BrandSpark International announces its 20th annual 2023 Best New Product Awards winners, honouring the Best New Food, Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, and Household Care products, based on a nationwide survey of Canadian consumers.

BrandSpark has also released highlights from the BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study: health & wellness, value for money, and sustainability are top of mind with Canadians.

55% of consumers say they don't mind spending a lot to get health products that really work, and half want to be leaders in reducing their environmental impact. 3 in 5 believe that research and development is continuously leading to better household care products, but only 1 in 3 will trade-off efficacy for sustainability. Not surprisingly, 7 in 10 believe taste remains the most important factor in their food purchases.

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International has just announced the winners of the 20th annual 2023 Best New Product Awards™ ("BNPA"), Canada's most credible new product awards program. More than 12,600 Canadians participated in the national survey to pick the 90 winning products for the latest Food & Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, and Household Care products. The winners are 100% consumer-voted and were determined based on real shoppers who bought these winning products.

The 2023 Best New Product Awards winners are listed below. For more information on the program and winners, visit: www.BestNewProductAwards.com

"We are excited to celebrate the 20th year of the Best New Product Awards," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International and Founder of the Best New Product Awards. "With so many new products launched each year, it is hard for consumers to know what to buy and challenging for brands to break through the clutter. The Best New Product Awards help consumers know what products are worth their hard-earned dollars. We see consumer attitudes shifting and the awards aim to identify products with meaningful innovation that meets evolving consumer needs and aspirations," says Levy.

"The BNPA seal, with its signature check mark, drives strong ROI for the winners by helping products stand out from the competition and by alerting Canadians that products have been validated by other consumers. Every year we see brands boost sales by leveraging their win across multiple channels." says Kim Diamond, Vice President of the Best New Product Awards. Winning Best New Product Awards winners will be featured in a high-impact PR and media campaign on Global TV Network, Walmart.ca, TikTok, Chatelaine, The Kit, on the Flipp flyer app, and in an online shoppable gallery on ShopperArmy.com - an engaged nationwide community of shoppers who try and review products.

"Despite inflation pressures, Canadian shoppers continue to seek out the best new products. 78% agree they like trying new products and 53% report they actively look for new products when shopping, up from 48% since last summer," says Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights at BrandSpark International.

Some key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark Canadian Shopper Study & the Best New Product Awards

FOOD & BEVERAGE TRENDS

Convenient Ways to Eat Healthier:

46% agree there are not enough convenient healthy food options as health plus convenience continues to be a winning combination

3 in 5 Canadians regularly read the nutrition labels on the food products they are considering, yet 47% agree that when time is tight, convenience is more important than eating healthy.

Several of this year's winners are helping consumers by combining convenience with a healthier choice: Burnbrae EGG Bites! 5 Cheese, Blender Bites Daily Defen-C 1 Step Smoothie, and Rio Mare Salmon Fillet in Extra Virgin Olive Oil and in Brine

Little Appetite to Make Sacrifices on Taste:

Only 1 in 5 Canadians regularly sacrifice taste for health benefits.

1 in 2 Canadians say they usually consider the health benefits of the foods they choose, few are willing to make sacrifices on taste. Rather, 7 in 10 agree that taste is their primary consideration, ahead even of price and health, and 63% agree that the best indulgent foods are worth it.



Winners that delivered superior taste include Werther's Original Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels, Häagen-Dazs Exträaz Layers, and Nutella® B-Ready.

HEALTH & WELL-BEING TRENDS

Investing in Long-Term Health:

6 in 10 Canadians believe they have a great deal of control over their long-term health through their daily decisions.



Yet this decreased 8 percentage points since 2021. Post-pandemic consumers are going beyond healthy eating and seeking over-the-counter products to enhance their physical and mental health and prepare them for the unexpected. 2 in 3 believe that research is leading to ever better health products, and 55% don't mind spending significantly more to get the health products they are most confident will work.

Some of this year's winning products that are helping Canadians feel healthier include Jamieson Vitamin D3 2500 IU Gummies – Juicy Peach and Webber Naturals Adult 50+ Probiotic.

BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE TRENDS

'Masstige' continues to evolve and resonate

3 in 5 believe the best mass beauty brands provide products just as effective as prestige beauty.

61% agree that brands are constantly creating better beauty & personal care products through research & development. They want these products to be immediately effective and healthy for skin and hair over prolonged use.

