Bourstad Challenge 2021 : $ 33,000 awarded to winners and 35th edition to be held in 2022

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - the 2021 Bourstad Challenge jury chaired by Ms. Ioana Circo CFA (Université de Montréal) has issued the list of winners of the Challenge; these awards were accompanied by prizes totaling over $ 33,000. A virtual ceremony, under the honorary presidency of Ms. Cathy Sleiman (TD Bank), was held on May 31 to honor the winners.

CIRANO publishes the list of winners of every edition of the Challenge since 2016 on www.bourstad.ca .

Here are the winners of a 1st Grand Prize:

Louis-Philippe Aubé (Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf, secondaire)

Jia Xin Chen (University of Waterloo)

Lalie Duhoux (Collège Bois-de-Boulogne)

Guillaume Falardeau (HEC Montréal)

Li Lin Fan (École secondaire internationale de Montréal)

Andreas Garleanu (Université du Québec à Montréal)

Anne-Marie Ionescu (École secondaire internationale de Montréal)

Aya Kidaei (Collège Bois-de-Boulogne)

Alex Lounsbury (Petitcodiac Regional School)

Manouhan Lahora Malo (Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf, collégial)

Elisabeth Massicotte (McGill University)

Matteo Mastropasqua (Villa-Maria)

Adam Qacha (Collège Bois-de-Boulogne)

Chloée Ratelle (Collège Jean-de-la-Mennais)

Alicia Régnier (Centre scolaire Léo-Rémillard, Winnipeg, MB)

Sandric St-Pierre (L'Assomption, QC)

Irene Amaya Tovar (Collège Bois-de-Boulogne)

6th EDITION OF THE BOURSTAD PROGRAM – 35th EDITION OF THE BOURSTAD CHALLENGE

High schools, CEGEPs and community colleges across Canada are invited to register with the 2021-2022 Bourstad Program. Schools in this program can organize private stock market simulations for their students during the school year and also enroll their students in the 2022 Bourstad Challenge to be held from February 14 to April 14, 2022. School registration procedure is described on www.bourstad.ca.

Bourstad simulations are held online on a cutting edge platform. In a Bourstad simulation, the participant acts as an investment advisor to a fictitious saver. The application includes supervision features for teachers and rich support for participants.

Bourstad is an exciting way to get familiar with the world of economics and finance.

CIRANO

The Center for Interuniversity Research and Analysis of Organizations (CIRANO) is a multidisciplinary, liaison and transfer research center ( www.cirano.qc.ca ).

BOURSTAD

The Bourstad program is a CIRANO education project which receives support from the Autorité des marchés financiers, its main partner, TD Bank, CFA Montréal, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), Finance Montréal, TMX Group, Hyprasoft, Croesus and QuoteMedia.

For further information: Paul Bourget, BOURSTAD coordinator, [email protected] or 514 985-4000, ext. 3006

