BrandSpark International announces its 22nd annual 2025 Best New Product Awards winners, recognizing the Best New Food, Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, Kids, Pet, Household Care, Home Goods, Quick Service Restaurant Menu Items and Services based on a nationwide survey of Canadian consumers

BrandSpark International is excited to announce the winners of the 22nd annual 2025 Best New Product Awards™, Canada's most trusted consumer-voted awards for new products. This year, over 12,000 Canadians took part in a nationwide survey, rating products across 118 categories. From Food, Beverage, and Beauty to Household Care, Pet, and Kids' products, the winners represent the most innovative and exciting launches that Canadians truly love—chosen by real shoppers who have actually purchased and tried them.

The 2025 Best New Product Awards winners are listed below. To learn more about the program and this year's winners, visit: www.BestNewProductAwards.com .

"With so many choices on store shelves, finding products that truly stand out can be overwhelming. That's where the Best New Product Awards come in," says Kim Diamond, Vice-President of Best New Product Awards Inc. "These Awards spotlight the best in quality, innovation, and value, giving Canadians a trusted guide to discovering products that deliver on their promises and meet their needs."

"Every year, we see tons of brands leveraging their Best New Product Awards wins on packaging, social media, in-stores, and on e-commerce," adds Robert Levy, President of Best New Product Awards Inc. "Consumers trust the Best New Product Awards logo because it's backed by real shoppers and robust research from BrandSpark International. That's why these Awards continue to drive sales and build credibility for winning brands."

The Best New Product Awards winners will be showcased in a nationwide campaign across Global TV, Walmart.ca, TikTok, Chatelaine, The Kit, and the Flipp flyer app, along with a shoppable gallery on ShopperArmy.com—home to thousands of Canadian shoppers who review and recommend products they've tried. This year's winners are set to take the spotlight and help Canadians discover their next favourite products.

Some key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study and the Best New Product Awards

The BrandSpark ® Canadian Shopper Study revealed that three years following the onset of accelerated inflation, 3 in 4 consumers continue to shop with heightened sensitivity to price. It is increasingly necessary for better products to convince prospective buyers of their superiority.

revealed that three years following the onset of accelerated inflation, 3 in 4 consumers continue to shop with heightened sensitivity to price. It is increasingly necessary for better products to convince prospective buyers of their superiority. Consumer-voted awards are the third most trusted source of recommendations into which products are best, behind only family & friends and consumer reviews. Among awards, the Best New Product Awards remain the most influential on Canadians' purchases of consumer products.

remain the most influential on Canadians' purchases of consumer products. Canadians still believe in the power of research and development to find ways to improve everyday products: 1 in 2 agree that producers are constantly improving food and beverages, while 6 in 10 agree for personal care, beauty, and household care products.

This belief has Canadians looking for innovation as they seek the best value for their money. Across food, personal care, beauty, household care, and health, 4 in 10 shoppers report they 'regularly look for innovation' when shopping.

Despite inflation pressures, 55% of Canadian shoppers say they will pay more for a new product if they believe it will be better than their current option.

Fortunately, consumer brands have continued to invest in innovation: in the 2024 BrandSpark Marketers Survey, 9-in-10 brand marketers reported launching new products in 2024. The primary trends driving their recent innovations were, in order, superior value, better performance or experience, convenience, enhanced health benefits, and sustainability.

The 2025 Best New Product Awards winners align with these trends:

2 in 3 Canadians report making active changes in their lifestyle to live healthier.

Strong Roots Plant-Based Frozen Food, Violife Creamy Block, and Enjoy! Plant-Based Milks highlight the surging popularity of clean-label, plant-based options, addressing sustainability and health-conscious consumption trends. Canadians looking for low sugar alternatives favoured Jordans No Added Sugar Triple Nut Granola and Poppi Soda.

1 in 2 feel there are too few food options that are both convenient and healthy.

Winners like TRISCUIT 'Light & Crispy' Crackers in Classic Wheat and Garden Veggie flavours, Clover Leaf Tuna in Olive Oil, and Summer Fresh Snack n' Go packs are standout examples that cater to this growing demand for simple, healthy, and ready-to-enjoy food.

3 in 5 think that personal care & beauty products from mass brands can be as effective as those from super-premium brands, though nearly 1 in 2 say they will spend 'a lot more' for products that they know are superior.

Aveeno Calm + Restore Daily Gel Moisturizer took the top spot in the Face Gel Moisturizer category, and Revlon Colorstay Xtensionnaire Lengthening Mascara won in the Mascara category, which both deliver on effectiveness.

