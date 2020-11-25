TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - In celebration of Financial Literacy Month, The Co-operators and Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada have partnered to bring the fundamentals of financial literacy to youth at Clubs across the country.

"It's never too early to start thinking about money management, whether that's a young person's first bank account or their first student loan," says Owen Charters, President & CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. "The Co-operators has provided us with a set of essential financial literacy activities that can be incorporated into our existing programs, in-person or virtually, to help kids and teens across the country develop the strong financial literacy skills they will rely on well into the future. We are thrilled to build this partnership based on our shared values and our desire to help the next generation."

Lack of access to financial education or resources can leave young people open to costly mistakes and missed opportunities. Student loans, cell phone plans, credit cards, and other financial obligations are happening earlier than ever and can be overwhelming. To help prepare as many young people as possible, The Co-operators has created a Money Made $imple Toolkit exclusively for Boys & Girls Clubs, which promotes financial responsibility through basic money management skills. The toolkit will help Club youth ages 10 - 18 gain useful knowledge and financial literacy skills, including budgeting, saving, spending, handling credit, online awareness, and planning for post-secondary education.

"As a financial services provider, The Co-operators understands the importance of financial literacy and the role it plays in a person's personal resiliency," says Rob Wesseling, President and CEO, The Co-operators. "We also know the sooner basic money concepts and skills are taught, the better the outcomes. It's why we're proud to introduce this first step in a multi-phase partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada that brings this fun and interactive money management toolkit to Club members."

As part of its 2030 Enterprise Long-term Goals, The Co-operators has aligned to nine of the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), linking them with a collective global effort to protect the environmental, social, and financial well-being of current and future generations. This partnership aligns to the UN's Sustainable Development Goal #17, Partnerships for the Goals.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada is celebrating their new partnership with The Co-operators by posting fun financial literacy challenges on social media from now until the end of November.

About Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

Community-based services. Positive relationships. Life-changing programs. As Canada's largest child- and youth-serving charitable organization, Boys and Girls Clubs provide vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people in 775 communities across Canada. During critical out-of-school hours, our Clubs help young people discover who they are, what they can do, and how they can get there. Our trained staff and volunteers give them the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership, and more. Since 1900, Boys and Girls Clubs have opened their doors to children, youth, and families in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities. If a young person needs it, our Clubs provide it. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

About The Co-operators

The Co-operators Group Limited is a Canadian co-operative with more than $53.3 billion in assets under administration. Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial and farm insurance, as well as investment products. The Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. The Co-operators is ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric (formerly AON). For more information, visit www.cooperators.ca.

SOURCE Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada

For further information: Media contacts: Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada, Jared Morrow, Media Relations Manager, [email protected]; The Co-operators, [email protected]

Related Links

www.bgccan.com

