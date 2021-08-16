Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Appointment of New Board Member

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Stacey McDonald to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective August 16, 2021.

With more than 16 years of experience across the energy and finance sectors, deep knowledge of capital markets, financial analysis and the oil and natural gas industry, Bonterra believes Ms. McDonald will bring valuable insights and meaningful contributions to the Board. Along with her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors program, Ms. McDonald brings significant experience serving on corporate boards, which will add further diversity of thought, background and corporate governance acumen to Bonterra's Board.

Currently, Ms. McDonald provides Strategic and Financial Advisory consulting services and most recently was a Managing Director of Institutional Energy Research at GMP FirstEnergy (Stifel Financial), a leading independent global energy investment bank. She earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Finance from the University of Alberta.

Ms. McDonald will be appointed Chair of the Reserves Committee, and will serve as a member of the Corporation's Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Governance and Nominating Committee.

About Bonterra

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, focused on its strategy of long-term, sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. The Company's shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE".

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Bonterra Energy Corp.

For further information: George F. Fink, CEO, Robb D. Thompson, CFO, Telephone: (403) 262-5307, Fax: (403) 265-7488, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.bonterraenergy.com/

