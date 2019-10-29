BrainBox AI Welcomes Two New Advisory Board Members: Gareth Morgan and François Bouffard

"We look forward to their guidance, stewardship and advice as we continue to deliver on our mission—enabling autonomous buildings that deliver meaningful energy savings. Their experience as leaders, drivers of growth and champions of innovation will add to our existing mix of skills and competencies at the board level," said Sean Neely, Chief Executive Officer at BrainBox AI. "We are pleased to have such expertise join the BrainBox AI team."

Using artificial intelligence and cloud computing, BrainBox AI has developed a solution that connects to a building's existing HVAC installation in order to create an autonomous HVAC system, similar to the concept of an autonomous vehicle. This technology allows an HVAC system to move from the traditional reactive methodology to a preemptive, autonomous operation mode. BrainBox AI's single edge device installs in less than half a day, which is followed by a 4 to 6-week learning period during which the AI model identifies and catalogues the building's specific operating behavior to create a unique building energy profile. The AI solution then converts to autonomous modulation mode and begins delivering a significant reduction in the building's total energy spend (25-35%) and carbon footprint (20-40%).

"I am an optimist at heart and believe that the world is getting better in all domains except for climate change," said Gareth Morgan, former Vice-president of Google Cloud. "BrainBox AI has a complex and robust application that can significantly reduce the carbon footprint and energy consumption of buildings. I was struck by the level of ambition contained in this solution and the potential it holds."

"BrainBox AI is tackling a problem that is real and they are using AI to solve it," said Prof. Bouffard. "We often see people developing AI in search of a problem. Here we have a problem that is clear, which is why I wanted to join the board. I can see the value that BrainBox AI will quickly bring to the market."

BrainBox AI's technology has been applied to various types of commercial real estate, including office towers, hotels, retail stores, warehouses, grocery stores and academic institutions. The machine learning platform adapts to various environments and functions as efficiently with or without a Building Management System (BMS). As no two buildings are the same with regards to thermal profile, the use of artificial intelligence allows for a solution that can scale rapidly and efficiently across a portfolio of buildings.

Gareth Morgan, former Vice-president of Google Cloud. Mr. Morgan held a variety of senior positions at Google over a 10 year period spanning global customer experience, advertiser services EMEA and global ad operations. Before joining Google in 2010, Morgan worked with McKinsey and Ernst & Young. He qualified as a chartered accountant and undertook an MBA at the University of Western Ontario, Canada.

Prof. François Bouffard, Associate Professor and William Dawson Scholar at McGill University. Prof. Bouffard obtained a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from McGill University in 2006 before joining the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at The University of Manchester, UK, as a Lecturer in power and energy systems. He joined the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at McGill in 2010 where he is now Associate Professor, William Dawson Scholar, Associate Chair (Undergraduate Affairs) and John M. Bishop and Family Scholar in Sustainable Engineering and Design. He is a professional engineer in the Province of Quebec, and has been serving since 2016 as Technical Committee Program Chair of the IEEE Power and Energy Society's Power System Operation, Planning and Economics Committee.

Combining the leadership of Sean Neely, CEO and Co-Founder, and the expertise of Jean-Simon Venne, CTO and Co-Founder, BrainBox AI was created in 2017 with the goal of redefining building automation through artificial intelligence to be at the forefront of a green building revolution. Headquartered in Montreal, a global AI hub, BrainBox AI has a workforce of over 30 employees and supports real estate clients in numerous sectors, including office buildings, airports, hotels, multi-residential, grocery stores and large commercial retail.

BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal's École de technologie supérieure (ETS). Learn more about BrainBox AI.