Beauty innovations confirmed by this year's program to deliver on their promise include Burt's Bees Gloss and Glow Glossy Balm, Revlon ColorStay Skin Awaken™ 5-in-1 Concealer and Neutrogena Stubborn Acne AM Treatment.

HOUSEHOLD TRENDS

Household Care Convenience:

Canadians want household products that are proven effective, while also being better for the environment.

Overall, 3 in 5 believe that research & development is continually leading to better household care products and 45% spend more for the household care products that have been proven effective to them.

Winning new household products that were worth buying again include Lysol Laundry Disinfectant and Family Guard Disinfectant Cleaner.

2023 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS LIST OF WINNERS*

WINNING PRODUCT FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORIES NEW PRODUCT FEATURES

(based on manufacturer information and claims) POM Peach Passion White Tea Antioxidant Super Tea Antioxidant Beverage Whole-pressed pomegranates release polyphenol antioxidants, blended with white tea, passion fruit, and sweet peach. Balderson Smoked Gouda Block Cheese A natural gouda, aged to 1 year and smoked with hickory wood with a mild nutty flavour. Rio Mare Salmon Fillet in Extra Virgin Olive Oil and in Brine Canned Seafood Made with only 3 natural ingredients: prime quality Atlantic salmon, a pinch of salt and extra virgin olive oil or water. 25 grams of protein and a good source of omega-3. Kellogg's Two Scoops Raisin Bran Oats & Honey Cereal Cereal A new take on Kellogg's classic Two Scoops Raisin Bran cereal, with crunchier oat-topped flakes paired up with toasted whole grain oats and a touch of real honey. Armstrong COMBOS Mozzarella & Naturally Smoked Salami Sticks Cheese & Meat Snack A source of protein and calcium. Contains only 90 calories or less per stick. Each package contains 4 cheese sticks and 4 meat sticks. Cheez-It SNAP'd® Crackers Cheese-Flavoured Cracker A cheesy, thin and crispy cracker made with real cheese. Lindt LINDOR Double Chocolate Bar 100g Chocolate Bar Creamy milk chocolate shells and smooth melting dark chocolate centers. Werther's Original Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels Chocolate Candy Soft, rich caramel covered in milk chocolate. Burnbrae EGG Bites! 5 Cheese Egg Bites Mini crustless quiches stuffed with Mozzarella, Cheddar, Colby, Ricotta, and Monterey Jack. Quick and easy to prepare, made with real eggs and has 13g of protein and only 190 calories. McCain 5 Minute Breakfast Bowls Frozen Breakfast (bowl, pockets) Made with real egg, cheese, vegetables (or bacon) and McCain potatoes. Ready in 5 minutes. Blender Bites Daily Defen-C 1 Step Smoothie Frozen Smoothie Blend Blend or shake, just add liquid. Supports the immune system with superfoods, essential vitamins and minerals. Longo's Curato Entertaining Mix Grocery Store Charcuterie Kit Includes sliced charcuterie and cheese together - a selection of aged Prosciutto, Spinata Romana Salami, Hot Spinata Salami and Provolone cheese. Sobeys Cauliflower Crust Pizza Grocery Store Ready Made Meal Hand-stretched and stone baked cauliflower crust pizzas, a new option for family pizza night. Mina Supreme Crunch Spicy Chicken Bites Halal Frozen Food Halal breaded chicken breast bites are fully cooked for easy heating. Halal verified by the Halal Monitoring Authority (HMA). Häagen-Dazs Exträaz Layers Ice Cream Ice cream, smooth sauce and crispy layers in every bite. Available in Salted Caramel, Mocha Cheesecake, Berry Explosion, and Triple Chocolate. NESCAFÉ GOLD Sachets - Iced Cappuccino Original & Iced Latte Salted Caramel Carton Instant Coffee Simply add cold water for a frothy, cafe quality iced cappuccino or iced latte in the comfort of your own home - no barista necessary. TeaPot - Lemon Black Tea Low Dose Cannabis Infused Beverage Each can contains 5mg of THC. Made with real black tea and infused with Pedro's Sweet Sativa. CHEEZMADE by Tre Stelle Chicken-less - Nuggets & Burgers Meat Alternative The first ever dairy based meat alternative products in Canada. High in protein and calcium, halal, and made from real cheese with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Available in Nuggets and Burgers. Clever Mocktails Mocktail - Sangria & Moscow Mule Non-Alcoholic Beverage (cocktails, mocktails) Non-alcoholic moscow mule and sangria mocktails. Black Diamond Cheese Sauce 4 Cheese Pasta Sauce (Ready-to-Serve) Ready-to-serve cheese sauces. Just warm and pour on top of your favourite pasta or vegetables. Made with real cheese. Robin Hood 00 Style Pizza Flour Pizza Flour/Dough A fine wheat flour which makes an excellent pizza crust in just 1 hour. Vitalite Plant-Based Cheese-Flavoured Slices Plant-Based Cheese Slices Dairy-free cheese alternative with taste, texture, and melt that are perfect for any sandwich or burger. Earth's Own Naked 5 Simple Oat Milk - Vanilla Plant-Based Milk Made with just five ingredients. No oils and no artificial fillers. Silk Dairy-Free Shredded Cheese Plant-Based Shredded Cheese Dairy-free shredded cheese with rich, creamy flavour. Cracker Barrel Cheese Sauce Kit Sauce Kit Kit contains shredded cheese and seasoning. Just combine ingredients, add milk and butter for a sauce ready in 15 minutes. Armstrong Cheese - Mmmm….BACON Natural Shredded cheese with REAL Bacon Shredded Cheese Blend of Pizza Mozzarella & Cheddar with real bacon. Perfect for omelets, potatoes, or as a salad topper. Lavazza Keurig K-Cup Perfetto Dark Roast Single-Serve Coffee A bold full-bodied coffee with hints of caramel. Nutella® B-Ready Snack Bar A crunchy wafer shell baked to perfection filled with Nutella and sprinkled with puffed wheat crispies- 110 calories each. Armstrong Mozza and Yellow Cheddar Swirl Cheese Snacks Snacking Cheese Cheese snack swirls combine Mozzarella & Cheddar, twisted together for a fun snack. Oroweat / Bon Matin KETO Original Tortillas Specialty Tortilla Designed for those that are on a ketogenic diet or simply managing their carb intake. Made with only 6g net carbs. Crispers Fiery Jalapeno Spicy Crackers/Chips Crunchy baked Crispers with Jalapeno Cheddar flavours. Cadbury Plant Bar Vegan Chocolate Bar Cadbury's first plant-based chocolate confection for those looking to avoid or reduce the consumption of dairy. Astro® Protein & Fibre Yogurt High protein yogurt with 14g of protein and 4g of fibre in each serving.

