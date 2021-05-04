Boost CYAC Launches Weekly Online Catch the Ace Raffle to Raise Money During Pandemic

Faced With Lower Fundraising Revenue During the Pandemic, Charities Like Boost CYAC are Discovering Innovative Ways to Connect With Donors

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - With public gatherings cancelled in Toronto until the end of June, charities that once relied heavily on in-person events to fundraise are getting creative to generate revenue. In particular, charities with small fundraising teams must come up with innovative ideas while keeping administration costs down in order to connect online with supporters and the general public.

Prior to the pandemic, Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre™ (Boost CYAC), an organization that prevents child abuse and violence, raised up to 50% of its operating budget from events such as its signature gala, the Butterfly Ball®.

"This is the second year Boost CYAC is unable to hold its Butterfly Ball gala in May," said Nancy Cottenden, Director of Development & Marketing at Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (Boost CYAC). "This is especially challenging for us as the annual gala generates 20% of our operating budget and the children, youth and families who rely on us need our help more than ever."

As a result, starting today on May 4th the organization is holding a weekly online raffle called Catch the Ace, with 50% of all ticket sales raised being used to support its mission to delivery essential services to children and teens who have experienced abuse, online sexual exploitation and human trafficking. "We are optimistic that the Boost Catch the Ace raffle will not only increase awareness for our mission, but also supplement the revenue we have lost as a result of event cancellations and a decline in donations," added Cottenden.

In partnership with Bump, the Boost Catch the Ace electronic raffle, licensed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. The online game is easy to play.

Highlights:

Boost CYAC receives 50% of all ticket sales to support its mission to stop child abuse, online sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

The weekly raffle winner receives 20% of the gross weekly sales, and the Jackpot consists of 30% of gross weekly sales plus carry-over of the previous week's raffle.

Tickets are available in bundle prices: three (3) tickets for $10 , ten (10) tickets for $20 , or fifty (50) tickets for $50

, ten (10) tickets for , or fifty (50) tickets for Tickets can be purchased at BoostCTA.bump5050.com.

Ticket purchasers must be 18 years of age or older to enter; and located in Ontario at the time of purchase.

at the time of purchase. It's easy to play. Players pick an envelope from a deck of 52 cards that they think might contain the Ace of Spades.

Raffle License RAF#1205722, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario .

Dave Kurland , President of Bump, commented:

"We look forward to using our technologies and strategies to help make great things happen for Boost CYAC. For over ten years, we have implemented digital 50/50 raffles at large sports events for foundations associated with professional sports teams in all major U.S. leagues including the NFL®, NBA®, NHL®, MLB®, MLS® and NASCAR®, with half of the net proceeds going to the foundation and half to the raffle drawing winner. At the onset of the pandemic we quickly shifted our proven-effective platforms to be delivered online with new features, web and mobile selling platforms, and innovative variations of progressive raffles in order to help our customers maximize participation, generate big growth in client jackpots and grow client donor lists."

About Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (Boost CYAC)

Boost CYAC brings together police, child protection, medical and mental health professionals, as well as dedicated child and family advocates, to work under one roof to provide a coordinated response to children, youth and their families when child abuse occurs. This innovative model is a significant shift in service delivery in Toronto and has vastly improved the way services are provided. Now, children, youth and families only have to go to one location when abuse is reported to receive all of the services that are required and they will no longer be further victimized and traumatized by having to repeat what has happened to them many times. www.boostforkids.org

About Bump

Bump provides the technologies and services to allow charitable foundations affiliated with professional sports teams, universities, and entertainment facilities to design, manage, execute, and promote a variety of raffle product solutions. Digital raffles help charitable foundations raise funds to support their charitable missions, harnessing the excitement and passion of fans during live sporting and entertainment events. Raffle winners and charities share the net raffle proceeds, making the fans and participating charities equal partners in the success of the program. More information is available at www.bump5050.com .

