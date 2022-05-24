BonLook launches in selected FYidoctors Clinics

The Montreal-designed brand will now be offered in a select number of Halifax and Calgary clinics, with more locations on the horizon

CALGARY, AB, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - FYidoctors, Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization, is pleased to announce that following its acquisition of BonLook, a select number of their Calgary and Halifax clinics will now distribute the BonLook eyewear brand.

The Montreal-based brand famous for its trendy styles will now offer a selection of its best-selling styles for FYidoctors patients. An important part of the strategic acquisition of BonLook was to fill a gap in the market by expanding the fashion brand nationally and beyond. Popular with Millenials and GenZ, BonLook allows the client to own their own glasses wardrobe: a style for different occasions.

"We are delighted and thrilled to launch the BonLook brand in 10 clinics across the Halifax and Calgary regions," said Dr. Alan Ulsifer, Chair and CEO of FYidoctors. "We chose these two regions, for the first phase of the expansion, based on the demand for BonLook frames we evaluated in the past months. Known for its stylish frames and accessible prices, BonLook is a brand our patients have been looking for. Its chic, on-trend and sophisticated brand image has won over Canadian consumers for over a decade."

BonLook will also be part of FYidoctors global flagship location at 2424, 4th Street SW, Calgary, to be launched during summer 2022.

The pricing of the frames will remain the same as the prices currently offered at the BonLook stores and online: $149 for an acetate frame and single vision lenses and $179 for a metal and acetate metal combo frame with single vision lenses.

The BonLook brand will be available at the following FYidoctors locations:

Halifax

620 Nine Mile Dr., Bedford

45 Alderney Dr., Dartmouth

650 Portland St., Dartmouth

50 Tacoma Dr., Dartmouth

287 Lacewood Dr., Halifax

720 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville

9 Dentith Rd, Halifax

5523 Spring Garden Road, Halifax

Calgary

224 - 5149 Country Hills Blvd NW, Calgary

79 High St. SE, Calgary

ABOUT FYIDOCTORS

FYidoctors is Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization. Doctor-led, professionally managed, and patient-focused, the organization concentrates on delivering outstanding eye care and medical aesthetics treatments along with patient-centric products and services. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2020, 2021 & 2022, the organization operates over 300 locations across the country. Rooted in a mission to enhance life, FYidoctors supports a wide array of philanthropic causes and initiatives. Through numerous community-centric programs and the Enhancing Life Foundation, FYidoctors enhances the lives of Canadians both inside and outside its clinic doors. For more information, please visit www.fyidoctors.com

ABOUT BONLOOK

Acquired by the FYidoctors group in 2021, BonLook offers an innovative sales experience along with products that have style and unfailing quality. Since its inception, the company has aimed to improve the accessibility of prescription glasses with the goal of creating a must-have fashion accessory with an unbeatable quality-price ratio. Initially launched online, the company now operates 36 stores in Canada. Today, BonLook defines itself as the ultimate destination to build a covetable eyewear wardrobe featuring styles designed in Montreal. For more information, please visit www.BonLook.ca

