Rolling out to stores nationwide, Bonterra is an exciting brand of environmentally focused bath tissue, paper towel, and facial tissue that was thoughtfully created to inspire Canadians to start small at home by purchasing products made from responsibly sourced materials in plastic-free packaging. The Bonterra line of products is revolutionizing the household paper products category while prioritizing key sustainable practices, including:

Responsibly sourced (products are made from 100 per cent recycled paper with Forest Stewardship Council® Chain of Custody certification)

Wrapped in plastic-free packaging (recyclable paper wrap and cores for bathroom tissue and paper towels, and recycled and recyclable cartons and sleeves for facial tissue)

Carbon neutral manufacturing

neutral manufacturing Canadian made and a proud partner of 4ocean and One Tree Planted

"We know that our Canadian consumers want to do their part for the environment, but it's difficult for them to see how their efforts are having an impact. That's why we wanted to develop a unique brand that is sustainably focused and speaks to their needs," said Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer, Kruger Products. "By supporting Bonterra, shoppers will know they're making a contribution to the protection of our planet. Collectively, we can make a difference. We just have to take that first step together."

Bonterra products stand out in more ways than one. Not only are they helping do good for the planet, but they look good too. Wrapped in striking, brightly coloured packaging designs that feature a calming "waves" embossing pattern, Bonterra™ Bath Tissue, Bonterra™ Paper Towels, and Bonterra™ Facial Tissue offer an attractive bundle for sustainably conscious consumers.

When consumers purchase Bonterra products, they're contributing to change thanks to Bonterra's partnerships with two environmentally conscious organizations, 4ocean and One Tree Planted. For example, Bonterra's sponsorship with 4ocean will fund the removal of 10,000 pounds of plastic from the ocean, and it plans to plant over 30,000 trees with One Tree Planted.

As Canada's leading manufacturer of quality household tissue products, Kruger Products is proud to launch the Bonterra brand, paving the way for a new, more sustainable approach to the paper products category. Kruger Products is already a leader in sustainability thanks to its industry-leading sustainable development initiative, Reimagine 2030, that sets out aggressive targets, such as reducing virgin plastic packaging in its branded products by 50 per cent. The launch of Bonterra reflects Kruger Products' ongoing commitment to sustainability and protecting the environment.

Bonterra will enter the Canadian market with support from several key communications partners, including Broken Heart Love Affair (Strategy/Creative), Wavemaker Canada (Media), North Strategic (Public Relations), Davis (Packaging), Wunderman Thompson (Website), and Ethnicity Matters (Ethnic Media).

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and Bonterra™. A Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for the past ten years, Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and was once again named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2021. The Company operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

SOURCE Bonterra

For further information: Chris Dionne, North Strategic (for Bonterra), 416-500-3802, [email protected]