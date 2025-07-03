BOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING VOTING

Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

VANCOUVER, BC, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of unitholders held on Thursday, July 3, 2025 in Richmond, British Columbia.

Marc Guay, Paulina Hiebert and Shelley Williams were re-elected to the Board of Trustees of the Fund for the ensuing year. Marc Guay will continue in the role of Chair of the Fund.

A total of 5,455,891 units and other securities with voting entitlements for the Fund (together, the "Voting Units") were represented at the meeting, being 22.23% of the Fund's issued and outstanding Voting Units. Detailed results of the ballot votes are provided below:

Proposal Votes For Votes For % Votes Withheld Votes Withheld % Election of Marc Guay as Trustee 5,366,853 99.2 % 43,173 0.8 % Election of Paulina Hiebert as Trustee 5,182,641 95.8 % 227,385 4.2 % Election of Shelley Williams as Trustee 5,350,637 98.9 % 59,389 1.1 %

At the meeting, by a vote by show of hands, KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Fund for the ensuing year and the Trustees of the Fund were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002. Including the May 2025 distribution which was paid on June 30, 2025, the Fund has paid out 269 monthly distributions and three special distributions totaling $465.5 million or $28.03 per unit. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of the 372 Boston Pizza restaurants in the Fund's royalty pool.

Boston Pizza is the premier casual dining brand in Canada. The first Boston Pizza restaurant opened in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964 and over 60 years later Boston Pizza proudly remains a 100% Canadian company serving communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. It boasts a vast network of local franchise owners who collectively operate the largest number of dining rooms, sports bars, and patios across the nation, complemented by robust takeout and delivery services. Boston Pizza International Inc. has been recognized as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years, and has received awards from Great Place To Work in the categories of Best Workplaces: in Canada – 100-999 Employees, in British Columbia, in Retail & Hospitality, for Mental Wellness, for Women, for Giving Back, and with Most Trusted Executive Teams.

