BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) announced today that the requisite quorum was not present to conduct any business at the Fund's 2025 annual general meeting scheduled to be held on June 12, 2025 (the "Meeting"). In accordance with the Fourth Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust governing the Fund, the Meeting has been adjourned until, and will be held at, 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Thursday, July 3, 2025 at the corporate offices of Boston Pizza International Inc., 201 – 13571 Commerce Parkway, Richmond, British Columbia, V6V 2R2. Under the Fund's Fourth Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust, whichever unitholders attend the Meeting on July 3, 2025, in person or by proxy, will constitute quorum and the Meeting will proceed at that time.

The record date for unitholders of the Fund entitled to vote at the adjourned Meeting remains the close of business on April 24, 2025. Unitholders will have until 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 to submit their proxies. Unitholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to vote. Any unitholders who previously submitted proxies do not need to take any further action as those proxies remain valid for use at the Meeting on July 3, 2025.

ABOUT US

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002. Including the May 2025 distribution which is payable on June 30, 2025, the Fund will have paid out 269 monthly distributions and three special distributions totaling $465.5 million or $28.03 per unit. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of the 372 Boston Pizza restaurants in the Fund's royalty pool.

Boston Pizza is the premier casual dining brand in Canada. The first Boston Pizza restaurant opened in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964 and over 60 years later Boston Pizza proudly remains a 100% Canadian company serving communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. It boasts a vast network of local franchise owners who collectively operate the largest number of dining rooms, sports bars, and patios across the nation, complemented by robust takeout and delivery services. Boston Pizza International Inc. has been recognized as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years, and has received awards from Great Place To Work in the categories of Best Workplaces: in Canada – 100-999 Employees, in British Columbia, in Retail & Hospitality, for Mental Wellness, for Women, for Giving Back, and with Most Trusted Executive Teams.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Michael Harbinson, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-848-2700, E-mail: [email protected], www.bpincomefund.com