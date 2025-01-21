BrandSpark International announces its 22nd annual 2025 Best New Product Awards winners, recognizing the Best New Food, Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, Kids, Pet, Household Care, Home Goods, Quick Service Restaurant Menu Items and Services based on a nationwide survey of Canadian consumers

News provided byBest New Product Awards Inc.
TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International is excited to announce the winners of the 22nd annual 2025 Best New Product Awards™, Canada's most trusted consumer-voted awards for new products. This year, over 12,000 Canadians took part in a nationwide survey, rating products across 118 categories. From Food, Beverage, and Beauty to Household Care, Pet, and Kids' products, the winners represent the most innovative and exciting launches that Canadians truly love—chosen by real shoppers who have actually purchased and tried them.
The 2025 Best New Product Awards winners are listed below. To learn more about the program and this year's winners, visit: www.BestNewProductAwards.com.
"With so many choices on store shelves, finding products that truly stand out can be overwhelming. That's where the Best New Product Awards come in," says Kim Diamond, Vice-President of Best New Product Awards Inc. "These Awards spotlight the best in quality, innovation, and value, giving Canadians a trusted guide to discovering products that deliver on their promises and meet their needs."
"Every year, we see tons of brands leveraging their Best New Product Awards wins on packaging, social media, in-stores, and on e-commerce," adds Robert Levy, President of Best New Product Awards Inc. "Consumers trust the Best New Product Awards logo because it's backed by real shoppers and robust research from BrandSpark International. That's why these Awards continue to drive sales and build credibility for winning brands."
The Best New Product Awards winners will be showcased in a nationwide campaign across Global TV, Walmart.ca, TikTok, Chatelaine, The Kit, and the Flipp flyer app, along with a shoppable gallery on ShopperArmy.com—home to thousands of Canadian shoppers who review and recommend products they've tried. This year's winners are set to take the spotlight and help Canadians discover their next favourite products.
Some key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study and the Best New Product Awards
- The BrandSpark® Canadian Shopper Study revealed that three years following the onset of accelerated inflation, 3 in 4 consumers continue to shop with heightened sensitivity to price. It is increasingly necessary for better products to convince prospective buyers of their superiority.
- Consumer-voted awards are the third most trusted source of recommendations into which products are best, behind only family & friends and consumer reviews. Among awards, the Best New Product Awards remain the most influential on Canadians' purchases of consumer products.
- Canadians still believe in the power of research and development to find ways to improve everyday products: 1 in 2 agree that producers are constantly improving food and beverages, while 6 in 10 agree for personal care, beauty, and household care products.
- This belief has Canadians looking for innovation as they seek the best value for their money. Across food, personal care, beauty, household care, and health, 4 in 10 shoppers report they 'regularly look for innovation' when shopping.
- Despite inflation pressures, 55% of Canadian shoppers say they will pay more for a new product if they believe it will be better than their current option.
- Fortunately, consumer brands have continued to invest in innovation: in the 2024 BrandSpark Marketers Survey, 9-in-10 brand marketers reported launching new products in 2024. The primary trends driving their recent innovations were, in order, superior value, better performance or experience, convenience, enhanced health benefits, and sustainability.
The 2025 Best New Product Awards winners align with these trends:
2 in 3 Canadians report making active changes in their lifestyle to live healthier.
Strong Roots Plant-Based Frozen Food, Violife Creamy Block, and Enjoy! Plant-Based Milks highlight the surging popularity of clean-label, plant-based options, addressing sustainability and health-conscious consumption trends. Canadians looking for low sugar alternatives favoured Jordans No Added Sugar Triple Nut Granola and Poppi Soda.
1 in 2 feel there are too few food options that are both convenient and healthy.
Winners like TRISCUIT 'Light & Crispy' Crackers in Classic Wheat and Garden Veggie flavours, Clover Leaf Tuna in Olive Oil, and Summer Fresh Snack n' Go packs are standout examples that cater to this growing demand for simple, healthy, and ready-to-enjoy food.
3 in 5 think that personal care & beauty products from mass brands can be as effective as those from super-premium brands, though nearly 1 in 2 say they will spend 'a lot more' for products that they know are superior.
Aveeno Calm + Restore Daily Gel Moisturizer took the top spot in the Face Gel Moisturizer category, and Revlon Colorstay Xtensionnaire Lengthening Mascara won in the Mascara category, which both deliver on effectiveness.
7 in 10 Canadians say that taste is the most important factor in their food choices, aligned with the craveable new items appearing at major quick-service restaurants.
Quick-service restaurants are elevating their menus with indulgent, crave-worthy offerings. KFC has brought 3 new winning menu items to the table, designed to satisfy consumers' cravings.
1 in 2 Canadians say 'money is tight' so getting extra value through rewards is highly appealing.
The Neo World Elite Mastercard has claimed the top spot in the Rewards Credit Card category, recognized for providing valuable benefits to consumers during recent economically challenging times.