WINNING PRODUCT HEALTH, BEAUTY &

PERSONAL CARE CATEGORIES NEW PRODUCT FEATURES

(based on manufacturer information and claims) CeraVe Acne Foaming Cleanser Acne Cleanser Helps clear acne, prevent new breakouts, and allows skin to heal. BAND-AID® HYDRO SEAL™ Non-Medicated Hydrocolloid Acne Blemish Patch, 7 CT Acne Patch These hydrocolloid patches are designed to be used on the face, absorb fluids and help cover and protect blemishes. Neutrogena Stubborn Acne AM Treatment Acne Treatment Helps prevent and treat stubborn acne and visibly smooths uneven texture. Contains 4% glycolic + polyhydroxy acids to exfoliate and clarify, and salicylic acid to fight acne. Webber Naturals Adult 50+ Probiotic Adult Probiotic Complete digestive health and constipation relief. Reduces duration of upper respiratory tract illness. Honibe Apple Cider Vinegar Gummie Bees Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies With honey as the first ingredient, this product contains 500mg of ACV per gummie. Made with "The Mother". Braun Pulse Oximeter 1 At-Home Diagnostics Measures blood oxygen levels. Easy to use with a simple finger clip design, push button rotating display and backlit OLED display. AVEENO® Baby Bubble Bath - For Sensitive Skin Baby Bubble Bath Provides relief to dry skin, so your baby's skin feels soft and moisturized. Made with high quality oat extract and specially formulated for infants sensitive skin. Jamieson Baby Omega Drops Baby Supplement Drops Comes with a convenient, easy-to-use dropper. The drops can be added into milk, break milk, formula in a bottle or directly onto the baby's tongue. Children's Tylenol Easy Dissolve Powder Children's Pain Relief Comes in portable, child-resistant sachets, and is a convenient way to provide children with fast, effective, easy-dissolving relief from fever and pain. Nature's Way Sambucus Cold & Flu Relief Adult Gummies Cold & Flu Gummy Gummies help to shorten the duration and reduce symptom severity of the common cold, bronchitis, laryngitis and pharyngitis. Progressive Complete Collagen - Vanilla Ice Cream Collagen Supplement Vanilla Ice Cream flavoured collagen helps to maintain healthy bones, and also nourishes hair, skin and nails. Revlon ColorStay Skin Awaken™ 5-in-1 Concealer Concealer Erases, perfects, brightens, hydrates and refreshes the skin. Up to 24-hour wear. Infused with Caffeine and Vitamin C. Biotrue Advanced Multi-Purpose Solution Contact Lens Solution All the benefits of the original, plus advanced hydration and disinfection. Philips Sonicare Power Flosser Electric Flosser/Toothbrush The unique X-shaped nozzle creates 4 streams with more area coverage and up to 99.9% plaque removal. Pulse Wave technology guides you from tooth to tooth for a more thorough, effective clean. Systane Complete Preservative-Free Lubricant Eye Drops Eye Drops Provides instant relief for dry eye symptoms. Compatible for sensitive eyes and can be used to lubricate contact lenses. Maybelline New York Shadow Blocks Eyeshadow Eyeshadow This trio comes in a pocket-size palette with 3 pigmented, blendable shadow shades: 2 matte shades + 1 shimmer shade. Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Hydrating Gel Face Moisturizer This fragrance-free, hydrating gel formula feels smooth to apply and absorbs quickly with no sticky or tacky feeling, and can be worn seamlessly under makeup. The Knot Dr. All-in-One Mini Oval Dryer Brush by Conair Hair Dryer Styling Brush Detangles, dries, styles, and volumizes hair with its detangling technology that smooths away snags, and reduces frizz. Dove Brilliant Gloss & Repair Leave-In Hair Serum Hair Serum A hair treatment for visibly damaged hair. Formulated with Ceramide, potent moisturizers and nourishing ingredients that go to the hair's cellular level, sealing split ends, and leaving hair smooth. Honibe Barbie™ Complete Kids Multivitamin + Immune Kids Vitamins/Supplement With honey as the first ingredient, this multivitamin is packed with 11 essential vitamins and minerals to support chilldrens' good health. Lysol