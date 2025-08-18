Farm Boy Returns as Presenting Sponsor for Boost CYAC's Annual Children's Fundraising Event

Partnership supports the organization's vital work to support children and youth who have experienced abuse

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (Boost CYAC) is proud to announce the continued support of Farm Boy, one of Ontario's fastest-growing, fresh-market retailers, as the presenting sponsor of the annual Jump for Boost event for the second year. This fundraiser raises vital funds that go towards front-line services to help children and youth who have experienced abuse.

This partnership is a testament to Farm Boy's continued commitment to the well-being of children and families in the communities where they operate. As presenting sponsor, Farm Boy plays a vital role in helping Boost CYAC raise critical funds and awareness to support their therapeutic programs and services.

"Farm Boy's renewed support helps us support more families and provide the services they need to heal and thrive," said Kayla Yama, President & CEO of Boost CYAC. "We are grateful for their generosity and community leadership."

"Being a good neighbour is part of who we are at Farm Boy, and that means supporting organizations like Boost CYAC," said Shawn Linton, President and General Manager of Farm Boy Company Inc. "The work they do to build safer, stronger communities for children and youth truly makes a difference, and we're proud to continue our partnership with an organization that is making a meaningful and lasting impact."

Jump for Boost brings together community members and supporters for a fun-filled morning of trampolines, DJ, dancing and much more—all while raising critical funds. Jump for Boost 2025 is on Sept. 21 at SkyZone Leaside, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information and to purchase event tickets, visit www.jumpforboost.com

About Boost CYAC:

Under one roof, Boost CYAC collaborates with police, child protection, medical, and mental health agencies to provide an individualized and child-friendly response for children and youth in Toronto who have experienced abuse. Learn more at boostforkids.org and follow us on Instagram @boostforkids

About Farm Boy Company Inc.:

Farm Boy delivers an exceptional fresh-market experience, offering a wide selection of products customers want, including fresh, long-lasting produce, high-quality meats, artisan cheeses, fresh dairy, and curated private label items, all at excellent value. Founded in Cornwall in 1981, Farm Boy has grown from a small produce store to 51 locations across Ontario, with further expansion plans on the horizon.

SOURCE Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre

Media Contact: Lauren Bondar, Associate, Events & Donor Relations, Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre, 647-291-3161, [email protected]