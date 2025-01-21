BrandSpark International announces its 22nd annual 2025 Best New Product Awards winners, recognizing the Best New Food, Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, Kids, Pet, Household Care, Home Goods, Quick Service Restaurant Menu Items and Services based on a nationwide survey of Canadian consumers

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International is excited to announce the winners of the 22nd annual 2025 Best New Product Awards, Canada's most trusted consumer-voted awards for new products. This year, over 12,000 Canadians took part in a nationwide survey, rating products across 118 categories. From Food, Beverage, and Beauty to Household Care, Pet, and Kids' products, the winners represent the most innovative and exciting launches that Canadians truly love—chosen by real shoppers who have actually purchased and tried them.

The 2025 Best New Product Awards winners are listed below. To learn more about the program and this year's winners, visit: www.BestNewProductAwards.com.

"With so many choices on store shelves, finding products that truly stand out can be overwhelming. That's where the Best New Product Awards come in," says Kim Diamond, Vice-President of Best New Product Awards Inc. "These Awards spotlight the best in quality, innovation, and value, giving Canadians a trusted guide to discovering products that deliver on their promises and meet their needs."

"Every year, we see tons of brands leveraging their Best New Product Awards wins on packaging, social media, in-stores, and on e-commerce," adds Robert Levy, President of Best New Product Awards Inc. "Consumers trust the Best New Product Awards logo because it's backed by real shoppers and robust research from BrandSpark International. That's why these Awards continue to drive sales and build credibility for winning brands."

The Best New Product Awards winners will be showcased in a nationwide campaign across Global TV, Walmart.ca, TikTok, Chatelaine, The Kit, and the Flipp flyer app, along with a shoppable gallery on ShopperArmy.com—home to thousands of Canadian shoppers who review and recommend products they've tried. This year's winners are set to take the spotlight and help Canadians discover their next favourite products.

Some key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study and the Best New Product Awards

  • The BrandSpark® Canadian Shopper Study revealed that three years following the onset of accelerated inflation, 3 in 4 consumers continue to shop with heightened sensitivity to price. It is increasingly necessary for better products to convince prospective buyers of their superiority.
  • Consumer-voted awards are the third most trusted source of recommendations into which products are best, behind only family & friends and consumer reviews. Among awards, the Best New Product Awards remain the most influential on Canadians' purchases of consumer products.
  • Canadians still believe in the power of research and development to find ways to improve everyday products: 1 in 2 agree that producers are constantly improving food and beverages, while 6 in 10 agree for personal care, beauty, and household care products.
  • This belief has Canadians looking for innovation as they seek the best value for their money. Across food, personal care, beauty, household care, and health, 4 in 10 shoppers report they 'regularly look for innovation' when shopping.
  • Despite inflation pressures, 55% of Canadian shoppers say they will pay more for a new product if they believe it will be better than their current option.
  • Fortunately, consumer brands have continued to invest in innovation: in the 2024 BrandSpark Marketers Survey, 9-in-10 brand marketers reported launching new products in 2024. The primary trends driving their recent innovations were, in order, superior value, better performance or experience, convenience, enhanced health benefits, and sustainability.

The 2025 Best New Product Awards winners align with these trends: 

2 in 3 Canadians report making active changes in their lifestyle to live healthier.
Strong Roots Plant-Based Frozen Food, Violife Creamy Block, and Enjoy! Plant-Based Milks highlight the surging popularity of clean-label, plant-based options, addressing sustainability and health-conscious consumption trends. Canadians looking for low sugar alternatives favoured Jordans No Added Sugar Triple Nut Granola and Poppi Soda.

1 in 2 feel there are too few food options that are both convenient and healthy.
Winners like TRISCUIT 'Light & Crispy' Crackers in Classic Wheat and Garden Veggie flavours, Clover Leaf Tuna in Olive Oil, and Summer Fresh Snack n' Go packs are standout examples that cater to this growing demand for simple, healthy, and ready-to-enjoy food.

3 in 5 think that personal care & beauty products from mass brands can be as effective as those from super-premium brands, though nearly 1 in 2 say they will spend 'a lot more' for products that they know are superior.
Aveeno Calm + Restore Daily Gel Moisturizer took the top spot in the Face Gel Moisturizer category, and Revlon Colorstay Xtensionnaire Lengthening Mascara won in the Mascara category, which both deliver on effectiveness.

7 in 10 Canadians say that taste is the most important factor in their food choices, aligned with the craveable new items appearing at major quick-service restaurants.

Quick-service restaurants are elevating their menus with indulgent, crave-worthy offerings. KFC has brought 3 new winning menu items to the table, designed to satisfy consumers' cravings.

