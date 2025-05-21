BOXX Insurance Announces Cyberboxx® Assist - Cutting-Edge Cyber Services that Build Digital Resilience Amongst Businesses and Homes

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - BOXX Insurance, the original all-in-one cyber insurance and protection company today announced Cyberboxx® Assist, a comprehensive suite of cyber security tools and services designed to help individuals and businesses predict, prevent and respond to cyber threats through risk assessments, compliance tools and 24/7 expert support from real cyber security experts.

Cyberboxx Assist is a comprehensive suite of cyber security tools and services designed to help individuals and businesses predict, prevent and respond to cyber threats through risk assessments, compliance tools and 24/7 expert support from real cyber security experts. (CNW Group/BOXX Insurance)

This brand new offering will provide all Cyberboxx policy holders access to market-leading tools and services to keep their businesses and homes safe from cyber incidents. Cyberboxx Assist is included within all Cyberboxx Business and Cyberboxx Home policies – further enhancing the most comprehensive cyber policy in the Canadian marketplace.

"These cyber security features, embedded within a Cyberboxx Home or Business policy increases digital resilience and showcases BOXX's commitment to being a proactive partner that reduces threat exposures, claims and losses for their clients, brokers and partners," said Jonathan Weekes, President Canada. "By bundling these features with broad policy coverages, BOXX makes it easy for our brokers and partners to seamlessly service their clients and reduce the fallouts from cyber risks."

Today's small businesses are hacked at higher rates than big corporations and they don't have the budgets for a 24/7 cyber security team. With features like Attack Surface Management (ASM), personalized threat intelligence, identity monitoring, cyber training and security policies, businesses are equipped with the tools to stay ahead of cyber threats. Cyberboxx Assist also includes 24/7 access to real cyber security experts and a virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) to assess risks and develop bespoke strategies to protect small businesses from evolving cyber threats.

"Pairing cyber protection and prevention services with your insurer is a win-win, as there's a shared interest to reduce the likelihood of a claim. Cyberboxx Assist, paired with our enhanced policy terms specifically addresses the real exposures small businesses face – like cloud outages and supply chain risks," said Neal Jardine, Chief Cyber Intelligence and Claims Officer.

"Most small businesses rely on platforms like Microsoft 365, cloud backups and SaaS tools to be operational. If those go down, so does their business," he continued. "BOXX's all-in-one approach to cyber insurance and protection won't leave clients and brokers hanging when the cloud fails," Jardine added.

Cyberboxx Assist can also be sold on its own or white-labeled through affinity or group channels as many industries, particularly banking, insurance, telecommunications and travel are integrating cyber protection offerings into their products to keep their customers safe online. Customers now expect large brands to protect their data while they transact online – and recent data shows that over 89% of Canadian consumers believe that companies need to enhance protections against digital risks like online fraud and ID theft.

"A new trend we're seeing is that major brands and service providers are looking to provide cyber services to their customers by replicating our predict and prevent approach. They don't have the technology and expertise to put this in place, and BOXX strategically fills this gap in an easy to use and accessible solution that fits within their existing customer experiences," added Weekes.

Cyberboxx Assist's full suite of offerings for brokers, partners and consumers can be accessed at www.boxxinsurance.com.

About BOXX Insurance

BOXX Insurance Inc. helps businesses, individuals and families insure and defend against cyber threats, harnessing the power of ALL IN ONE Cyber Insurance + Protection. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices worldwide, BOXX is a global, award-winning provider of cyber protection services & cyber insurance cover.

We're not a typical insurance company. That's by design. We're obsessive about making our clients' digital worlds safer and more livable; creating real, positive changes for our clients, partners, and brokers. By thinking "inside-the-BOXX," we're trying to rewrite the rules of cyber protection. With comprehensive, technologically advanced products and services that have a strong emphasis on predicting, preventing, and insuring against negative cyber events, BOXX is dedicated to protecting and digitally safeguarding our clients, our brokers' clients, and our partners' customers, 365 days a year.

SOURCE BOXX Insurance

Media Contact: Keera Hart, Vice President, Kaiser & Partners, 905-580-1257, [email protected]