2025 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS LIST OF WINNERS*
|
WINNING PRODUCT
|
FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORIES
|
Seagram 13 Cosmopolitan
|
Alcoholic Cooler
|
Pepper North Jamaican-Style Jerk & Scotch
|
Artisanal Sauce
|
Crispers Smokey Bacon
|
Baked Crackers
|
TRISCUIT 'Light & Crispy' Crackers -
|
Baked Grain Crackers
|
HAVOC Snacks
|
Bold Flavoured Chips
|
Dempster's Signature Gold Bread
|
Bread/Bagel
|
Clover Leaf Tuna in Olive Oil
|
Canned Seafood
|
TeaPot CBD Lemon Tea
|
CBD-Infused Beverage
|
Kellogg's Two Scoops Raisin Bran Crunch
|
Cereal
|
Président Scottish Cheddar Vintage
|
Cheddar Cheese
|
The Laughing Cow Dill Pickle Flavour
|
Cheese Snack
|
RITZ Baked Chips Sour Cream & Onion
|
Chips
|
merci Hazelnut-Crème
|
Chocolate Bar
|
REESE'S BIG CUP with Caramel
|
Chocolate Peanut Butter Snack
|
Zavida Flavour Explosion Variety Pack
|
Coffee Pods
|
International Delight Cold Foam Creamer
|
Cold Foam
|
Hellmann's Chipotle Mayonnaise
|
Condiment
|
Chips Ahoy! Caramilk
|
Cookies
|
Pam Fryer Cooking Spray
|
Cooking Spray
|
Lactantia Rich & Creamy Cream Cheese
|
Cream Cheese
|
Lavazza Decaf 250G Ground Brick
|
Decaf Coffee
|
Liberté Greek Chocolate Stracciatella
|
Dessert Yogurt
|
Fontaine Santé Boursin Dips
|
Dip
|
Pure J.L. KRAFT Dressings & Marinades
|
Dressing
|
McCafe Espresso Coffee Capsules
|
Espresso Coffee Capsule
|
Liquid I.V. Strawberry Hydration Multiplier
|
Flavoured Beverage Mix
|
Cavendish Farms Quick Crisp
|
Frozen Appetizer/Side
|
Schneiders Breakfast Sandwiches
|
Frozen Egg Snack/Breakfast
|
CRAVE Spicy Korean Style Pork Mac &
|
Frozen Meal
|
High Liner Jumbo Popcorn Shrimp
|
Frozen Seafood
|
Jordans No Added Sugar Triple Nut Granola
|
Granola/Muesli
|
EXCEL Refreshers
|
Gum
|
JOLLY RANCHER Original Gummies
|
Gummy Candy
|
Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate Mix
|
Hot Chocolate
|
KITKAT Bars
|
Ice Cream Bar
|
BeaverTails Premium Ice Cream Sandwiches
|
Ice Cream Sandwich
|
DRUMSTICK Tubs
|
Ice Cream Tub
|
NESCAFÉ Iced Instant Coffee
|
Iced Instant Coffee
|
McCafe Premium Instant Coffee
|
Instant Coffee
|
Loaded Cereal (Cinnamon Toast Crunch
|
Kids Cereal
|
SOUR PATCH KIDS Blue Raspberry
|
Limited Edition Candy
|
Clever Mocktails Raspberry Mojito
|
Mocktail
|
Barilla Premium Pasta Shapes
|
Pasta
|
Violife Creamy Block
|
Plant Based Cheese/Spread
|
Strong Roots
|
Plant-Based Frozen Food
|
Enjoy! Plant-Based Milks
|
Plant-Based Milk
|
Bad Monkey Heat n Eat
|
Popcorn
|
Poppi Soda
|
Prebiotic Soda
|
Laura Secord Chocolate Fudge Cone
|
Premium Ice Cream Bar/Cone
|
Häagen-Dazs Share Size
|
Premium Ice Cream Tub
|
Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps
|
Pretzels
|
Pringles Mingles
|
Puffed Snack
|
Patak's Madras Yellow Dal and Delhi Spiced
|
Ready-to-Eat Meal
|
Frito Lay Minis Canisters
|
Salty Snack in a Canister
|
Nutella Biscuits
|
Sandwich Cookies
|
Blue Dragon Mango Sweet Chili Sauce
|
Sauce
|
Summer Fresh Snack n' Go
|
Snack/Lunch Kit
|
Del Monte Sorbet & Gelato Shareable Tubs
|
Sorbet/Gelato
|
SKITTLES Gummies Sour
|
Sour Candy
|
Maison Perrier Forever Sparkling Water
|
Sparkling Water
|
Stash Tea Latte Concentrates
|
Tea Concentrate
|
Tia Rosa Tortillas
|
Tortilla Wraps
|
Lavazza Crema e Gusto 340g Whole Bean
|
Whole Bean Coffee
|
WINNING PRODUCT
|
HEALTH, BEAUTY, PERSONAL CARE &
|
Zarbee's Baby + Children Soothing Chest
|
Baby & Kids Chest Rub
