home Goods & Footwear, Restaurant Menu Items and Services. The winners are 100% consumer-voted and were determined based on real shoppers who purchased these winning products.

The 2024 Best New Product Awards winners are listed below. For more information on the program and winners, visit: www.bestnewproductawards.com

"There are so many new products launched every year and the Best New Product Awards program continues to help guide consumers to discover those stand-out new products that can meet their evolving needs." says Kim Diamond, Vice-President of Best New Product Awards Inc. "At the end of the day, the Best New Product Awards spotlight innovative products that are worth consumers' hard earned dollars."

"Every year we see brands leveraging their wins across all channels, such as e-commerce, social media, and on-pack, and we see this directly and positively affect their sales because leveraging the BNPA win delivers a proven ROI" says Robert Levy, President of Best New Product Awards Inc. "The Awards are 100% consumer-voted, without juries, and are backed by leading market research firm BrandSpark International. The Best New Product Awards are regarded as Canada's leading new product awards," Levy adds.

The Best New Product Awards winners will be featured in a widespread PR and media campaign including the Global TV Network, Walmart.ca, TikTok, Chatelaine, The Kit, on the Flipp flyer app, and in an online shoppable gallery on ShopperArmy.com - an engaged nationwide community of shoppers who try and review products.

Some key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study & the Best New Product Awards
  • The BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study revealed that two years into the onset of rapid inflation, 3 in 4 consumers have continued to evolve their shopping habits, driven by the higher prices that 4 in 5 say they've seen for 'most products' they buy.
  • For many products, 3 in 5 say that store brands are just as good as brand names, challenging major brands to maintain their leadership with products that increase value through meaningful innovation and superior performance, and to ensure that consumers recognize the superior benefits offered.
  • Fortunately, many new products were up to this challenge and rated highly with Canadian shoppers, 75% of whom report that they continue to like trying new products. Even in the current economic climate, 3 in 5 say they are willing to pay more for a new product if it is better than what was previously available. Dyson achieved big wins in home goods, illustrating how there is still an appetite for leading innovation from premium brands.
  • The primary trends driving successful innovation were superior performance/efficacy, convenience, experiential innovation with taste or scent, enhanced health benefits, and sustainability.
  • The most common way to enhance new products was with unique alternative ingredients or materials. In food & beverage this is exemplified by an array of plant-based alternatives from mainstream brands.
  • These innovations are underpinned by efforts to deliver more value: Canadian marketers reported in the 2023 BrandSpark/ACA Marketers Survey that a 'focus on value' has been the most significant trend guiding their recent product launches, followed by health, sustainability, and convenience.

Many of the 2024 Best New Product Awards winners align with these trends:

Leading food and beverage innovations have embraced alternative ingredients to cater to evolving dietary preferences. 3 in 10 Canadians have some form of dietary restriction, led by lactose sensitivity or intolerance, while many more are open to new alternatives whether for health or variety.

Several of the highest-rated products in the Study delivered amazing taste in plant-based formats, accessible to those on vegan or lactose-free diets, or simply looking for an alternative. These five winning products all rated within the top 10 this year: Häagen-Dazs Plant-Based Frozen Dessert, HERSHEY'S OAT MADE Vegan Chocolate Creamy Almond & Sea Salt, Gardein Supreme Chick'n, Silk Probiotic Plant-Based Yogurt, and Gay Lea Pumpkin Spice Coconut Whipped Topping.

Meanwhile, dairy features prominently among the other top food innovations for 2024 including Liberté Méditerranée Dessert Collection, DRUMSTICK Toffee Graham Crunch, and Cracker Barrel Signature Smoked Cheddar Range.

In the realm of sustainability, top-rated innovations represent a commitment to eco-friendly practices. 74% of Canadian shoppers say they appreciate when companies make products more environmentally-friendly.

The highest-rated innovation in Household Care was Glad Compostable Drawstring Bags, delivering superior sustainability with performance.

The Simba Green Hybrid Mattress takes a proactive approach by prioritizing organic and recyclable materials, appealing to consumers who value sustainable and responsibly sourced products.

In personal care & beauty, 3 in 5 believe that ongoing research & development is continually leading to better products. 'Gentleness on skin' tops the list of consumer requirements, and the top-rated innovations delivered through effective and natural ingredients.

