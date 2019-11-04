Boralex one of top leaders in cumulative ranking of onshore wind power contracts awarded in France

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) is one of the top three companies in a cumulative ranking of onshore wind power MWs awarded since the Ministry for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition of France started issuing its requests for proposals, according to an analysis by the consulting and transactions firm Envinergy (in French only).

"Boralex has been awarded 149.8 MW since the requests for proposals were first introduced, confirming its position as the leading independent wind power producer in France," said Nicolas Wolff, Vice President and General Manager of Boralex Europe. "This is a great success for our teams and I warmly congratulate them."

Since March 2018, Boralex has been awarded 149.8 MW, in 7 projects: Santerre (14 MW), Cham Longe (35 MW after repowering), Bois des Fontaines (25.2 MW), Helfaut (20 MW), Caumont Chériennes (23 MW), Seuil de Cambrésis Phase 2 (19.8 MW) and Extension de la Plaine d'Escrebieux (12.8 MW).

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Boralex Inc.

For further information: Media: Julie Lajoye, Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications, Boralex Inc., 514-985-1327, julie.lajoye@boralex.com; Investor Relations: Stéphane Milot, Director, Investor Relations, Boralex Inc., 514-213-1045, stephane.milot@boralex.com

Related Links

www.boralex.com

