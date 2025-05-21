Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results

Bonterra Energy Corp.

May 21, 2025, 16:30 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 21, 2025, a total of 37,324,880 shares, representing 34.07% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders approved all resolutions listed in the management information circular dated April 10, 2025, including the election of each of the six nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The six director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

John J. Campbell

10,431,643

82.71 %

2,180,638

17.29 %

David M. Humphreys

12,303,253

97.55 %

309,028

2.45 %

Stacey E. McDonald

10,598,831

84.04 %

2,013,450

15.96 %

Patrick G. Oliver

12,358,823

97.99 %

253,458

2.01 %

Jacqueline R. Ricci

11,908,229

94.42 %

704,052

5.58 %

D. Michael G. Stewart

12,359,318

97.99 %

252,963

2.01 %

Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved by show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

11,740,752

97.17 %

341,050

2.83 %

About Bonterra

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation forging a grounded path forward for Canadian energy. Operations include a large, concentrated land position in Alberta's Pembina Cardium, one of Canada's largest oil plays. Bonterra's liquids-weighted Cardium production provides a foundation for implementing a return of capital strategy over time, which is focused on generating long-term, sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. The emerging Charlie Lake and Montney resource plays are expected to provide enhanced optionality and an expanded potential development runway for the future. Our shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE" and we invite stakeholders to follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) for ongoing updates and developments.

For further information please contact: Bonterra Energy Corp., Patrick Oliver, President & CEO, Scott Johnston, CFO, Brad Curtis, Senior VP, Business Development, Telephone: (403) 262-5307, Fax: (403) 265-7488, Email: [email protected]

