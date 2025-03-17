ADSTOCK, QC, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Boulangerie St-Méthode wishes to reaffirm its position as a local company following an article published in the media on March 17th, 2025.

Boulangerie St-Méthode is a local business, majority-owned by a group of Canadian shareholders, including the CDPQ (Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec), Scotiabank (through its Roynat investment fund), as well as a small group of senior executives, among them our General Manager, Mr. Carl Pouliot.

SPC, an American investment fund with extensive experience in the Canadian food market, joined as a shareholder in December 2023 to allow the company to continue its growth and, in particular, to begin expanding into other Canadian markets. All of this will be carried out from its head office, firmly established in Saint-Méthode-de-Frontenac.

In December 2023, after many years as President of Boulangerie St-Méthode, Mr. Benoit Faucher, son of the company's founders, handed over the reins to a new General Manager, Mr. Carl Pouliot, formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Boulangerie St-Méthode. Boulangerie St-Méthode is renowned for using flour sourced primarily from Quebec, including wheat flour and oat flour. One of Boulangerie St-Méthode's key values for many years has been supporting the local economy. To this end, in addition to the flour it uses, the company works with numerous local businesses to support its activities.

For over 75 years, Boulangerie St-Méthode, a true Quebec flagship, has been working with local families, suppliers, and products, providing livelihoods for thousands of families from here. Our genuine, people-centered values lie at the heart of our business, driving us to offer superior-quality bread that is GMO-free, high in fiber, and low in sodium. Our social commitments are also reflected in our desire to give back to the Quebec community that has always supported us.

"Boulangerie St-Méthode is proud to be a local company. We aim to continue innovating and showcasing Quebec's expertise across the country while upholding our core values. Thank you for supporting us and welcoming us into your daily lives for 75 years."

Carl Pouliot

Executive Vice President and General Manager, Boulangerie St-Méthode

