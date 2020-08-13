National initiative will provide a platform to amplify youth leadership and advocacy

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada, in partnership with Hyundai Canada, is thrilled to announce a national Youth of the Year initiative that celebrates youth leadership and achievement at Boys and Girls Clubs across the country.

"Young people are actively building our collective future. Across the world, we have seen young community leaders raise their voices about issues that impact all of us," says Owen Charters, President & CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. "We are grateful to Hyundai Canada for helping us create a platform that gives young leaders at Boys and Girls Clubs an opportunity to represent young Canadians, to advocate for issues that matter to kids and teens, and to give back to their communities."

Beginning in September, Club youth ages 15 – 18 can apply for Youth of the Year by submitting a written essay and video that showcases their achievements, service, and leadership to their Club, their school, and their community. Applications will close in November and six Regional Youth of the Year will be selected in February by a judging panel. After participating in leadership training sessions, including public speaking, media training, and networking, the six Regional Youth of the Year will then be asked to complete a second submission. The second round of judging will determine one final winner, who will serve as Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada's National Youth of the Year.

In addition to leadership training, the six Regional Youth of the Year will each be awarded a personal laptop and a $2,000 scholarship to apply to their post-secondary education, while the National Youth of the Year winner will be awarded an additional $8,000 scholarship. The Boys and Girls Club of each winner will also receive funding towards youth leadership programming.

"The future of our communities relies on the strength, creativity and dedication of the next generation's leaders. It's important for us to empower and support them in achieving their goals," says Don Romano, President & CEO, Hyundai Canada. "We're proud to partner with Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada on this incredible program and help young people recognize and achieve their leadership potential."

Both Regional Youth of the Year and the National Youth of the Year will make a two-year commitment to serve as ambassadors for Boys and Girls Clubs on a local and national level, which will include both digital and in-person participation in speaking engagements, media interviews, and networking opportunities.

About Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

Community-based services. Positive relationships. Life-changing programs. As Canada's largest child- and youth-serving charitable organization, Boys and Girls Clubs provide vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in 775 communities across Canada. During critical out-of-school hours, our Clubs help young people discover who they are, what they can do, and how they can get there. Our trained staff and volunteers give them the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership, and more. Since 1900, Boys and Girls Clubs have opened their doors to children, youth, and families in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities. If a young person needs it, our Clubs provide it. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

About Hyundai Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 220 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

