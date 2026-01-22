BOXX Insurance Highlights How AI is Redefining the Cyber Insurance Broker in 2026

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - BOXX Insurance, the original all-in-one cyber insurance and protection company, today released findings revealing the increasing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) as a core capability for Canadian Insurance Brokers placing commercial and personal cyber and tech coverage.

100% of Brokers Report Using AI but Human Expertise Still Reigns

The findings highlight that AI is now embedded within everyday Broker workflows, helping them simplify complex cyber risks, surface emerging threats and deliver faster, clearer, and more tailored advice to clients. All cyber and tech insurance Brokers (100%) surveyed reported using AI in their day-to-day work at least multiple times per day.

Thirty-five per cent of respondents reported relying on AI tools or chatbots to stay informed on market shifts and emerging risks, whilst 52% reported using AI to explore trends and 47% used it to compare information. By using AI to leverage trusted data sources and industry expertise, Brokers can offer timely and bespoke advice to their clients. Despite this surge in AI usage, Canadian Brokers aren't abandoning traditional wisdom as they continue to access authoritative sources to understand trends via company and industry reports, trade media and professional associations or Broker networks.

Brokers Anticipating Faster Claims and Precision Underwriting

BOXX's insights also identified that 62% of Brokers believe AI will have a transformational or significant impact on the cyber insurance industry, with its strongest value expected in technical decision-making and risk evaluation, reshaping how Brokers analyze risk, interpret information and support clients.

"Brokers are thoughtfully engaging with AI, not as a shortcut that is replacing the human touch, but as an analytical partner that enhances decision-making, efficiency and clarity in an increasingly complex risk environment," said Jonathan Weekes, President, Canada. "BOXX's approach has always been to make understanding cyber and tech risks easier for Brokers. Our commercial policies, Cyberboxx® Business 5.0 and Tech E&O by BOXX, simplify complex cyber and tech language, and are constantly updated as new digital risks emerge or evolve."

"BOXX's investments in technology and AI position Brokers to better understand the bespoke cyber and digital risks they face," said Neal Jardine, Chief Cyber Intelligence & Claims Officer. "Our technology informs both Brokers and Clients about the real-time emerging risks that are unique to them, without them needing to rely on AI tools when threats are imminent. This is complemented by our 24/7 Hackbusters team - made up of real cyber security experts available to address imminent threats head on," he continued.

Jardine and Weekes, award-winning, industry-recognized cyber thought-leaders regularly contribute to Broker education on complex and evolving topics, including AI. Through BOXX's Broker-accredited webinars, in-person seminars and regular thought leadership, they provide practical insights to help Brokers better understand cyber risk and insurance.

Other Key Insights from BOXX's Research Include:

ChatGPT is the dominant AI platform, used by 60% of Brokers, far ahead of Google Gemini (12%) and Perplexity (7%).

Enhancing underwriting and risk assessment is seen as AI's highest-value application (33%), followed by threat intelligence and real-time monitoring (15%), Broker decision support (13%), market analysis (8%), and training and knowledge sharing (7%).

Over half of Brokers use AI to explore trends (52%), draft content (50%), compare information (47%) and simplify complex material through summaries or explanations (39%).

Brokers access sources like cyber security company reports (63%), industry publications and trade media (53%), cyber incident databases or data platforms (45%), social media and professional networks (43%), and professional associations or Broker networks (41%) to understand industry trends, emerging risks and market developments.

Brokers engage with AI in a sophisticated way, frequently refining prompts, testing outputs, and delegating complex analytical tasks.

BOXX conducted primary research amongst Ontario based Brokers offering Technology and Cyber Insurance to understand usage of Artificial Intelligence and how they are engaging with AI tools in their day-to-day activities. Interviews were conducted in November 2025.

About BOXX Insurance

BOXX Insurance helps businesses, individuals and families insure and defend against cyber threats, harnessing the power of ALL IN ONE Cyber Insurance and Protection. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices worldwide, BOXX is a global, award-winning provider of cyber protection services & cyber insurance coverage.

We're not a typical insurance company. That's by design. We're obsessive about making our clients' digital worlds safer and more livable; creating real, positive changes for our clients, partners and brokers. With comprehensive, technologically advanced products and services that have a strong emphasis on predicting, preventing and insuring against negative cyber events, BOXX is dedicated to protecting and digitally safeguarding our clients, our brokers' clients and our partners' customers, 365 days a year.

BOXX Insurance Inc. is part of Zurich Global Ventures, a global platform business providing products and services that go beyond traditional insurance. Zurich Global Ventures aims to get closer to customers by offering customized, proactive and digital experiences that empower individuals and businesses to be better prepared for the future.