Laundry Disinfectant Laundry Disinfection Designed to kill 99.99% of viruses odour-causing bacteria that detergents leave behind. Gentle on fabrics, contains 0% bleach and works in cold water. Burt's Bees Gloss and Glow Glossy Balm Lip Colour Hydrating benefits of a lip balm and a gloss all in one. Made with responsibly sourced mango butter and coconut oil. Rimmel London Kind & Free Clean, Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara Mascara Flexible & creamy natural wax blend formula with 99% natural derived ingredients infused with biotin to condition eyelashes. Contains a bio-brush made from 100% bio-based fibers. Jamieson Melatonin & Tart Cherry Chewable Melatonin Provides 5 mg of Melatonin and 100 mg of Tart Cherry to help increase total sleep time and reduce the time it takes to fall asleep. ATTITUDE Leaves Bar Body Soap Natural Body Wash/Soap Provides a foamy lather & cleanse. Comes wrapped in a zero-waste, plastic-free, recyclable cardboard box. Dove Care by Plants Deodorant Sticks Natural Deodorant Natural-origin, plant-based deodorant, made with 99% natural-origin ingredients. Deodorant without aluminum and providing 24-hour protection from odour. Batiste Naturally Dry Shampoo Natural Dry Shampoo Plant-powered dry shampoo that refreshes hair and is made with 100% natural plant extracts. ATTITUDE Oceanly - Phyto-Calm - Soothing Solid Face Cream for Sensitive Skin Natural Facial Moisturizer Made with soothing ingredients to relieve sensitivity associated with dry skin. Vegan, cruelty and plastic-free. Packaged in a biodegradable cardboard tube from sustainably managed forests. ATTITUDE Leaves Bar Nourishing Conditioner Bar Natural Hair Conditioner Made with avocado oil to add shine and softness, and shea butter to repair and protect dry hair. Plastic-free, waterless formula is vegan, biodegradable and wrapped in an eco-friendly cardboard box. Better Basics Better Balm Natural Moisturizing Balm Uses natural ingredients including sweet almond oil, coconut oil and vitamin E. Designed to heal dry skin, cracked lips, and hands. Made with 100% recycled paper packaging. Maybelline New York Green Edition Superdrop Tinted Oil Natural Skin Tint Delivers natural coverage in 1 drop of oil. Vegan formula and made with 70% natural-origin ingredients. Packaging made from new and recycled materials. Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo Bar Shampoo Bar Comes in a 100% recyclable FSC cardboard box with zero plastic packaging. Ricola Berry Medley Flavour Throat Lozenges Made with 10 herbs and uses only natural flavours and colours. Sensodyne Pronamel Mineral Boost Toothpaste Designed to replenish vital minerals into the tooth enamel for healthy, strong, white teeth. Pampers Easy Ups My Little Pony Training Pants Training Pants Featuring My Little Pony characters, these super soft and comfy training pants fit just like real cotton undies with a 360 stretchy waistband. Webber Naturals High Absorption Turmeric Curcumin with Black Pepper Turmeric Supplement Relieves joint pain and inflammatory conditions. Enhanced absorption in a convenient one per day formula. Jamieson Vitamin B12 Gummies - Raspberry Vitamin B12 Supplement Provide 1,200 mcg of Vitamin B12 in a fun and delicious raspberry flavoured gummy. Marcelle Cosmetics 10% Vitamin C + Probiotic Serum Vitamin C Serum Improves appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, acne, and dark spots. Jamieson Vitamin D3 2500 IU Gummies – Juicy Peach Vitamin D Supplement Gummy Great tasting gummies deliver 2,500 IU of pure, naturally sourced vitamin D3 to help prevent vitamin D deficiency. Extra strength formula boosts Vitamin D intake with a higher potency dose in a convenient single serving. Webber Naturals Extra Strength Vitamin D3 2500 IU Vitamin D Supplement Softgel Helps prevent Vitamin D deficiency; includes the most bioactive and bioavailable form of Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). Webber Naturals Women's Daily Probiotic Women's Probiotic Probiotic restores healthy vaginal flora.

