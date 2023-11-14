BOOK RELEASE THE JFK ASSASSINATION CHOKEHOLDS - A NEW LIGHT ON THE JFK ASSASSINATION

QUÉBEC, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - A group of five authors, including the renowned Quebec specialist Paul Bleau, known for his participation in Oliver Stone's documentary JFK Revisited, announces the release of their latest work entitled The JFK Assassination Chokeholds. This book promises to immerse readers in the heart of one of the most enigmatic investigations in American history.

Led by James DiEugenio, a recognized authority on the JFK assassination study, and accompanied by the skilled lawyers Matt Crumpton, Andrew Iler, and Mark Adamczyk, as well as the expertise of Paul Bleau, this collective presents ten rigorously documented chapters. Their work unveils updated and undeniable evidence supporting the conspiracy thesis, a subject that continues to spark curiosity and public debate.

"Chokeholds stands out for its analytical approach, highlighting a multitude of evidence that questions the historical conclusions of the assassination investigation. We contend that these new findings could convince a modern jury and reinforce the hypothesis of a well-orchestrated conspiracy theory," says Paul Bleau, author of the book.

The publication of Chokeholds comes at a crucial time, almost sixty years after the tragic event that changed history: the assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

It promises to captivate both historians and the general public and to stimulate a reassessment of what we believe we know about the tragic death of the 35th President of the United States.

The book will be available from tomorrow on Amazon.