Burt's Bees Renewal Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Face Cream took the top spot in the Natural Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer category, and Aveeno Calm + Restore Skin Therapy Balm won in the Skin Balm category, which both deliver effectiveness.

2024 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS LIST OF WINNERS*

WINNING PRODUCT

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORIES

Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Sweet Chili Puffs

Better-for-you Savoury Snack

Siggi's High Protein Yogurts: Banana & Raspberry

Better-for-you Yogurt

Balderson Mature Tasting Trio

Block Cheese

Thomas' Breakfast Breads

Breakfast Bread

Dole Canned Fruit No Sugar Added, No Artificial Sweeteners

Canned Fruit

Kellogg's Cinnabon Cereal

Cereal

Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Bar

Chocolate Bar

Lavazza Nespresso Compatible Capsules in Aluminum

Coffee Pods

Maple Leaf Fully Cooked Rotisserie Chicken Legs and Pork
Tenderloin

Cooked Entrée

Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake

Cookie

Little Bites Cookies

Cookie Snack Pack

P.F. Chang's Home Menu Cooking Sauces

Cooking Sauce

Liberté Méditerranée Dessert Collection

Dessert Yogurt

Canada Dry Ginger Ale Zero Sugar

Diet Carbonated Soft Drink

Chiwis Chocolate Orange Chips

Dried Fruit

Catelli Legume Pasta

Dry Pasta

Naturegg Omega Plus Solar Free Range Brown Eggs

Eggs

Cheez-It Snap'd Parmesan Ranch

Flavoured Cracker

Farm Boy Caramel Popcorn

Flavoured Popcorn

Origin Organic Sparkling Water

Flavoured Sparkling Water

Oggi Gluten Free 4 Cheese Tortellini

Fresh Pasta

P.F. Chang's Home Menu Frozen Meals

Frozen Asian Meal

DRUMSTICK Toffee Graham Crunch

Frozen Dessert

Giovanni Rana Lasagna: 4 Cheese, Meat

Ready-to-Heat Italian Meal

OREO Double Stuf Gluten Free

Gluten-Free Cookie

Woolwich Dairy Cheese Pops

Gourmet Cheese

Kicking Horse Decaf Coffee

Ground Coffee

Dairyland 18g of Protein, Neilson 18g of Protein

Higher Protein Milk

Laura Secord 3D Hot Chocolate Mixes - Caramel

Hot Chocolate

Nescafé Gold Smooth Instant Coffee 100g

Instant Coffee

Lay's Flavours From India Potato Chips

International Flavoured Chip

Miss Vickie's All Dressed Up Flavour Kettle Cooked Chips

Kettle Chip

SunRype Fruit To Go Blue Raspberry and Pink Lemonade

Kids Fruit Snack

Great Canadian Meat Six Pac Sausage Sticks

Meat Snacks

Organic Traditions Focus Fuel Mushroom Coffee

Mushroom Enhanced Beverage

Cadbury Easter Micro Mini Eggs 190g

Novelty Chocolate

Happy Wolf Fridge-Fresh Snack Bars

Organic Kids Snack

Schneiders Sliced Meats

Packaged Sliced Meat

Smucker's Uncrustables

Peanut Butter & Jam Snack

Silk Nextmilk Whole

Plant-Based Beverage

Gardein Supreme Chick'n

Plant-Based Chicken

Häagen-Dazs Plant-Based Frozen Dessert

Plant-Based Frozen Dessert

Silk Probiotic Plant-Based Yogurt

Plant-Based Yogurt

The Secret Nature of Fruit Probiotic Sodas

Probiotic Beverage

Love Good Protein Bar

Protein Bar

Gay Lea Pumpkin Spice Coconut Whipped Topping

Pumpkin Spice Dairy Alternative

Saputo Cheese Fries

Ready-to-Cook Cheese

Tilda Steamed Jasmine Rice

Rice

Cracker Barrel Mediterranean Medley Blends

Shredded Cheese

Cracker Barrel Signature Smoked Cheddar Range

Smoked Cheese

Nature Valley Crunchy Dipped Granola Squares

Snack Bar

NIBBLERS Natural Cheese Snacks

Snacking Cheese

Sour Patch Kids Lemonade

Sour Candy

Mamba Chewy Candies 150g

Sweet Candy

Longo's Cantina Style Jalapeno Cheddar Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chip