|
Aveeno Baby Daily Healthy Start Newborn
|
Baby Balm/Cream
|
Aveeno Baby Daily Healthy Start Newborn
|
Baby Wash
|
Pampers Free & Gentle 100% Plant-Based
|
Baby Wipes
|
BAND-AID Brand PRO HEAL Adhesive
|
Bandages
|
Revlon Dual Ended Jelly Makeup Blender
|
Beauty Tool
|
NYX Buttermelt Blush
|
Blush
|
Zarbee's Children's Daily Multivitamin
|
Children's Vitamins
|
BENYLIN Multi-Symptom Herbal Syrup
|
Cough & Cold Remedy
|
HALLS Vitamin C Strawberry Lemonade
|
Cough Lozenges
|
Pampers Swaddlers 360° Pull-On Diapers
|
Diapers
|
Aveeno Eczema Care Rescue Relief Gel
|
Eczema Care
|
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart
|
Electric Toothbrush
|
Marcelle Peptide + Probiotic Firming, Anti-
|
Eye Cream/Gel
|
Revlon Colorstay Multiplayer Liquid-Glide
|
Eyeliner
|
Aveeno Calm + Restore Daily Gel
|
Face Gel Moisturizer
|
Aveeno Calm + Restore Daily Moisturizer
|
Face Moisturizer with SPF
|
NIVEA Luminous630 Dark Spot Solution
|
Face Serum
|
NOW Liposomal C featuring PureWay-C
|
Immune Support Supplement
|
SKINVIVE
|
Injectable Treatment
|
Buckley's Jack & Jill Honey Cough & Cold
|
Kids Cough & Cold Remedy
|
Aveeno Kids 2-in-1 Hydrating Shampoo and
|
Kids Shampoo/Conditioner
|
Neutrogena Kids Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+
|
Kids Sunscreen
|
Burt's Bees Shea and Coconut Oil
|
Lip Balm
|
Revlon Colorstay Xtensionnaire
|
Mascara
|
Centrum Prenatal Multivitamins
|
Prenatal Vitamin
|
Webber Naturals Sleep Cycle Melatonin
|
Sleep Supplement/Vitamin
|
Colgate PerioGardSF Gum Care + Enamel
|
Toothpaste
|
TUMS Chewy Bites with Gas Relief Lemon
|
Upset Stomach Remedy
|
WINNING PRODUCT
|
HOME GOODS, HOUSEHOLD CARE &
|
Glade Air Freshener Aqua Waves
|
Air Freshener
|
Tidy Cats Tidy Care Alert
|
Cat Litter
|
Temptations Lickable Spoons
|
Cat Treats
|
Finish Quantum UltraMAX
|
Dishwasher Tabs
|
Greenies Smart Essentials
|
Dog Food
|
Milk-Bone Comfort Chews
|
Dog Treats
|
Glad White Garbage Bags - Made using
|
Garbage Bags
|
Dyson WashG1 wet cleaner
|
Hard Floor Cleaning Appliance
|
Scotties Ultra Soft
|
Household Tissue/Paper
|
Resolve Gold OxiAction Laundry Stain
|
Laundry Stain Remover
|
Sealy Posturepedic Raindrop Mattress
|
Mattress
|
Terrabrae Garden & Lawn
|
Soil Care
|
WINNING PRODUCT
|
QUICK SERVICE MENU ITEM
|
Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Apart
|
Baked Good
|
Freshii Piri Piri Fusiion Bowl
|
Bowl
|
Wendy's Sausage Bacon Deluxe
|
Breakfast Sandwich/Wrap
|
McDonald's the Big Arch
|
Burger
|
KFC Famous Chicken Sandwich
|
Chicken Sandwich
|
Starbucks White Chocolate Macadamia
|
Cold Brew
|
Firehouse Montreal Smoked Meat Sub
|
Deli Sandwich
|
Starbucks Summer-Berry Lemonade
|
Fruit Flavoured Beverage
|
McDonald's Apple Pie McFlurry
|
Ice Cream
|
KFC Crispy Onion Rings
|
Side Dish
|
KFC Snacker Wraps
|
Wrap
|
WINNING PRODUCT
|
SERVICE CATEGORIES
|
Neo World Elite Mastercard
|
Rewards Credit Cards
|
Voilà (In Western Canada)
|
Retail Pick up/Delivery
|
AIR MILES Receipts
|
Loyalty/Rewards Program
About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark® Most Trusted Awards, as well as Shopper Army®, a product tester community running trusted incentivized ratings and reviews.
*Permission or authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. is required to reference the Best New Product Awards win or use the Best New Product Awards logo or winning claims.
Share this article