WINNING PRODUCT HOUSEHOLD & PET

CATEGORIES NEW PRODUCT FEATURES

(based on manufacturer information and claims) T-fal Easy Fry & Grill Flexcook XXL Air Fryer Air Fryer T-fal's first air fryer with a flexible cooking zone. Use one XXL zone or divide into two customizable cooking zones. Royale Original Recyclable Paper Pack, 9 Mega Toilet Paper Rolls Better-for-the Environment Bath Tissue The same Royale quality, now with environmentally friendly paper-based recyclable packaging. Great Value Eco Compostable Plates Better-For-The-Environment Cutlery / Plates BPI-certified compostable and 100% bio-based. Eco-friendly, and convenient alternative to other single-use dishes. WaterWipes Original Baby Wipes Better-For-The-Environment Diapers & Wipes The original Baby WaterWipes, now plastic free. Dial Foaming Hand Wash Concentrated Refills Starter Kit Better-For-The-Environment Hand Soap Contains three concentrated refill packets and one foaming hand wash bottle that can be reused. Lysol Biodegradable Disinfecting Wipes Better-For-The-Environment Household Wipes Made with plant based fibres and are fully biodegradable. The packaging is made with 80% less plastic than Lysol's traditional canisters. Nature Clean Laundry Stain Remover Sheets Better-For-The-Environment Laundry Care Strips dissolve completely in hot or cold water for a clean wash without phosphates or other harmful chemicals. With 100% plastic free and recyclable packaging. Bonterra Paper Towel Better-For-The-Environment Paper Towel Custom sizes to help reduce waste. Made from responsibly sourced FSC® certified paper, wrapped in plastic-free and recyclable paper packaging, and is a carbon neutral product made in Canada. Temptations Creamy Purrrr-ée Cat Treats Convenient single-serve pouches make daily treating easy - just open the top and squeeze the tube. Kilne Everything Pan Cooking Pan Unique non-stick ceramic coating. Design is environmentally-conscious, cutting energy consumption in the manufacturing process. Emma CliMax® Hybrid Mattress Mattress-in-a-Box Plush and ergonomically-adaptive AIRGOCELL® comfort foam and the new CliMax® pocketed springs for breathability and bounce. KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Redesigned Premium Touchpoints Mixer Professional-style performance paired with a 3-point locking bowl provides stability for mixing heavy, dense ingredients. 11 distinct speeds. Compatible with 10+ stand mixer attachments. Ziploc Endurables Reusable Food Storage Go directly from freezer, to oven, to table. Made with durable and reusable platinum silicone and can withstand extreme temperatures (up to 425°F and below subzero). KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment Stand Mixer Attachment/Accessory Easily create light, fluffy and snow-like shaved ice to elevate a variety of desserts and drinks. Family Guard Disinfectant Cleaner Surface Disinfectant Cleaner Kills 99.99% of germs, bacteria and viruses. Expertly formulated for use in homes with children and pets. Made without solvents, bleach, and ammonia. CESAR Simply Crafted Wet Dog Food A topper, mix-in or snack made with only 6 key ingredients or less. Real ingredients.

