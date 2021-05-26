Branded Strategic Hospitality Invests in Data Analytics Company Brizo Data, Inc. Tweet this

The most informed organizations will dominate the market. More than ever, organizations need to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science to stay relevant. Brizo monitors the online footprint of every food serving establishment in the US and Canada - from social media presence, online reviews, menu items, market composition, and even technological choices.

"Restaurant operators did not get into the Hospitality Industry to become data scientists. Yet cultivating, understanding, and using data could not be more important," said Branded Co-Founder and Managing Partner Jimmy Frischling. "As operators ourselves, we know firsthand how using our customer and sales data has helped not only to target to both current and future customers but to improve our own operations. Brizo streamlines this information for us and takes out the time and guesswork needed to understand out data."

Brizo's data is targeted to marketplace delivery apps, food & beverage distributors/manufacturers, online ordering solutions, and online reservation solutions and is used by hospitality operators, sales representatives, sales executives, data analysts and marketing managers.

Branded will be working with Brizo to sign new operators and build strategic partnerships with other technology companies with shared interests.

On partnering with Branded, Brizo & CEO Ian Delisle says, "We are excited to be part of the Branded family! Their extensive knowledge and reach of the foodservice industry will be the perfect complement to our extensive experience in providing insight and analytics to the best performing organizations. Branded has already proven to be an incredible ally to help us accelerate in a number of areas, including our understanding of the space."

The first move in the partnership was to appoint Mike Wior, Jimmy Frischling & Nicolas Bouchard to Brizo's board. Mike is the former CEO & Founder of Ominivore, a technology leader who brings to market powerful and seamless technologies transforming how the hospitality industry engages with customers. Jimmy is an entrepreneur and experienced finance professional with over 31 years of financial and capital markets experience and 16 years of hospitality ownership and advisory services. Nicolas was CEO & Founder of the highly disruptive, commission-less, agent-less DuProprio.com, now behind more than 20% of all residential real estate sales in the province of Quebec.

About Branded: Branded Strategic Hospitality "Branded" is an investment & advisory company that leverages its ecosystem of hospitality venues, expertise, and deep relationships to influence, redefine and evolve hospitality technology and food & beverage innovation. www.brandedstrategic.com.

About Brizo Data, Inc.: Brizo Data helps the foodservice industry by providing the strategic data you need to win in your market. We empower restaurant vendors and restauranteurs with better data for Business Intelligence, Market Research and Competitive Analysis. Brizo monitors the online footprint of every food serving establishment in the US and Canada - from social media presence, online reviews, menu items, market composition, and even technological choices.

For further information: For more information, questions or to set up an interview with the Branded please reach out to Branded Strategic Hospitality ([email protected]). To reach the Brizo team please reach out to Co-Founder Trevor Shimizu at [email protected]