Boulangerie Grissol Melba Sourdough

Unflavoured Cracker

HERSHEY'S OAT MADE Vegan Chocolate
Creamy Almond & Sea Salt

Vegan Chocolate

Balzac's Anniversary Blend

Whole Bean Coffee

WINNING PRODUCT

HEALTH, BEAUTY, PERSONAL CARE
& KIDS CATEGORIES

Centrum Tropical Fruit MultiGummies

Adult Multivitamin

Zarbee's

Baby & Children's Immunity/Cough & Cold
Remedy

Culturelle Baby Calm + Colic Probiotic Drops

Baby Probiotic

Aveeno Tone + Texture Daily Renewing Lotion

Body Lotion

Aveeno Kids Sensitive Skin Face & Body Gel
Cream

Children's Face/Body Moisturizer

Philips Sonicare for Kids

Children's Powered Toothbrush

Aveeno Kids Sensitive Skin Face & Body Wash

Children's Wash

TUMS Chewy Bites Assorted Berries Flavour
Extra Strength 750mg

Digestive Aid

Organika Electrolytes 60 Servings

Electrolyte Drink Mix

CeraVe Skin Renewing Nightly Exfoliating
Treatment

Face Exfoliator

St. Ives Exfoliating Toners

Face Toner

Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Foundation

Foundation

Revlon One-Step Air Straight

Hair Tool

Burt's Bees Advanced Relief Lip Repair

Lip Balm

Revlon ColorStay Suede Ink Lipstick

Lipstick

Burt's Bees Renewal Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Face
Cream

Natural Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer + 4% Niacinamide

Primer

Aveeno Calm + Restore Skin Therapy Balm

Skin Balm

Colgate PerioGard Gum Care Toothpaste

Toothpaste

OLLY Happy Hoo Ha

Women's Supplement

WINNING PRODUCT

HOUSEHOLD CARE & PET CATEGORIES

Air Wick Vibrant

Air Freshener

Glad Compostable Drawstring Bags

Better-for-the-Environment Disposal Bags

IAMS Advanced Health Dry Cat Food

Cat Food

Cascade Platinum Plus Action Pacs

Dish Detergent

Milk-Bone Celebration Biscuits

Dog Treat

Downy Rinse and Refresh

Fabric Care

Lysol Disinfectant Brand New Day

Household Cleaner

BEHR PREMIUM Specialty Spray Paint

Paint

WINNING PRODUCT

HOME GOODS & FOOTWEAR CATEGORIES

Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde

Air Purifier

Endy Upholstered Adjustable Bed

Bed Frame

The Simba Green Hybrid Mattress

Hybrid Mattress-in-a-Box over $1,500

Hush Iced Hybrid Mattress

Hybrid Mattress-in-a-Box under $1,500

Martha Stewart x Skechers Slip Ins
Ultra Flex 3

Lifestyle Shoe

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Optimum Grand
Melody Europillowtop

Mattress

Hoka Mach X

Running Shoe

Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum

Stick Vacuum

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Wet &
Dry Vacuum

Wet/Dry Vacuum

Canadians continue to fulfill many of their meal needs at restaurants, with 69% reporting at least one restaurant dinner each week, including 56% ordering in or getting take-out.

WINNING PRODUCT

MENU ITEM CATEGORIES

Tim Hortons BBQ Crispy Chicken Loaded
Bowl

Bowl

McDonald's Mighty McMuffin

Breakfast

Popeyes Blackened Deluxe Chicken
Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

Subway Signature Sandwiches: Canuck
Classic (#1), Great Canadian Club (#2),
Turkey Rancher (#3)

Deli Sandwich

A&W Frozen Lemonade

Fruit Beverage

Arby's Bacon Ranch Wagyu Burger

Specialty Burger

Tim Hortons Caramel Toffee Cold Brew

Specialty Coffee

Pizza Pizza Stuffed Crust

Specialty Pizza

67% of Canadians look for innovations that will make their life easier, so we are excited to add growing segments that highlight consumers' top rated services.

WINNING PRODUCT

SERVICE CATEGORIES

PC Express Rapid Delivery

Grocery Delivery Service

Walmart Delivery Pass

Online Grocery Subscription Pass

PC Insiders World Elite Mastercard

Rewards Credit Card

About BrandSpark International
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the insights necessary to understand omnichannel shoppers, refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches.

*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the Best New Product Awards win or use the Best New Product Awards logo or winning claims.

