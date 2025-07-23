The partnership encourages Canadians to celebrate and host at any time of the year, with La Petite Fenêtre Boursin; a surprise pop-up window for one day only in Toronto and Montreal.

TORONTO, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Boursin is thrilled to announce a limited-time "cheeseboard" window experience celebrating the joy of gathering, in partnership with acclaimed Canadian chef Laurent Dagenais.

Boursin, known for its rich, creamy texture and bold flavours, is bringing its signature charm and its passion for gathering—to the streets of Toronto and Montreal with a surprise European-inspired activation: La Petite Fenêtre Boursin. Partnering with celebrated Montreal-born culinary creator Chef Laurent Dagenais—known for his viral recipes and effortless approach to entertaining—Boursin is offering complimentary, chef-designed cheese boards in two beloved neighbourhood spots.

For one day only, in Montreal on August 2 and Toronto on August 8, pedestrians passing by can enjoy complimentary, custom-designed cheese boards and take a moment to enjoy Boursin together. Inspired by Florence's iconic "wine windows" that surprise passersby with discreet sips from a hidden soirée, the La Petite Fenêtre Boursin invites Canadians to experience that same sense of spontaneous connection. This summer, the Boursin window brings an unexpected moment of gathering and indulgence — a delight designed to spark shared enjoyment. Each board contains a charming moment of surprise by centering around one of three delicious flavours: Fig & Balsamic, Garlic & Fine Herbs, Shallot & Chive and Basil & Chive.

"I wanted to create something that felt indulgent but totally unpretentious—like you're sharing a board with your best friends in the south of France," says Chef Laurent. "The idea behind this event is to inspire people to come together. Good food and meaningful gatherings aren't just for the holidays. We hope La Petite Fenêtre Boursin encourages people to pause the hustle and bustle of everyday life, enjoy Boursin, and share quality time with one another."

This summer, inspired by the joy of coming together, Chef Laurent channels his passion for hosting into every detail of the experience. His thoughtfully crafted boards are meant to surprise, delight, and spark connection; perfectly capturing Boursin's spirit of effortless entertaining. Just like Boursin, these boards are guaranteed to be instant crowd-pleasers, encouraging enjoyment in unison with friends and family on any day of the week.

Event Details:

Montreal:

Date: Saturday, August 2

Saturday, August 2 Time: 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM (while supplies last)

1:30 PM – (while supplies last) Location: 957 Mont-Royal Ave E

Toronto:

Date: Friday, August 8

Friday, August 8 Time: 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM (while supplies last)

2:30 PM – (while supplies last) Location: 730 Queen Street West

Whether you're planning a picnic, meeting a friend for coffee, or simply strolling by, the La Petite Fenêtre Boursin invites you to pause, connect, and savour the moment. This summer, let Boursin and Chef Laurent surprise you with a delicious reminder that some of the best gatherings are the ones you didn't plan for.

About Bel Group Canada

Bel Group Canada inc. is a subsidiary of Bel Group, a world leader in branded cheeses and a major player in the healthy snack market with distribution in nearly 120 countries. Created in 2005 to boost the development of the Group's activities in Canada, The subsidiary now employs 275 people in Canada, contributing to the Group's mission of providing healthier and more responsible food for all. Its brands Boursin® and The Laughing Cow® are produced under subcontract in Canada with local partners and Babybel® is produced at the company's plant in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. Bel Canada Group also owns MOM Group, makers of GoGo squeeZ® fruit pouches based in Toronto.

To learn more, www.bel-canada.ca.

To learn more about Bel Group, visit www.groupe-bel.com.