1 in 2 Canadians say 'money is tight' so getting extra value through rewards is highly appealing.
The Neo World Elite Mastercard has claimed the top spot in the Rewards Credit Card category, recognized for providing valuable benefits to consumers during recent economically challenging times.

2025 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS LIST OF WINNERS*

WINNING PRODUCT

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORIES

Seagram 13 Cosmopolitan

Alcoholic Cooler

Pepper North Jamaican-Style Jerk & Scotch
Bonnet Hot Sauce

Artisanal Sauce

Crispers Smokey Bacon

Baked Crackers

TRISCUIT 'Light & Crispy' Crackers -
Classic Wheat & Garden Veggie

Baked Grain Crackers

HAVOC Snacks

Bold Flavoured Chips

Dempster's Signature Gold Bread

Bread/Bagel

Clover Leaf Tuna in Olive Oil

Canned Seafood

TeaPot CBD Lemon Tea

CBD-Infused Beverage

Kellogg's Two Scoops Raisin Bran Crunch

Cereal

Président Scottish Cheddar Vintage

Cheddar Cheese

The Laughing Cow Dill Pickle Flavour

Cheese Snack

RITZ Baked Chips Sour Cream & Onion

Chips

merci Hazelnut-Crème

Chocolate Bar

REESE'S BIG CUP with Caramel

Chocolate Peanut Butter Snack

Zavida Flavour Explosion Variety Pack

Coffee Pods

International Delight Cold Foam Creamer

Cold Foam

Hellmann's Chipotle Mayonnaise

Condiment

Chips Ahoy! Caramilk

Cookies

Pam Fryer Cooking Spray

Cooking Spray

Lactantia Rich & Creamy Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese

Lavazza Decaf 250G Ground Brick

Decaf Coffee

Liberté Greek Chocolate Stracciatella
Collection

Dessert Yogurt

Fontaine Santé Boursin Dips

Dip

Pure J.L. KRAFT Dressings & Marinades

Dressing

McCafe Espresso Coffee Capsules

Espresso Coffee Capsule

Liquid I.V. Strawberry Hydration Multiplier

Flavoured Beverage Mix

Cavendish Farms Quick Crisp

Frozen Appetizer/Side

Schneiders Breakfast Sandwiches

Frozen Egg Snack/Breakfast

CRAVE Spicy Korean Style Pork Mac &
Cheese

Frozen Meal

High Liner Jumbo Popcorn Shrimp

Frozen Seafood

Jordans No Added Sugar Triple Nut Granola

Granola/Muesli

EXCEL Refreshers

Gum

JOLLY RANCHER Original Gummies

Gummy Candy

Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate Mix

Hot Chocolate

KITKAT Bars

Ice Cream Bar

BeaverTails Premium Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ice Cream Sandwich

DRUMSTICK Tubs

Ice Cream Tub

NESCAFÉ Iced Instant Coffee

Iced Instant Coffee

McCafe Premium Instant Coffee

Instant Coffee

Loaded Cereal (Cinnamon Toast Crunch
and Nesquik)

