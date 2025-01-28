Bonterra Energy Announces Closing of $135 Million Senior Secured Second Lien Note Offering

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSX: BNE) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of $135 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). The Notes were priced at $981.16 per $1,000 of principal amount of Notes, will accrue interest at the rate of 10.50% per annum and will have a five year term, maturing on January 28, 2030. The Notes carry a Morningstar DBRS rating of B with a stable trend.

Concurrent with the closing of the Offering, Bonterra confirms that it has repaid in full amounts owing under the second lien term loan. The remainder of the net proceeds have been used to repay the amount then drawn under the Company's revolving first lien credit facility and to pay related transaction expenses. Bonterra anticipates that it will draw on its revolving first lien credit facility to fund the redemption of its senior unsecured debentures, as more particularly described below.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company issued a notice of redemption (the "Redemption Notice") on January 27, 2025 for all of its outstanding 9.00% senior unsecured debentures due October 20, 2025 (the "Debentures"). The Redemption Notice is being distributed by Odyssey Trust Company pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Debentures. As set forth in the Redemption Notice, the redemption date is February 26, 2025 (the "Redemption Date"), and the redemption price will be $1,072.50 per $1,000.00 principal amount of the Debentures, which includes accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the Redemption Date and an amount equal to the interest that would have been payable, if the Debentures had not been redeemed, for the period from and including the Redemption Date to the maturity date.

"We are pleased with the successful completion of Bonterra's Canadian high yield debt offering as a first time issuer", said Patrick Oliver, Bonterra's President & Chief Executive Officer, "the placement of the Offering was well subscribed to and distributed amongst multiple investors, and has resulted in new institutional investor interest in the Bonterra story".

The closing of the Offering successfully accomplishes a significant business priority for Bonterra by solidifying the repayment of the Company's two upcoming maturities on its outstanding junior debt. The combination of (i) the Company's revolving first lien credit facility, syndicated by its supportive banking partners, and (ii) the new Notes, provides Bonterra with a go-foward debt capital structure that is long term, simplified and more flexible in nature.

The Company is now better positioned to carry out its business plan of developing the Cardium, Charlie Lake and Montney assets, in addition supporting its acquisition strategy through enhanced near term and long term liquidity and access to capital.

The Offering was underwritten by CIBC Capital Markets and ATB Capital Markets, as joint active bookrunners, in a syndicate that included RBC Capital Markets as joint passive bookrunner.

ABOUT BONTERRA

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation forging a grounded path forward for Canadian energy. Operations include a large, concentrated land position in Alberta's Pembina Cardium, one of Canada's largest oil plays. Bonterra's liquids-weighted Cardium production provides a foundation for implementing a return of capital strategy over time, which is focused on generating long-term, sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. Emerging Charlie Lake and Montney resource plays are expected to provide enhanced optionality and an expanded potential development runway for the future. Our shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE" and we invite stakeholders to follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) for ongoing updates and developments.

