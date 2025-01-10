MONTREAL, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - CIRANO, in collaboration with the Autorité des marchés financiers, principal partner of the Bourstad program, and its many other valued sponsors, is proud to launch the 38th edition of the Bourstad Challenge, a must for investment enthusiasts and those curious about the financial world.

The entry period for the 2025 Bourstad Challenge officially kicks off on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at a special launch event from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring a conference on the economic outlook for the coming year.

A Unique Challenge for All Investors

From February 10 to April 11, 2025, novice and experienced participants alike will have the opportunity to manage a virtual portfolio worth $200,000, by investing in a selection of over 700 genuine stocks listed on the stock markets. This online contest at bourstad.ca is open to all–high school, CEGEP, community college and university students, as well as the general public–and this year offers awards totalling close to $40,000, including mentions of excellence for all schools registering 20 or more participants.

Highlights of this edition:

Financial performance, portfolio management and responsible investment : Participants will be evaluated and rewarded on these three dimensions, with special learning prizes awarded by the Autorité des marchés financiers, honouring high school and post-secondary students on the basis of testimonials recounting significant learning, collected after the end of the competition. The awards ceremony will take place in May 2025 .

Honorary chair: Julie Paquin, Director of Financial Education at the Autorité des marchés financiers.

, Director of Financial Education at the Autorité des marchés financiers. The jury will be chaired by Julie Ducharme, CFA, Vice-President and Institutional Portfolio Manager at PH&N.

Innovative Tools and a Rewarding Experience

Bourstad's technology platform, developed with the support of the Canadian Investments Regulatory Organization (CIRO), enables real-time trading, daily dividend payments and mobile device compatibility. To support contest participants and their teachers, CIRANO is offering a series of interactive webinars, hosted by its experts and representatives of its sponsors, covering topics such as the basics of stock market investing, portfolio management, sustainable investing, ESG factors, and career choices in the financial sector.

An Unrivalled Educational Experience

Over the past 37 years, the Bourstad Challenge has welcomed more than 77,000 participants, and remains a benchmark in financial education. The 2025 edition continues this tradition, while incorporating modern trends such as responsible investment and innovation in finance.

"CIRANO and its partners offer a wide range of resources on bourstad.ca, enabling all participants to familiarize themselves with the workings of the financial markets and develop their knowledge and skills in saving and investing. The Bourstad Challenge is always a win-win situation!"



Paul Bourget, Bourstad Project Manager

"Bourstad continues to play a vital role in promoting financial literacy and responsible investing, issues that are more relevant than ever in a world undergoing constant transformation. For two decades, Bourstad's educational program, integrated with CIRANO's economic and financial literacy initiatives, has inspired thousands of participants–young people and adults alike–to explore financial markets and adopt informed, responsible investment practices. By offering participants an innovative platform and adapted tools, this unique program enriches economic and financial knowledge and skills. This success would not be possible without the invaluable support of our sponsors, to whom I extend my warmest thanks. I wish all participants in this 2025 edition an enriching and inspiring experience."



Nathalie de Marcellis-Warin, President and CEO of CIRANO

"I salute the remarkable longevity and popularity of the Bourstad Challenge, which over the past 37 years has attracted more than 77,000 entrants. I am proud to promote this major investment education initiative, with which the AMF has been associated for 24 years. This partnership with CIRANO, supported by numerous teachers across Quebec, offers participants the opportunity to enrich their knowledge of personal finance and develop solid economic resilience. This in turn contributes to their lifelong well-being. I look forward to closely following the 2025 edition of Bourstad and wish all participants an enriching and successful adventure!"



Julie Paquin, Director of Financial Education, Autorité des marchés financiers, and Honorary President of the 2025 Bourstad Challenge

Join the Bourstad Network

CIRANO's Bourstad financial education activity made possible by the support of numerous sponsors: the Autorité des marchés financiers, its principal partner, TD Bank Group, The Canadian Investments Regulatory Organization (CIRO), CFA Montréal, Les Affaires, Finance Montréal, TMX Group, Hyprasoft, QuoteMedia and Groupe Investissement responsable.

During the 2023–2024 school year, this financial education program reached over 15,000 new participants, including nearly 2,600 participants in the 2024 Bourstad Challenge.

Register now at bourstad.ca and discover the fascinating world of investing!