SUSTAINABILITY TRENDS

1 in 2 Canadian shoppers say they want to be leaders in reducing their environmental impact; 70% of these shoppers claim willingness to pay a premium to do so.

One in 2 Canadians say they actively look for products that are more environmentally-friendly, yet only 1 in 3 are willing to trade off on product performance for environmental benefits. Fortunately, they often don't have to: sustainable innovation is represented in 3 in 10 of the 2023 Best New Product Award winners.

"Canadians believe it is manufacturers' responsibility to make products more sustainable, however they value it when manufacturers do," says Scrutton. "Consumers are most likely to recognize progress to reduce packaging waste, but ingredient changes that increase both sustainability and performance can be particularly impactful," he adds.

This year, BrandSpark and the Best New Product Awards responded to the increasing importance of sustainability to consumers and brands by measuring consumer reaction to product innovations that improved sustainability. Only a small share of new consumer products are defined by a major achievement on sustainability, but many brands are making progressive improvements, with changes in either packaging or ingredients.

"The need for sustainable innovation is clear and consumers are showing a desire to help drive positive change, however it is up to the brands and manufacturers to continue to innovate with better-for-the-environment alternatives," says Levy.

For the first time, the Best New Product Awards program is recognizing products (both nominees & winners) that feature meaningful sustainable innovation - see list below. These are products that consumers rate highly as meaningful sustainable innovation and which they believe to be more sustainable than typical options in the category. Sustainable innovations seen in these products include zero-plastic, biodegradable or 100% recyclable packaging, reusable containers, concentrated formulas, plant-based alternatives, and responsibly-sourced or natural ingredients.

Best New Product Awards Entrants & Winners with Meaningful Sustainable Innovation, as rated by Consumers (*indicates a product is also a 2023 a Best New Product Awards Winner) NEW PRODUCT FEATURES

(based on manufacturer information and claims) ATTITUDE Leaves Bar Body Soap* See above. ATTITUDE Leaves Bar Nourishing Conditioner Bar* See above. ATTITUDE Oceanly - Phyto-Calm - Soothing Solid Face Cream for Sensitive Skin* See above. Better Basics Better Balm* See above. Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo Bar* See above. Rimmel London Kind & Free Clean, Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara* See above. Bonterra Paper Towel* See above. Dial Foaming Hand Wash Concentrated Refills Starter Kit* See above. Nature Clean Laundry Stain Remover Sheets* See above. Royale Original Recyclable Paper Pack, 9 Mega Toilet Paper Rolls* See above. Ziploc Endurables* See above. ATTITUDE Leaves Bar Body butter This convenient stick balm melts upon contact and helps soften and smooth dry skin. Comes packaged in a convenient biodegradable cardboard tube. ATTITUDE Leaves Bar Deodorant Packaged in a biodegradable cardboard tube. Provides long-lasting protection without aluminum or baking soda. EWG verified. ATTITUDE Leaves Bar Hand Soap Designed to reduce single-use plastic waste. These gentle, vegan, cleansing beauty bars are packed with nourishing plant and mineral-based ingredients to leave your hands fresh and clean. ATTITUDE Leaves Bar Shampoo Cleanses, nourishes, volumizes, and detoxifies hair without weighing it down. Plastic-free packaging and EWG verified, vegan and biodegradable formula Bambo Nature Overnight Diapers Features a wetness indicator that changes color to indicate when a change is needed. The flexible waistband and latex-free leg cuffs help diapers stay in place through the entire night. Made from 100% wind power and certified with the Nordic Swan Eco Label. Bonterra Bath Tissue Made in Canada from responsibly sourced, FSC-certified paper, produced with carbon-neutral manufacturing, and wrapped in plastic-free, recyclable paper packaging. Royale Tiger Towel Recyclable Paper Pack Strong, soft, and absorbent, and comes in a recyclable paper pack.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a marketing research firm that uniquely combines real world omni-channel consumer insights with a deep understanding of the role of brand trust and retail dynamics, providing our clients with highly actionable insights. We are strategic thinkers and storytellers that fuse our passion for insights with our clients' need to drive results. Our multidisciplinary, highly-responsive team takes a customized consulting approach to solving brand and marketing challenges, refining brand positioning, building consumer trust, and improving success with new product launches. Visit www.BrandSpark.com for more information.