Kids Cereal

SOUR PATCH KIDS Blue Raspberry

Limited Edition Candy

Clever Mocktails Raspberry Mojito

Mocktail

Barilla Premium Pasta Shapes

Pasta

Violife Creamy Block

Plant Based Cheese/Spread

Strong Roots

Plant-Based Frozen Food

Enjoy! Plant-Based Milks

Plant-Based Milk

Bad Monkey Heat n Eat

Popcorn

Poppi Soda

Prebiotic Soda

Laura Secord Chocolate Fudge Cone

Premium Ice Cream Bar/Cone

Häagen-Dazs Share Size

Premium Ice Cream Tub

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps

Pretzels

Pringles Mingles

Puffed Snack

Patak's Madras Yellow Dal and Delhi Spiced
Rice

Ready-to-Eat Meal

Frito Lay Minis Canisters

Salty Snack in a Canister

Nutella Biscuits

Sandwich Cookies

Blue Dragon Mango Sweet Chili Sauce

Sauce

Summer Fresh Snack n' Go

Snack/Lunch Kit

Del Monte Sorbet & Gelato Shareable Tubs

Sorbet/Gelato

SKITTLES Gummies Sour

Sour Candy

Maison Perrier Forever Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

Stash Tea Latte Concentrates

Tea Concentrate

Tia Rosa Tortillas

Tortilla Wraps

Lavazza Crema e Gusto 340g Whole Bean

Whole Bean Coffee

WINNING PRODUCT

HEALTH, BEAUTY, PERSONAL CARE &
KIDS CATEGORIES

Zarbee's Baby + Children Soothing Chest
Rub

Baby & Kids Chest Rub

Aveeno Baby Daily Healthy Start Newborn
Balm

Baby Balm/Cream

Aveeno Baby Daily Healthy Start Newborn
Wash

Baby Wash

Pampers Free & Gentle 100% Plant-Based
Fragrance Free Baby Wipes

Baby Wipes

BAND-AID Brand PRO HEAL Adhesive
Bandages

Bandages

Revlon Dual Ended Jelly Makeup Blender

Beauty Tool

NYX Buttermelt Blush

Blush

Zarbee's Children's Daily Multivitamin
Chewables + Immune

Children's Vitamins

BENYLIN Multi-Symptom Herbal Syrup
Pelargonium

Cough & Cold Remedy

HALLS Vitamin C Strawberry Lemonade

Cough Lozenges

Pampers Swaddlers 360° Pull-On Diapers

Diapers

Aveeno Eczema Care Rescue Relief Gel

Eczema Care

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart
Rechargeable Toothbrushes

Electric Toothbrush

Marcelle Peptide + Probiotic Firming, Anti-
Wrinkle & Depuffing Eye Care Cream

Eye Cream/Gel

Revlon Colorstay Multiplayer Liquid-Glide
Eye Pencil

Eyeliner

Aveeno Calm + Restore Daily Gel
Moisturizer

Face Gel Moisturizer

Aveeno Calm + Restore Daily Moisturizer
Mineral SPF 30

Face Moisturizer with SPF

NIVEA Luminous630 Dark Spot Solution
Advanced Serum

Face Serum

NOW Liposomal C featuring PureWay-C

Immune Support Supplement

SKINVIVE

Injectable Treatment

Buckley's Jack & Jill Honey Cough & Cold

Kids Cough & Cold Remedy

Aveeno Kids 2-in-1 Hydrating Shampoo and
Conditioner

Kids Shampoo/Conditioner

Neutrogena Kids Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+

Kids Sunscreen

Burt's Bees Shea and Coconut Oil
Moisturizing Lip Balm

Lip Balm

Revlon Colorstay Xtensionnaire
Lengthening Mascara

Mascara

Centrum Prenatal Multivitamins
Multigummies

Prenatal Vitamin

Webber Naturals Sleep Cycle Melatonin

Sleep Supplement/Vitamin

Colgate PerioGardSF Gum Care + Enamel
Rebuild Toothpaste

Toothpaste

TUMS Chewy Bites with Gas Relief Lemon
& Strawberry Flavours

Upset Stomach Remedy

WINNING PRODUCT

HOME GOODS, HOUSEHOLD CARE &
PET CATEGORIES

Glade Air Freshener Aqua Waves

Air Freshener

Tidy Cats Tidy Care Alert

Cat Litter

Temptations Lickable Spoons

Cat Treats

Finish Quantum UltraMAX

Dishwasher Tabs

Greenies Smart Essentials

Dog Food

Milk-Bone Comfort Chews

Dog Treats

Glad White Garbage Bags - Made using
50% Recycled Plastic

Garbage Bags

Dyson WashG1 wet cleaner

Hard Floor Cleaning Appliance

Scotties Ultra Soft

Household Tissue/Paper

Resolve Gold OxiAction Laundry Stain
Remover

Laundry Stain Remover

Sealy Posturepedic Raindrop Mattress

Mattress

Terrabrae Garden & Lawn

Soil Care

WINNING PRODUCT

QUICK SERVICE MENU ITEM
CATEGORIES

Wendy's Cinnabon Pull-Apart

Baked Good

Freshii Piri Piri Fusiion Bowl

Bowl

Wendy's Sausage Bacon Deluxe

Breakfast Sandwich/Wrap

McDonald's the Big Arch

Burger

KFC Famous Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

Starbucks White Chocolate Macadamia
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Firehouse Montreal Smoked Meat Sub

Deli Sandwich

Starbucks Summer-Berry Lemonade
Refreshers Beverage

Fruit Flavoured Beverage

McDonald's Apple Pie McFlurry

Ice Cream

KFC Crispy Onion Rings

Side Dish

KFC Snacker Wraps

Wrap

WINNING PRODUCT

SERVICE CATEGORIES

Neo World Elite Mastercard

Rewards Credit Cards

Voilà (In Western Canada)

Retail Pick up/Delivery

AIR MILES Receipts

Loyalty/Rewards Program

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark® Most Trusted Awards, as well as Shopper Army®, a product tester community running trusted incentivized ratings and reviews.

*Permission or authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. is required to reference the Best New Product Awards win or use the Best New Product Awards logo or winning claims.

For interview requests or more information on the Awards, please contact:
Kim Diamond, VP, Best New Product Awards, [email protected]

For more information regarding BrandSpark's extensive shopper and trust insights, please contact: Philip Scrutton, VP Shopper Insights, BrandSpark International, [email protected]

