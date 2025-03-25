BOXX Insurance Announces New Organizational Structure with New Canadian President

Jonathan Weekes brings a wealth of experience in the cyber insurance and technology sectors, having held positions at Aon, AIG and progressive leadership roles at Marsh, and most recently, as SVP, Cyber Practice Leader at HUB. Under his leadership, BOXX aims to accelerate its growth in Canada, focusing on expanding its Cyberboxx® product suite and strengthening its position as the homegrown leader of all-in-one cyber insurance products and protection services amongst brokers, MGAs and affinities.

"We are excited to have Jonathan on board to lead our Canadian business, and we are equally thrilled that Phil will now fully focus on our international expansion in his CUO role," said Vishal Kundi, CEO and Co-Founder of BOXX Insurance. "Phil's deep industry knowledge and respect in the market are pivotal as we continue to innovate our underwriting approach and increase our capacity to expand in the USA and beyond."

"I'm excited to take on this exciting new role at BOXX," said Weekes. "Phil and the team have built an incredible foundation and I look forward to building upon it to drive BOXX's next phase of growth and innovation in the Canadian cyber market."

In addition, BOXX has appointed Neal Jardine to Chief Cyber Intelligence & Claims Officer confirming his Global responsibilities at BOXX. Having joined in 2022, Neal has been instrumental in developing BOXX's market-leading PREDICT PREVENT and INSURE approach, which uses BOXX's real-time technology to keep customers ahead of digital threats and is there to respond to a cyber incident.

"I look forward to working with our global Presidents and executives to expand BOXX's reach internationally. Our proprietary technology and commitment to create real, positive changes for our clients and partners are making the digital world safer and simpler for businesses and families," said Jardine.

"Neal and the Hackbusters team have been pivotal in helping BOXX differentiate our offerings amongst brokers and their clients by actively reducing our clients' risk profiles and being on the ground to reduce the fallout of an attack, should it occur," said Kundi. "I'm very excited about the innovation that we continue to bring to further enhance our approach to claims and cyber intelligence," he continued.

About BOXX Insurance

BOXX Insurance Inc. helps businesses, individuals and families insure and defend against cyber threats, harnessing the power of ALL IN ONE Cyber Insurance + Protection. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices worldwide, BOXX is a global, award-winning provider of cyber protection services & cyber insurance cover.

We're not a typical insurance company. That's by design. We're obsessive about making our clients' digital worlds safer and more livable; creating real, positive changes for our clients, partners and brokers. By thinking "inside-the-BOXX," we're trying to rewrite the rules of cyber protection. With comprehensive, technologically advanced products and services that have a strong emphasis on predicting, preventing and insuring against negative cyber events, BOXX is dedicated to protecting and digitally safeguarding our clients, our brokers' clients and our partners' customers, 365 days a year.

Media Contact: For more information contact Sarah Madden, Growth Marketing & Communications Lead at [email protected]