7 in 10 Canadians say that taste is the most important factor in their food choices, aligned with the craveable new items appearing at major quick-service restaurants.

Quick-service restaurants are elevating their menus with indulgent, crave-worthy offerings. KFC has brought 3 new winning menu items to the table, designed to satisfy consumers' cravings.

1 in 2 Canadians say 'money is tight' so getting extra value through rewards is highly appealing.

The Neo World Elite Mastercard has claimed the top spot in the Rewards Credit Card category, recognized for providing valuable benefits to consumers during recent economically challenging times.

2025 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS LIST OF WINNERS*

WINNING PRODUCT FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORIES Seagram 13 Cosmopolitan Alcoholic Cooler Pepper North Jamaican-Style Jerk & Scotch

Bonnet Hot Sauce Artisanal Sauce Crispers Smokey Bacon Baked Crackers TRISCUIT 'Light & Crispy' Crackers -

Classic Wheat & Garden Veggie Baked Grain Crackers HAVOC Snacks Bold Flavoured Chips Dempster's Signature Gold Bread Bread/Bagel Clover Leaf Tuna in Olive Oil Canned Seafood TeaPot CBD Lemon Tea CBD-Infused Beverage Kellogg's Two Scoops Raisin Bran Crunch Cereal Président Scottish Cheddar Vintage Cheddar Cheese The Laughing Cow Dill Pickle Flavour Cheese Snack RITZ Baked Chips Sour Cream & Onion Chips merci Hazelnut-Crème Chocolate Bar REESE'S BIG CUP with Caramel Chocolate Peanut Butter Snack Zavida Flavour Explosion Variety Pack Coffee Pods International Delight Cold Foam Creamer Cold Foam Hellmann's Chipotle Mayonnaise Condiment Chips Ahoy! Caramilk Cookies Pam Fryer Cooking Spray Cooking Spray Lactantia Rich & Creamy Cream Cheese Cream Cheese Lavazza Decaf 250G Ground Brick Decaf Coffee Liberté Greek Chocolate Stracciatella

Collection Dessert Yogurt Fontaine Santé Boursin Dips Dip Pure J.L. KRAFT Dressings & Marinades Dressing McCafe Espresso Coffee Capsules Espresso Coffee Capsule Liquid I.V. Strawberry Hydration Multiplier Flavoured Beverage Mix Cavendish Farms Quick Crisp Frozen Appetizer/Side Schneiders Breakfast Sandwiches Frozen Egg Snack/Breakfast CRAVE Spicy Korean Style Pork Mac &

Cheese Frozen Meal High Liner Jumbo Popcorn Shrimp Frozen Seafood Jordans No Added Sugar Triple Nut Granola Granola/Muesli EXCEL Refreshers Gum JOLLY RANCHER Original Gummies Gummy Candy Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate Mix Hot Chocolate KITKAT Bars Ice Cream Bar BeaverTails Premium Ice Cream Sandwiches Ice Cream Sandwich DRUMSTICK Tubs Ice Cream Tub NESCAFÉ Iced Instant Coffee Iced Instant Coffee McCafe Premium Instant Coffee Instant Coffee Loaded Cereal (Cinnamon Toast Crunch

and Nesquik) Kids Cereal SOUR PATCH KIDS Blue Raspberry Limited Edition Candy Clever Mocktails Raspberry Mojito Mocktail Barilla Premium Pasta Shapes Pasta Violife Creamy Block Plant Based Cheese/Spread Strong Roots Plant-Based Frozen Food Enjoy! Plant-Based Milks Plant-Based Milk Bad Monkey Heat n Eat Popcorn Poppi Soda Prebiotic Soda Laura Secord Chocolate Fudge Cone Premium Ice Cream Bar/Cone Häagen-Dazs Share Size Premium Ice Cream Tub Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps Pretzels Pringles Mingles Puffed Snack Patak's Madras Yellow Dal and Delhi Spiced

Rice Ready-to-Eat Meal Frito Lay Minis Canisters Salty Snack in a Canister Nutella Biscuits Sandwich Cookies Blue Dragon Mango Sweet Chili Sauce Sauce Summer Fresh Snack n' Go Snack/Lunch Kit Del Monte Sorbet & Gelato Shareable Tubs Sorbet/Gelato SKITTLES Gummies Sour Sour Candy Maison Perrier Forever Sparkling Water Sparkling Water Stash Tea Latte Concentrates Tea Concentrate Tia Rosa Tortillas Tortilla Wraps Lavazza Crema e Gusto 340g Whole Bean Whole Bean Coffee

