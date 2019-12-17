Boralex announces the election of Nicolas Wolff, Vice-President and General Manager of Boralex Europe, as president of France Energie Eolienne (FEE), the French wind energy representative

BLENDECQUES, France and MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the election of Nicolas Wolff, Vice-President and General Manager of Boralex Europe, as President of France Energie Eolienne (FEE), an association that represents, promotes and champions wind energy in France. Elected on December 17, 2019 at the FEE General Assembly, attended by Elisabeth Borne, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition, he succeeds Olivier Perot (Senvion).

A graduate of the Institut Supérieur du Commerce in Paris and the IMD Executive program in Lausanne, Nicolas Wolff, now head of Boralex Europe, has over 12 years' experience in the sector. He joined BORALEX in May 2019 after 12 years at Vestas, the world leader in wind turbine manufacturing. He held the position of General Manager, Vestas Western Mediterranean, in charge of France, Spain, Portugal, the Maghreb and West Africa.

He previously held the position of Commercial Director, Europe, responsible for biometric solutions at Idemia, as well as Managing Director of Sagem Australia (Sydney), a subsidiary of the SAGEM group in the Pacific region.

In addition, he has held the position of Director of France Energie Eolienne since 2007. He was previously its Chairman for two successive terms between 2009 and 2013. Subsequently, he was in charge of the Communication and Industry committees.

Drawing on his extensive experience, Nicolas Wolff is once again applying his knowledge of wind power issues to meet the new challenges of a rapidly changing energy sector.

"The wind industry can be rightly proud of what it has accomplished over the past 20 years. But there's more to accomplish. We're going to be implementing a new phase: more competitive, more decentralized and, in particular, a gradual decrease in public support mechanisms and greater ownership by French territories and citizens," said Mr. Wolff after his election.

The historical representative for the wind sector, France Energie Eolienne brings together more than 300 members and professionals from the French wind industry, who have built over 90% and operate more than 85% of the turbines installed on French territory.

By the election of its Vice-President as President of FEE, Boralex strengthens its position as a French market leader and its involvement with and commitment to stakeholders in the profession and public decision-makers.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types—wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustainable growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media material:

A high-resolution photograph of Nicolas Wolff is available upon request by email to Julie Lajoye at julie.lajoye@boralex.com.

