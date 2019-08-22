Bonterra Energy Corp. Provides Update on Fluid Release at Central Alberta Well Site

CALGARY, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") today provides an update on the previously reported release of emulsion related to a pipeline that severed on August 15, 2019 after a creek bank collapsed as a result of area flooding approximately 25 km southwest of Drayton Valley, AB.

The Company confirms that the emergency phase, which had been initiated immediately upon identification of the incident, has now been de-escalated by both the Alberta Energy Regulator ("AER") and Bonterra. The Company had deployed all possible resources with 24-hour clean-up and remediation operations, and as a result, has successfully recovered all of the bulk oil released. Over the next two to three weeks, Bonterra will continue to perform shoreline remediation and clean-up to remove any residual trace amounts, along with further monitoring and testing of the immediately impacted area.

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation which carries industry-standard insurance, and has operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The Company's shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE".

