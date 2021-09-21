Experienced senior leader joins growing start-up committed to helping solve the climate crisis through its artificial intelligence technology designed for the built environment

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - BrainBox AI , a pioneer in predictive and self-adaptive commercial building technology, is pleased to announce the addition of Francis Trudeau to the position of Chief Financial Officer. M. Trudeau will oversee the company's worldwide strategic and operational finances by implementing best of breed governance.

Throughout his career, he has worked with companies that have developed innovative technologies, have strong entrepreneurial values, and have scaled globally, including Logibec, Vision 7 International (Cossette) and CGI. Notably, M. Trudeau played a significant role in the privatization of Cossette and the recent sale of Logibec to Novacap. Chartered accountant, he also holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Laval University and a title of Chartered Business Valuator.

"I am privileged to join a company with such an important mission and purpose," says M. Trudeau. "The climate change fight is urgent and having the opportunity to contribute to solving a global issue is quite inspiring. BrainBox AI's unique value proposition, large total addressable market and recurring revenue model were highly attractive to me as ingredients needed to help the company further scale successfully."

"We're excited to welcome Francis onboard and utilize his expertise to drive company growth," says Sam Ramadori, President, BrainBox AI. "Francis brings with him a passion for fighting the climate crisis and the experience needed to support our vision and help cement BrainBox AI as a leader in artificial intelligence."

BrainBox AI's deep learning software produces a saving in total energy costs of up to 25%, a 20 - 40% reduction in carbon footprint and a 60% increase in occupant comfort. Building operators can also see up to a 50% extension in the service life of the HVAC equipment. Most recently, BrainBox AI was announced as one of 10 companies globally chosen to showcase at the Tech For Our Planet challenge program, an initiative at the upcoming 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). In 2020, BrainBox AI was recognized by TIME as one of the Top 100 best inventions and by CB Insights as one of the Top 100 AI start-ups redefining industries in 2021. The company is also a member of the MaRS Discovery District, the largest urban innovation hub in North America.

About BrainBox AI

BrainBox AI was created in 2017 with the goal of redefining building automation through artificial intelligence to be at the forefront of a green building revolution. Headquartered in Montreal, a global AI hub, BrainBox AI has a workforce of over 100 employees and supports real estate clients in numerous sectors, including office buildings, airports, hotels, multi-residential, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and commercial retail.

BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal's École de technologie supérieure (ETS) and McGill University.

