Bonterra Energy Corp. Reports Fluid Release at Central Alberta Well Site

CALGARY, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") reports that the Company has identified, responded to, and is addressing, a release of emulsion related to a pipeline that severed following a creek bank collapse due to recent flooding approximately 25 km southwest of Drayton Valley, AB.

On the afternoon of August 15, 2019, Bonterra identified a release of emulsion from a pipeline that severed due to the complete collapse of a creek bank following recent flooding at Washout Creek. Response was immediately initiated, and since that time, 24-hour clean-up operations have, and will, continue until all recoverable fluid has been retrieved. All possible resources have been deployed to the incident and will remain active until fluid recovery and remediation is complete, and since the Company's initial response, a significant volume of fluid has already been recovered. Bonterra is working closely with regulatory authorities, area stakeholders have been notified, and the Company will remain in contact with them until the incident is resolved.

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation which carries industry-standard insurance, and has operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE".