WINNING PRODUCT HEALTH, BEAUTY, PERSONAL CARE &

KIDS CATEGORIES Zarbee's Baby + Children Soothing Chest

Rub Baby & Kids Chest Rub Aveeno Baby Daily Healthy Start Newborn

Balm Baby Balm/Cream Aveeno Baby Daily Healthy Start Newborn

Wash Baby Wash Pampers Free & Gentle 100% Plant-Based

Fragrance Free Baby Wipes Baby Wipes BAND-AID Brand PRO HEAL Adhesive

Bandages Bandages Revlon Dual Ended Jelly Makeup Blender Beauty Tool NYX Buttermelt Blush Blush Zarbee's Children's Daily Multivitamin

Chewables + Immune Children's Vitamins BENYLIN Multi-Symptom Herbal Syrup

Pelargonium Cough & Cold Remedy HALLS Vitamin C Strawberry Lemonade Cough Lozenges Pampers Swaddlers 360° Pull-On Diapers Diapers Aveeno Eczema Care Rescue Relief Gel Eczema Care Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart

Rechargeable Toothbrushes Electric Toothbrush Marcelle Peptide + Probiotic Firming, Anti-

Wrinkle & Depuffing Eye Care Cream Eye Cream/Gel Revlon Colorstay Multiplayer Liquid-Glide

Eye Pencil Eyeliner Aveeno Calm + Restore Daily Gel

Moisturizer Face Gel Moisturizer Aveeno Calm + Restore Daily Moisturizer

Mineral SPF 30 Face Moisturizer with SPF NIVEA Luminous630 Dark Spot Solution

Advanced Serum Face Serum NOW Liposomal C featuring PureWay-C Immune Support Supplement SKINVIVE Injectable Treatment Buckley's Jack & Jill Honey Cough & Cold Kids Cough & Cold Remedy Aveeno Kids 2-in-1 Hydrating Shampoo and

Conditioner Kids Shampoo/Conditioner Neutrogena Kids Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ Kids Sunscreen Burt's Bees Shea and Coconut Oil

Moisturizing Lip Balm Lip Balm Revlon Colorstay Xtensionnaire

Lengthening Mascara Mascara Centrum Prenatal Multivitamins

Multigummies Prenatal Vitamin Webber Naturals Sleep Cycle Melatonin Sleep Supplement/Vitamin Colgate PerioGardSF Gum Care + Enamel

Rebuild Toothpaste Toothpaste TUMS Chewy Bites with Gas Relief Lemon

& Strawberry Flavours Upset Stomach Remedy

WINNING PRODUCT HOME GOODS, HOUSEHOLD CARE &

PET CATEGORIES Glade Air Freshener Aqua Waves Air Freshener Tidy Cats Tidy Care Alert Cat Litter Temptations Lickable Spoons Cat Treats Finish Quantum UltraMAX Dishwasher Tabs Greenies Smart Essentials Dog Food Milk-Bone Comfort Chews Dog Treats Glad White Garbage Bags - Made using

50% Recycled Plastic Garbage Bags Dyson WashG1 wet cleaner Hard Floor Cleaning Appliance Scotties Ultra Soft Household Tissue/Paper Resolve Gold OxiAction Laundry Stain

Remover Laundry Stain Remover Sealy Posturepedic Raindrop Mattress Mattress Terrabrae Garden & Lawn Soil Care

WINNING PRODUCT QUICK SERVICE MENU ITEM

CATEGORIES Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Apart Baked Good Freshii Piri Piri Fusiion Bowl Bowl Wendy's Sausage Bacon Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich/Wrap McDonald's the Big Arch Burger KFC Famous Chicken Sandwich Chicken Sandwich Starbucks White Chocolate Macadamia

Cold Brew Cold Brew Firehouse Montreal Smoked Meat Sub Deli Sandwich Starbucks Summer-Berry Lemonade

Refreshers Beverage Fruit Flavoured Beverage McDonald's Apple Pie McFlurry Ice Cream KFC Crispy Onion Rings Side Dish KFC Snacker Wraps Wrap

WINNING PRODUCT SERVICE CATEGORIES Neo World Elite Mastercard Rewards Credit Cards Voilà (In Western Canada) Retail Pick up/Delivery AIR MILES Receipts Loyalty/Rewards Program

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark® Most Trusted Awards, as well as Shopper Army®, a product tester community running trusted incentivized ratings and reviews.

*Permission or authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. is required to reference the Best New Product Awards win or use the Best New Product Awards logo or winning claims.

